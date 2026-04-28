Ms. Marvel's MCU Return In Avengers: Doomsday Seemingly Confirmed By Filmmaker Andy Serkis

Ms. Marvel's MCU Return In Avengers: Doomsday Seemingly Confirmed By Filmmaker Andy Serkis

Ms. Marvel and The Marvels star Iman Vellani has seemingly been confirmed for this December's Avengers: Doomsday during a recently interview alongside Animal Farm filmmaker Andy Serkis.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 28, 2026 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to feature several unannounced characters, and as expected, Kamala Khan will likely be among them. Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani and filmmaker Andy Serkis were recently paired up to promote Angel's Animal Farm, and the movie's director dropped a potential bombshell.

As Vellani expressed excitement for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, Serkis chimed in to say, "I'm excited to see you in Doomsday." Seemingly taken aback, the actress replied, "No, you can't say that!"

This is being taken as confirmation by many of Vellani's Avengers: Doomsday return. Various social media insiders have been saying that's the case for a while, especially as Marvel Studios has already set the stage for Ms. Marvel to play a crucial role in the story. 

At the end of The Marvels, Kamala approached Kate Bishop, seemingly to recruit her to a new superhero team. Kathryn Newton has since confirmed she'll reprise the role of Cassie Lang in the movie, leading to speculation that the Young Avengers will assemble in the upcoming blockbuster.

There's also persistent chatter online about this younger team of heroes factoring into Avengers: Secret Wars, so Vellani's MCU future looks bright.

Ms. Marvel remains the MCU's best-reviewed Disney+ TV series, but it wasn't renewed for a second season. Instead, Kamala made the jump to the big screen in The Marvels. The Captain Marvel sequel received mostly good reviews, but was a box office flop and likely won't lead to another team-up between Kamala, Carol Danvers, and Monica Rambeau.

There was a time when all signs pointed to Ms. Marvel's bangles being connected to Kang the Conqueror, similar to Shang-Chi's Ten Rings. Now, it no longer seems as if that's the plan, especially with Doctor Doom taking over as the Multiverse Saga's big bad.

Check out Serkis and Vellani's exchange in the Instagram post below. We've also included our recent Animal Farm interviews with them both at the bottom of this article. 

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.


About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 4/28/2026, 9:22 AM
SO. I HONESTLY DONT THINK ANYONE CARES FOR HER CHARACTER
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 4/28/2026, 9:23 AM
@HumanRubiksCube - I HONESTLY THINK YOU MAY HAVE A POINT
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/28/2026, 9:41 AM
@HumanRubiksCube - No one does but Feige and Disney love the box she checks so they will not stop trying to “make it happen.” I’m sure she’s a fine actress, but telling the fans which characters they’re supposed to like never works. Never. But Disney always doubles down on failure
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/28/2026, 9:41 AM
@HumanRubiksCube - SPITTING FACTS
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/28/2026, 9:50 AM
@HumanRubiksCube - you seem triggered. Go touch grass
JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/28/2026, 10:08 AM
@HumanRubiksCube - This has SDE, to be honest. It's the second highest rated show on Disney+
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/28/2026, 10:09 AM
@HumanRubiksCube - SO. I HONESTLY ENJOY HER CHARACTER QUITE A BIT, AS DO A FEW OTHER FOLKS I WATCH THESE SHOWS WITH. SO, I'M HAPPY TO HEAR THIS NEWS.
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 4/28/2026, 10:24 AM
@bobevanz - not triggered im perfectly calm, i just find her character an annoying nuisance, coming at me with insults out of no where because i dont think the same as you shows low intelligence on your part. i seen you comment on here plenty times some weirdo that gets trigered by anyone who doesnt cater to you woke agenda, go try your luck with someone else i honestlydont care
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 4/28/2026, 10:25 AM
@Clintthahamster - perfectly fine enjoy what you like
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/28/2026, 10:45 AM
@HumanRubiksCube - 100% unless of course Doom is going to kill her off in the opening moments.
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 4/28/2026, 11:16 AM
@HumanRubiksCube - I HONESTLY AGREE, AND I'M TIRED OF SEEING THIS CHARACTER BEING PEDDLED UPON THE FANBASE. Sorry, couldn't resist the all caps look. 😁
Reginator
Reginator - 4/28/2026, 11:25 AM
@Spike101 - that may be worth the ticket price
XRayCat
XRayCat - 4/28/2026, 11:38 AM
@bobevanz - Pfft. That's the pot calling the kettle black.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/28/2026, 11:45 AM
@HumanRubiksCube - Thanks, I will. One thing I will NOT do is click on articles about things I don't care about to tell everyone that I don't care about them in the comments. Wouldn't want someone mistaking me as actually caring quite a bit.
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 4/28/2026, 12:07 PM
@PapaBear562 - lol it wasnt intentional, i was too lazt to turn caps lock lol
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 4/28/2026, 12:09 PM
@Clintthahamster - really, i was trying to keep it respectful and you come at me with that underhand BS, a grown man BTW
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/28/2026, 1:01 PM
@HumanRubiksCube - I don't know what to tell you dude. The number of dudes going out of their way to tell everyone how little they care about things . . . fan culture used to be about talking about our shared loves, not our shared disinterest. But then they used to play rock and roll on the radio and a Little Debbie Oatmeal Cream Pie cost a quarter!

User Comment Image
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 4/28/2026, 1:45 PM
@Bucky74 - Of Course YOU hater, she's a woman AND she's Muslim. Clutch yhe pearls lol. Buncha losers in here crying over one of the highest rated shows in the MCU and an amazing character. Buncha pathetic "men" in this section 😆
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/28/2026, 2:02 PM
@Shmokey20 - 😂😂😂 One of the “Highest rated shows.” You really live in your own reality, don’t you. Lol, you’re a complete FK’n moron. I’m pissed Storm isn’t in Doomsday and went nuts when I saw Snipes in DP and Wolverine, but I’m “racist” because I don’t like their obvious agenda min character fan girl stereotype. Bend over and keep shilling for the billion dollar company like a good little brains dead loser 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 4/28/2026, 2:09 PM
@Bucky74 - It is LITERALLY one of the highest rated MCU shows fool, look it up 😆

https://www.rottentomatoes.com/tv/ms_marvel

Lol I didn't know Storm & Blade are Muslims lol, the ONLY reason you dont like her is because she's a Muslim, from all your past comments we know you hate Muslims, so you not liking her was no surprise lol. 😂😂😂
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/28/2026, 2:15 PM
@Shmokey20 - Oh, that’s what it is. Again, you’re a complete FKn’ moron. I enjoyed Moon Knight (I believe that’s what Oscar Issic is, but really I could care less). It’s another girl boss character made for a modern audience that does not exist. The critics score is meaningless (for you’re above said reason - you idiots see everything through a twisted lens of ethnicity and color, not merit and entertainment value). As for the decent audience score, well, I guess the three people who watched it enjoyed it, so, good for them. Maybe you need to get off the computer/phone and join the real world 😂😂😂
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 4/28/2026, 2:29 PM
@Bucky74 - Moon Knight was Jewish. It was set in Egypt. That doesn’t mean anything. And I guess if YOURE not the one reviewing it, it doesn't count huh lol, yall are wild
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 4/28/2026, 9:25 AM
Filmmaker.
TheLight
TheLight - 4/28/2026, 9:26 AM
User Comment Image
jlabatman
jlabatman - 4/28/2026, 9:27 AM
No one wants to see her anymore
JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/28/2026, 10:09 AM
@jlabatman - Who let all these children post here?
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 4/28/2026, 1:47 PM
@jlabatman - You don't speak for us lol
LSHF
LSHF - 4/28/2026, 2:20 PM
@jlabatman - I do, so I guess that must mean that I am "No one"? Good to know, I guess.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/28/2026, 9:34 AM
Just more garbage. People still think this movie is going to be good?

Reboot the MCU and DCU
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/28/2026, 9:50 AM
@FireGunn - hey I thought you were supposed to be positive hurr durr
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/28/2026, 9:54 AM
@bobevanz - No idea what you're talking about
Reginator
Reginator - 4/28/2026, 9:39 AM
I have been on the fence on seeing doomsday, if that shit character is in it i think ill pass.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/28/2026, 9:39 AM
Young Avengers savoig the day confirmed.

This is going to explode in every Marvel shills' faces 🤣
krayzeman
krayzeman - 4/28/2026, 9:41 AM
Glad to see her back! One of the few bright spots of new characters!
nibs
nibs - 4/28/2026, 9:44 AM
isn't it more interesting that this confirms Klaw is in the movie? ms marvel being in it is in no way a surprise
tvor03
tvor03 - 4/28/2026, 11:38 AM
@nibs - how does this confirm Klaw?
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 4/28/2026, 1:43 PM
@nibs - He’s very dead
nibs
nibs - 4/28/2026, 2:36 PM
@Ha1frican - lol I fired off thinking this was past tense, like he was on set. whoops
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/28/2026, 9:48 AM
no worries, it saves me money

i'll just wait for cyclop's scenes to be put on youtube
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/28/2026, 9:49 AM
If this news surprises you even in the slightest, then there's no hope for you in this world.



NO SHIT
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