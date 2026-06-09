Obsession Reclaims Domestic Box Office Top Spot As Masters Of The Universe Slips To No. 4

Obsession, which recently became Focus Features‘ highest-grossing movie ever, has reclaimed the No. 1 spot at the North American box office... during its fourth week in theaters.

The Curry Barker-directed horror phenomenon took in $4.2 million on Monday, ahead of Paramount and Miramax’s Scary Movie, which wasn’t too far behind with $4.1 million.

Obsession‘s domestic total currently sits at $156.1 million, with a global haul approaching $230 million.

A24’s highest-grossing movie of all-time, Backrooms, came in third with $3.2 million, while Amazon MGM Studios’ Masters of the Universe is now in fourth place with $2.1 million (running cume of $31.6M).

Obsession officially reclaimed the #1 spot at North American #boxoffice on MON!



$4.2M - #Obsession ($156.1M cume)

$4.13M - #ScaryMovie ($58.5M)

$3.29M - #Backrooms ($138.7M)

$2.1M - #MastersOfTheUniverse ($31.5M)



Doing this in week #4 is astounding - especially for a horror… pic.twitter.com/fuveGhCgiP — Gitesh Pandya (@GiteshPandya) June 9, 2026

MOTU was met with a mostly positive reception from critics (though it's worth noting that its Rotten Tomatoes score has slipped to 66%), and fans of the classic cartoon seem to have embraced this colourful, comedic adaptation. But the soft opening and a "B" CinemaScore would seem to indicate that general audiences aren't quite as taken with the reboot.

There's still time for Masters of the Universe to find its feet, but movies rarely recover from such a disappointing debut, and we wouldn't be at all surprised if Amazon announced a streaming date sooner rather than later.

"In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.