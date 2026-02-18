Shia LaBeouf Released After Battery Arrest... And Immediately Returned To Party At Mardi Gras

Shia LaBeouf has been released from jail following his arrest in New Orleans yesterday, and the actor wasted no time at all in returning to the party at Mardi Gras...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 18, 2026 10:02 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Troubled actor Shia LaBeouf (Transformers, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) was released from jail in the early hours of the morning following his arrest in New Orleans... and immediately went back to partying at Mardi Gras, according to reports.

LaBeouf, who has a history of alcohol and substance abuse issues, was arrested on Tuesday after a drunken altercation in the French Quarter, and is now facing two charges of simple battery.

The actor allegedly went on a bit of a rampage while “shirtless with his back tattoo on full display” after being ejected from a bar. He was reportedly removed from the premises, before hitting a man “several times with closed fists” and was ultimately restrained by several individuals (one man can be seen delivering a few punches of his own to LaBeouf while warning him to stay down in the video below).

According to Page Six, LaBeouf did not spend very long in jail, and had soon joined in with the other revellers at Mardi Gras.

After leaving the police station, he reportedly "walked two miles to reach the Mardi Gras parade route and changed into a new shirt and sunglasses that he bought at the VooDoo Mart, the outlet reported. He was snapped drinking beer and also taking pictures with fans as he blended into the crowd."

LaBeouf sent out the following posts from his X account.

Page Six also reports that LaBeouf quietly split from his longtime partner, actress Mia Goth, last year. The pair have had an on-again, off-again relationship since first meeting on the set of Nymphomaniac in 2012. They married in 2016, but separated two years later before reconciling after Goth gave birth to their daughter in 2022.

Back in 2020, LaBeouf was sued by his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs for "sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress." Though he denied the allegations at the time, the actor admitted that he had "hurt that woman" during an interview with his Fury co-star Jon Bernthal on his Real Ones podcast in 2022.

