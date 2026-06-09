Obsession Reclaims Domestic Box Office Top Spot As Masters Of The Universe Slips To No. 4

Obsession Reclaims Domestic Box Office Top Spot As Masters Of The Universe Slips To No. 4

Focus Features' Obsession has managed to reclaim No. 1 spot at the domestic box office during its fourth week in theatres, while Masters of the Universe drops to No. 4...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 09, 2026 10:06 PM EST
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Obsession, which recently became Focus Features‘ highest-grossing movie ever, has reclaimed the No. 1 spot at the North American box office... during its fourth week in theaters.

The Curry Barker-directed horror phenomenon took in $4.2 million on Monday, ahead of Paramount and Miramax’s Scary Movie, which wasn’t too far behind with $4.1 million.

Obsession‘s domestic total currently sits at $156.1 million, with a global haul approaching $230 million.

A24’s highest-grossing movie of all-time, Backrooms, came in third with $3.2 million, while Amazon MGM Studios’ Masters of the Universe is now in fourth place with $2.1 million (running cume of $31.6M).

MOTU was met with a mostly positive reception from critics (though it's worth noting that its Rotten Tomatoes score has slipped to 66%), and fans of the classic cartoon seem to have embraced this colourful, comedic adaptation. But the soft opening and a "B" CinemaScore would seem to indicate that general audiences aren't quite as taken with the reboot.

There's still time for Masters of the Universe to find its feet, but movies rarely recover from such a disappointing debut, and we wouldn't be at all surprised if Amazon announced a streaming date sooner rather than later.

"In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/9/2026, 10:12 PM
I saw masters of the universe on fandango at home to buy. I’m not sure if that was a mistake or not
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 6/9/2026, 10:37 PM
@MyCoolYoung - you should do what I do whenever I see a new porno. Buy it!!!

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Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/9/2026, 10:42 PM
This flick is down to 4th place after only being released 4 days ago and has made only $56 million worldwide against a $200 million budget.

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FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/9/2026, 10:46 PM
@Feralwookiee - Supergirl is next
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/9/2026, 11:01 PM
@FireGunn - Pretty sure.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/9/2026, 11:15 PM
@Feralwookiee - it was really released on Thursday. So, 5 days... which makes it worse
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/9/2026, 10:44 PM
I had fun with MOTU, but it's really cool that 'OBSESSION' is doing so well. I've been a fan of Curry Barker for years. Check out his horror short on YT called 'MILK & SERIAL'
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/9/2026, 10:47 PM
Good movie vs bad movie

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/9/2026, 11:16 PM
Fun movie ..but numbers show that american people have taste after all.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/9/2026, 11:18 PM
@Malatrova15 -
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/9/2026, 11:19 PM
@Malatrova15 - It was a super fun flick with a killer soundtrack. I, and everyone I know who caught it, loved it. But I guess we weren’t enough. Obsession was a great horror too
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/9/2026, 11:18 PM

snork.... I hadn't even heard of this. Back to sleep. zzzz
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/9/2026, 11:18 PM
This is sad because He-Man and the MotU film was incredible. Especially if you are in your mid 40s to mid 50s, this film did He-Man justice 100% while making it relatable to modern day.

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