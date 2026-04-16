Top Gun 3 Officially In The Works With Tom Cruise Set to Return

Top Gun 3 Officially In The Works With Tom Cruise Set to Return

Big news out of Paramount's CinemaCon presentation today as it's being reported that Tom Cruise is officially set to reprise his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the long awaited Top Gun 3!

News
By RohanPatel - Apr 16, 2026 06:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Action

It's official! Maverick is heading back to the skies for round three! 

During their CinemaCon presentation today, Paramount announced that Top Gun 3 is officially in the works, with Jerry Bruckheimer producing and Tom Cruise confirmed to reprise his iconic role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. 

While the film has been in some form of early development since at least 2024 when Ehren Kruger was hired to write a script, this is the first time the studio has openly confirmed Cruise's involvement. He'd reportedly been waiting on a good script, and it seems as though things are finally trending in the right direction.

There was no mention of a director during the presentation, so it's uncertain whether Joseph Kosinski will return to helm the threequel. On X, Jeff Sneider speculated that, if Kosinski didn't return, then Logan director James Mangold could be one of the studio's top choices to take the helm, especially if his latest directorial High Side with Timothée Chalamet is well received. 

Paramount's David Ellison has described Top Gun 3 as a top priority for the studio and is on the record stating that he'd like to be in business with Cruise for as long as the legendary star is willing to work with him. To date, they've collaborated on ten films, including Top Gun: Maverick and the last few Mission: Impossible films. With Ellison poised to acquire Warner Bros. in the coming year, barring any unforeseen developments, he should have ample opportunity to reteam with Cruise, who has a deal at WB, on a myriad of projects. 

In our review of the previous installment, we said, "Top Gun: Maverick is the must-see cinematic experience of the year! Packed with jaw-dropping aerial sequences, thrilling edge-of-your-seat moments, genuine heart, epic romance, huge stakes, and one of the absolute best performances of Tom Cruise's legendary career, this is the theatrical experience you've been waiting for."

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

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RohanPatel
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IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/16/2026, 6:04 PM
If James Mangold does indeed come on as director, he will have worked with Cruise prior on Knight & Day. Underrated, if often silly, movie that capitalized on Cruise as the superspy character. Plus it has some awesome action and it's just a fun romantic action comedy.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 4/16/2026, 6:07 PM
No surprise, TG: Maverick was an absolute masterpiece of a film and incredible spectacle to witness on the big screen.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 4/16/2026, 6:12 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - Completely agree, I thought it was terrific.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/16/2026, 6:14 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - 100000% agreed my friend. became my new favorite movie of all time

im wicked pumped for this news.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/16/2026, 6:14 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - Agreed! I hope this is in IMax. RIP Val
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 4/16/2026, 6:18 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - its on my top 10+ list for sure. T2 will always by my number one, no matter what; just the way it is!
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/16/2026, 6:19 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - fair enough. T2 is on my top 10+ list. top gun was my favorite until TG Maverick came out and blew me away
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/16/2026, 6:22 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - There's that one far-off shot where they show the full scale of the finale dogfight after successfully completing their mission; planes flying left and right, missiles and countermeasures flying all over. It's brief but I love it every time, with the buildup of the music and the tension and all.

(Exact shot is at 1:14)
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 4/16/2026, 6:27 PM
@IAmAHoot - that scene is so epic. It gives me chills when I see it. Something so serious about it, you truly get the full scope of the risk of their mission.
Mongrol
Mongrol - 4/16/2026, 6:15 PM



Hopefully there's an A.I. Val Kilmer.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/16/2026, 6:18 PM
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2026, 6:19 PM
Not surprising really but cool nonetheless!!.

I thought Maverick was solid (and honestly better than the original which I felt was just ok) so I’m down to see one more atleast.

I think it would be cool if this film further delved into and focused on manned vs unmanned air warfare such as drones which was only really touched on in the second film since you could have Maverick alongside others further prove why technology will never replace human intuition etc.

Anyway , I hope Joseph Kosinski is back but if he’s busy with Miami Vice or some other project then I wouldn’t mind someone else being at the helm aswell since I trust whoever Cruise & co would pick tbh!!.

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TK420
TK420 - 4/16/2026, 6:27 PM
Man, I just didn't care for the 2nd one. I went in expecting a lot since I'd heard it was great, but came away unimpressed. The romance angle was lame, imo. Seemed very forced, as in they felt like they had to add that beat in since the first one relied to heavily on it. No offense to either actor, but I didn't feel any chemistry between them. Could be Cruise, since he doesn't really do much of that anymore. Just seemed forced. Anyway, when people say they don't like something that a lot of other people did, they don't usually explain WHAT it was they didn't like... so I did, I guess.
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 4/16/2026, 6:30 PM
Hopefully Jennifer Connelly returns as well. It would not be good if there are 3 different love interests in 3 different movies.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 4/16/2026, 6:45 PM
It'll probably release when Cruise is in his 70's

Top Gun 3 :

Working title:-

Top Gun : McGoo.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/16/2026, 6:48 PM
Sure, there’s money on the table, I get the fiscal incentive, but that kind of lightning doesn’t strike twice. Maverick was a perfect storm of decades of nostalgia plus audiences desperate to get back into theaters after COVID. That’s not something you can just conjure again. Not to mention you’re now dealing with a massive anti-American military sentiment at this time too.

I could turn out to be wrong of course. Cruise is betting on himself to make up for all of those other elements.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/16/2026, 6:48 PM
We will also support Uncle Tom.

For [frick]s Sake
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/16/2026, 7:25 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -

You forgot to add the tag!

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/16/2026, 7:12 PM
Like see them take computer jet human pilots are better faster do things computers can’t do
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/16/2026, 7:14 PM
Top Guns a perfect franchise for Tom to retire on like his homie Iceman, can also see him doing 5 or 6 or 7 of these
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/16/2026, 7:24 PM
I think I have had enough news about reboots, remakes, requels, re-imagining, sequels, prequels and whatever other words filmmakers are using these days.

Cinemacon is officially my most hated event of the year

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out

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