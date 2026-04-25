Battlefield: Christopher McQuarrie & Michael B. Jordan To Team For Video Game Movie Adaptation

With the video game movie market hotter than ever, it looks like Electronic Arts would like to take things up a notch by bringing one of their biggest franchises to the silver screen: Battlefield.

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Christopher McQuarrie (Mission: Impossible - Fallout; Jack Reacher) has signed on to write, direct, and produce an upcoming feature film based on the Battlefield video games, with Academy Award-winner Michael B. Jordan (Sinners; Creed) attached to produce and potentially star.

The project, which is aiming for a big theatrical release, is currently being shopped to studios. The team met with Apple and Sony on Thursday and the report states there were additional meetings yesterday, so we should be getting some more news on this front in the coming weeks.

Jordan's involvement will depend on the film's budget and his increasingly busy schedule, especially now that he's an Oscar winner. He's currently in the midst of post-production on The Thomas Crown Affair, which he also directed and stars in opposite Adria Arjona. After that, it's believed his next acting project will be Joseph Kosinski's Miami Vice '85 with Austin Butler, and he's also in the very early stages of developing Creed IV and I Am Legend 2.

This will be McQuarrie's first directorial venture since finishing work on Tom Cruise's two-part Mission: Impossible finale, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, the latter of which opened in theaters last summer. While he does reportedly have a number of other films in the works with Cruise, his friend and frequent collaborator, it sounds like this video game adaptation will take priority for now.

Since its debut in 2002, Battlefield has grown into one of the biggest first-person shooters in history and one of EA's best sellers. Its biggest entries include Battlefield 1942, Battlefield 2: Modern Combat, Battlefield 2142, Battlefield 1943, Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4, Battlefield 1, Battlefield V, Battlefield 2042, and last year's Battlefield 6.

The 18th and most recent installment, Battlefield 6, was set about two years into the future and featured a splintered NATO as one of the sides fighting. It was one of the most expensive games ever made, and became the biggest seller in the franchise’s history and also the top game of 2025, finally beating out its longtime competitor Call of Duty.

Speaking of the Activision-backed Call of Duty, Paramount is actively developing a full-length feature based on the blockbuster game series, with Taylor Sheridan co-writing the script and Peter Berg set to direct. With a Battlefield project now officially entering the fray, the industry is witnessing a high-stakes arms race between gaming’s two biggest titans. It remains to be seen which tactical powerhouse will capture the box office objective first—but for fans of these titles, the war for cinematic dominance has officially begun.