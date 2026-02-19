TRANSFORMERS Star Shia LaBeouf Accused Of Alleged "Hate Crime" After "Terrorizing" New Orleans

TRANSFORMERS Star Shia LaBeouf Accused Of Alleged &quot;Hate Crime&quot; After &quot;Terrorizing&quot; New Orleans

New details have emerged about Transformers and Disturbia star Shia LaBeouf's recent Mardi Gras arrest, with one New Orleans local accusing the actor of an alleged hate crime.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 19, 2026 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Transformers
Source: THR (via SFFGazette.com)

Transformers star Shia LaBeouf has been making headlines all week following an arrest in New Orleans on Tuesday during the city's annual Mardi Gras celebrations. 

Initially accused of "terrorising the city," the troubled actor was later arrested for two charges of simple battery. Now, though, LaBeouf's actions are being characterised as an alleged hate crime. 

Jeffrey "Dammit," a master of ceremonies at various New Orleans events and an SAG (Screen Actors Guild) member, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter (via SFFGazette.com), claiming that he was at the centre of the fight that has landed LaBeouf in hot water. 

"He smashed into me, knocking me into some boxes," Jeffrey began, saying he first encountered the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star late Monday afternoon. "Then he turned around screaming, 'Don’t you f*cking push me. I’ll kill you.' I hadn’t touched him"

"He said he’d 'kick my ass' and called me a f*ggot. I told him I wasn’t going to fight him. I wasn’t giving him that." LaBeouf reportedly returned to the R Bar through the early hours of Tuesday.

Jeffrey was bartending and says LaBeouf grew steadily more intoxicated as the hours passed. "He was screaming at a bartender and had to be escorted outside. Once outside, he started pacing in the street, yelling, 'You’re all a bunch of [frick]ing faggots. I’ll kick your ass.'"

"I grabbed him and held him for less than a minute so he wouldn’t beat up the bartender. The bartender told me to let go, and I did," Jeffrey continued, alleging that LaBeouf punched a second bartender in the face, breaking his nose. 

Video clips from outside the bar show LaBeouf being restrained as he continues shouting. "He kept trying to get up and fight people. He wouldn’t stop screaming slurs. That’s why I say this wasn’t just a bar fight. This was about hate."

The actor has since been released on his own recognisance, with footage on social media showing him dancing on Bourbon Street and holding his jail release paperwork in his mouth.

Jeffrey said LaBeouf's early release "sends a terrible message," because, "In decades of coming to Mardi Gras, I’ve always understood that if you go to jail during Mardi Gras, you’re not getting out until after Ash Wednesday."

LaBeouf appeared in three movies last year: Henry JohnsonSalvable, and a documentary about himself, Slauson Rec. He has a couple of movies in pre-production, though it's unclear what, if anything, this latest legal issue may mean for the former child star.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Shia LaBeouf Released After Battery Arrest... And Immediately Returned To Party At Mardi Gras
Related:

Shia LaBeouf Released After Battery Arrest... And Immediately Returned To Party At Mardi Gras
TRANSFORMERS Star Shia LaBeouf Arrested After Allegedly Terrorizing New Orleans During Mardi Gras
Recommended For You:

TRANSFORMERS Star Shia LaBeouf Arrested After Allegedly "Terrorizing" New Orleans During Mardi Gras

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder