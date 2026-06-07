Star Wars Zero Company Brings Turn-Based Clone Wars Tactics To PC And Consoles This August

EA used Summer Game Fest to finally lock in a release date for Star Wars Zero Company. The turn-based tactics game from Bit Reactor and Lucasfilm Games is hitting PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on August 27, 2026, with pre-orders live right now if you want to get in early.

A new trailer came with the announcement, giving us a fresh look at the tactics-based gameplay and grounded, cinematic tone of the story. Zero Company takes place during the Clone Wars, but it's not interested in the big flashy moments we've seen a hundred times. Instead, it's focused on the shadowy, under-the-radar side of that conflict.

You'll be playing as Hawks, a former Republic officer now running a ragtag group of mercenaries called Zero Company. The crew is a fun mix that includes a Clone Trooper, a Mandalorian tied to the ancient Clan Verminoth, a Jedi Padawan, and several others. The big bad is Kundri Fathom, head of a Separatist-connected cult known as the Infinite Coil, and taking her down is the whole mission.

There's a lot happening outside of combat too. Your home base, The Den, is where you'll spend time between missions managing everything from Operator recruitment to facility upgrades and gear purchases.

Building out your squad is a core part of the loop. Operators can be created from eight Star Wars species including Humans, Twi'leks, Togruta, Zabrak, and a handful of others you don't see playable very often. Over time you'll unlock new abilities and cross-training bonuses that let your Operators complement each other in different ways.

The galaxy map features over 150 planets, and the choices you make along the way will shape how things play out. Bit Reactor is promising real replayability here, with no two runs looking exactly alike.

“Our team has poured everything we love about Star Wars into Zero Company,” said Greg Foertsch, CEO and Creative Director at Bit Reactor. “The bold characters, powerful storytelling, striking settings and the sense of heart beneath the battles in Star Wars has helped us create an experience that pushes the tactics genre forward by combining deep gameplay with cinematic elegance. We’ve worked hand-in-hand with Lucasfilm Games to create an authentic Star Wars story packed with unique new characters, robust character customization, a new ship, Separatist Droids and much more, all rooted in the conflict of The Clone Wars.”

Available now for pre-order, the Standard Edition is $49.99 on PC and $59.99 on console. The Deluxe Edition bumps that to $59.99 on PC and $69.99 on console, and throws in two cosmetic packs plus five weapon themes drawn from the Clone Wars era. Every pre-order includes the Crystalline Astromech Cosmetic Pack, featuring an R3 droid, crystalline head variants for the R4 and R5, and the BR-1, a brand new droid introduced in Zero Company.