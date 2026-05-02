Top Gun 3 Director Shortlist Revealed, Christopher McQuarrie Seemingly Not In Consideration

Top Gun 3 Director Shortlist Revealed, Christopher McQuarrie Seemingly Not In Consideration

With Top Gun 3 reportedly in the works, the search for a director has seemingly begun and a new report has shed light on a few names Paramount may be considering to take the helm of Tom Cruise's next.

News
By RohanPatel - May 02, 2026 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: The InSneider

During CinemaCon, Paramount/Skydance CEO David Ellison revealed to the audience that Top Gun 3 is officially in the works. Leading man Tom Cruise is set to reprise his iconic role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, with Jerry Bruckheimer once again producing.

While Ellison may have been a tad premature in announcing the film, as it is still a long way from heading into production, we now have formal confirmation that a script is indeed being written. This, however, was not exactly a new development: Top Gun: Maverick co-writer Ehren Kruger was hired to pen the script two years ago, and Christopher McQuarrie is also believed to be involved, having revealed last year that he had cracked the sequel's story.

What was left out of that recent announcement, however, was the name of a director for the sequel. Joseph Kosinski helmed Top Gun: Maverick, but with him tied up with Miami Vice '85, it has been confirmed he won't be back for the sequel. Naturally, many fans assumed Cruise would turn to longtime collaborator Christopher McQuarrie to take the helm, but a new report from The InSneider claims that McQuarrie is also not in consideration after Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning both underperformed at the box office.

McQuarrie will instead tackle a Conan the Barbarian sequel with Arnold Schwarzenegger and is in the early stages of developing a Battlefield movie with Michael B. Jordan. While Top Gun 3 won't be the next time they work together, the two do have a number of other projects in the works, including an original action-thriller film with franchise potential, an original song-and-dance musical, and a film centered around Cruise's breakout Tropic Thunder character, Les Grossman.

With Kosinski and McQuarrie out of the running, who is actually up for the job? Sneider reports that the names being considered include Jon M. Chu (Wicked; G.I. Joe: Retaliation), Joachim Rønning (Tron: Ares; Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), and the directing duo of Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys: Ride or Die; Ms. Marvel). If any of them land the job, it would be their first time working with Cruise.

Now, as for whether Top Gun 3 will be Cruise's next film after Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Digger remains to be seen, especially considering everything else he has in various stages of development; however, it certainly seems like a high priority for the studio, which could certainly use a win after its recent acquisition of Warner Bros.

About The Author:
RohanPatel
Member Since 7/22/2011
Django Unchained Sequel Moving Forward At Sony With Django/Zorro Movie Inspired By 2014 Comic
Related:

Django Unchained Sequel Moving Forward At Sony With Django/Zorro Movie Inspired By 2014 Comic
Jackie Chan And Chris Tucker Reportedly Hold Out For Bigger Rush Hour 4 Paydays
Recommended For You:

Jackie Chan And Chris Tucker Reportedly Hold Out For Bigger Rush Hour 4 Paydays

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/2/2026, 1:03 PM
Or we could just not run the franchise into the ground?
kaiser29
kaiser29 - 5/2/2026, 1:06 PM
@JackDeth - amen
SuperClark
SuperClark - 5/2/2026, 1:16 PM
@JackDeth - It made a billion dollars. If you were a studio executive you too would green-light a sequel. Think about all the money the film could make. Obviously creativity and a good story come first but it doesn’t hurt to make another one nonetheless. If this was the fourth or fifth instalment that would be - “running it into the ground.” A third and final chapter is a good way to wrap it up.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/2/2026, 1:21 PM
@JackDeth - The Studio:

User Comment Image
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/2/2026, 1:29 PM
@SuperClark - I mean, 'MAVERICK' struck the perfect tone as a legacy sequel. Another sequel would be overdoing it. Look what happened to MAD MAX. 'FURY ROAD' was a perfect legacy sequel. That's where they should have stopped.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/2/2026, 1:06 PM
This doesn't work without Joseph kosinski. It wouldn't even be half as good with Christopher McQuarrie, either put it on the shelf and wait for Joseph, or move on.
kaiser29
kaiser29 - 5/2/2026, 1:06 PM
@bobevanz - couldn't agree more
Mongrol
Mongrol - 5/2/2026, 1:11 PM


Hopefully Maverick finally defeated the Empire.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/2/2026, 1:22 PM
Notan Major for considere

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder