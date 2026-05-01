Spider-Man: Brand New Day Merchandise Reveals Battle-Damaged Spidey Suit And Savage Hulk

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Merchandise Reveals Battle-Damaged Spidey Suit And Savage Hulk

New Funko Pops and S.H.Figuarts action figures for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have been revealed, showcasing the wall-crawler's battle-damaged costume and the rampaging Savage Hulk.

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By JoshWilding - May 01, 2026 12:05 PM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is less than three months away from arriving in theaters, and an official look at the movie's Funko and S.H.Figuarts offerings has been revealed. 

As well as showcasing the Savage Hulk, we see the wall-crawler's costume from Spider-Man: No Way Home looking more than a little worse for wear. It's thought that the movie will open with a four-month time-jump from the 2021 release, establishing Spidey as a street-level hero in a montage pitting him against several comic book villains. 

We can safely assume that Peter Parker will face those baddies in his No Way Home suit before the previously confirmed five-year time-jump that sees him transition into the classic red and blue style shown in Brand New Day's trailers. 

The Hollywood Reporter recently caught up with Tom Holland, who said, "The press tour that we are about to go on is humongous. I’m not going to lie and say that I’m not daunted by the travel and the number of events we are going to. But one of the things that I love, especially for Spider-Man, is that the movie is all about community."

"All of these stops that we’re doing, we are working in cultural events, community events and there will be charitable components," he continued. "When you can promote a movie but also shed some light on amazing causes, that’s what really makes a difference."

"It is very strange going back into it. We all lived through COVID and that was a time when there was no press tours. All of the press was done via Zoom or in the city that you were in. It’s been a long time since I went on a full-blown press tour and I’m actually just really excited. [Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey] are absolutely fantastic and could not be more different."

"I feel really lucky that they’re coming out when they are and it’s shaping up to be a fantastic summer," the actor concluded. 

It's going to be a busy summer for Holland, and if he has shot something for Avengers: Doomsday, then he'll almost certainly be able to say he's starred in 2026's three biggest blockbusters. 

Take a closer look at this new Spider-Man: Brand New Day merchandise in the X posts below.

Disney+ has also released a preview for its May releases, teasing the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finale and The Punisher: One Last Kill.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way HomeSpider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 5/1/2026, 12:08 PM
I wonder why the no way home suit one was battle damaged if it takes probably in the beginning of the movie?
ThorArms
ThorArms - 5/1/2026, 12:11 PM
@Gabimaru - Yeah I'm guessing against Boomerang?
Vigor
Vigor - 5/1/2026, 12:13 PM
Looks like spidey goes through some shit in this movie. Physically I mean
No way home may have been emotional trauma. This movie appears to be physical trauma.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/1/2026, 12:15 PM
Hulk Lives

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InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/1/2026, 12:16 PM
I find it a little strange that the marketing is spoiling that they're getting rid of smart Hulk. I guess after seven years, they realized most people don't like a Hulk that doesn't smash and want to do damage control.

Speaking of which, weren't we supposed to get a Damage Control show at one point?
SATW42
SATW42 - 5/1/2026, 12:38 PM
@InfinitePunches - its not, the materials all say "hulk" but this site keeps saying it's savage hulk. Even though savage hulk is gray, and it's entirely possible that Banner is still in control but found a way to be able to rage in a controlled way

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