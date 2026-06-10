New Details About Sgt. Rock Writer Justin Kuritzkes' Spider-Man: Brand New Day Involvement Revealed

In a recent interview, Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland revealed that he and Zendaya had worked with the movie's writer, "Justin," on a key Peter Parker and MJ scene. It didn't take too long to identify "Justin" as Challengers scribe Justin Kuritzkes. Now, we have additional insights from The Wrap.

While the script was initially penned by Spider-Man: No Way Home writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Kuritzkes, also known for his work on Queer, was later brought on board.

The movie is described as having a "revised screenplay" by Kuritzkes, who will receive a writing credit on the wall-crawler's next blockbuster.

McKenna and Sommers had sole screenplay credits on No Way Home and Spider-Man: Far From Home, and shared credit on Spider-Man: Homecoming with Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Jonathan Goldstein, and John Francis Daley.

Kuritzkes's involvement may be a result of Holland pushing for a greater level of creative control. The actor has alluded to being unhappy with certain elements of the previous films, including action scenes that were decided on before a script was finished and an overreliance on VFX.

Of course, Kuritzkes is no stranger to superheroes after writing Sgt. Rock for filmmaker Luca Guadagnino. James Gunn decided against moving forward with the movie, meaning DC's loss is Marvel's gain.

I said [to Zendaya], 'Do you think that this scene is working?' And she was like, 'No, I don't think this scene is working at all,'" Holland recently explained. "So, I then went to the producers and asked, 'Do you think the scene is working?' And they said, 'No.' I was like, 'Yeah, [we] are really not feeling it.'"

"I then went and sat down with Destin and said, 'Hey, man, listen, I know we've been shooting for hours, and I hate to tell you this, but I just I don't think that this scene is working. We're not feeling it in the moment.' What I love about Destin is that he's so calm. There's nothing that could throw him off, and he just listened, sat down, and said, 'Well, what is it that you're trying to feel?'"

"I told him, and he went, 'Yeah, you're right. That's exactly what we need to be feeling.' So, he just said to the crew, 'Everyone can go home.' We're going to sit down, and we're going to rewrite this scene with the writer, Justin, who was such a talent," the actor continued. "And we came in the next day, we reshot the scene, and I'm so glad that we did because it sings in the movie. It really does."

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.