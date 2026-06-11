Wonder Woman Writer Tapped By Paramount To Write A New Transformers Movie

Wonder Woman Writer Tapped By Paramount To Write A New Transformers Movie

The Transformers franchise is coming back to theaters, and Paramount has just found a writer for a new take. Could this be what leads to Michael Bay stepping back behind the camera?

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 11, 2026 08:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Transformers
Source: The Wrap (via SFFGazette.com)

While Paramount has set out to acquire Warner Bros. and its catalogue of film and television properties, the studio is also hard at work on expanding its own franchises. Among them is Transformers, a $5 billion franchise in desperate need of an overhaul.

Michael Bay's movies, while critical flops, broke box office records. However, interest waned by the time 2017's Transformers: The Last Knight came along, and the series has made less money with each subsequent instalment (Bumblebee, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and Transformers One), despite far more positive reviews.

Now, The Wrap (via SFFGazette.com) is reporting that It: Welcome to Derry and Wonder Woman writer Jason Fuchs is penning an untitled Transformers movie for Paramount and Hasbro. Plot details are being kept under wraps, as is how it would fit into wider plans for the franchise.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto and Don Murphy will produce, while Steven Spielberg and Hasbro Entertainment will executive produce. 

Before getting too excited, it's worth noting that the studio has multiple takes on Transformers in the works. Jurassic World writer Derek Connolly is writing a Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover movie, while rumours about Bay stepping behind the camera for another Autobot vs. Decepticon explosion-fest persist. 

Fuchs is also writing My Hero Academia for Netflix and Legendary, and also counts the It movies and Argylle among his credits. It's worth noting that he also penned a Lobo script, which Bay was once set to direct. 

In 2022, Bay reflected on 2007's Transformers"The first one was scary. It was technology we didn’t know would work, and then it became very successful. It was the first time digital effects were that highly reflective, so it broke a lot of new ground."

"It was a fun experience," he added. "It made more than [$709 million], that’s a lot of movie tickets and a lot of people that have seen it."

However, Bay also acknowledged that he should have walked away when the going was good. "I made too many of them. Steven Spielberg said, 'Just stop at three.' And I said I’d stop. The studio begged me to do a fourth, and then that made a billion too. And then I said I’m gonna stop here. And they begged me again. I should have stopped. They were fun to do."

Only time will tell what becomes of Transformers, but moves are being made to bring the property back to theaters. Convincing moviegoers to buy a ticket won't be easy, but hiring Fuchs to pen the script feels like a good start.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/11/2026, 8:44 PM
"while rumours about Bay stepping behind the camera for another Autobot vs. Decepticon explosion-fest persist."

this is all care about, forgot to mention Shia would be back
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/11/2026, 9:08 PM
@Matchesz - you want Bay and Shia back?
Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 6/11/2026, 8:44 PM
Michael Bay does not understand Transformers. I am sorry that he was the person tapped to do the 2007 film. Please do not let him anywhere near the franchise again.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/11/2026, 8:59 PM
Thank GOD. We need another Transformers movie STAT

User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/11/2026, 9:04 PM
One of the things those movies hit right had better be back - Peter Cullen
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/11/2026, 9:11 PM
@Bucky74 - I personally want the beast wars characters done differently. I was so excited for the last movie and I personally was really let down bc the beast wars characters were barely in it. They barely said anything and I felt they didn’t have much to do. Love the beast wars characters and was so disappointed.
Irregular
Irregular - 6/11/2026, 9:19 PM
Lol what does Paramount need more to see that these movies are not making the money they used to be making?

And if Paramount was "smart" (LOL) after seeing MOTU's BO returns...it would be best just to scrap it.

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