Ms. Marvel's MCU Return In Avengers: Doomsday Seemingly Confirmed By Filmmaker Andy Serkis

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to feature several unannounced characters, and as expected, Kamala Khan will likely be among them. Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani and filmmaker Andy Serkis were recently paired up to promote Angel's Animal Farm, and the movie's director dropped a potential bombshell.

As Vellani expressed excitement for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, Serkis chimed in to say, "I'm excited to see you in Doomsday." Seemingly taken aback, the actress replied, "No, you can't say that!"

This is being taken as confirmation by many of Vellani's Avengers: Doomsday return. Various social media insiders have been saying that's the case for a while, especially as Marvel Studios has already set the stage for Ms. Marvel to play a crucial role in the story.

At the end of The Marvels, Kamala approached Kate Bishop, seemingly to recruit her to a new superhero team. Kathryn Newton has since confirmed she'll reprise the role of Cassie Lang in the movie, leading to speculation that the Young Avengers will assemble in the upcoming blockbuster.

There's also persistent chatter online about this younger team of heroes factoring into Avengers: Secret Wars, so Vellani's MCU future looks bright.

Ms. Marvel remains the MCU's best-reviewed Disney+ TV series, but it wasn't renewed for a second season. Instead, Kamala made the jump to the big screen in The Marvels. The Captain Marvel sequel received mostly good reviews, but was a box office flop and likely won't lead to another team-up between Kamala, Carol Danvers, and Monica Rambeau.

There was a time when all signs pointed to Ms. Marvel's bangles being connected to Kang the Conqueror, similar to Shang-Chi's Ten Rings. Now, it no longer seems as if that's the plan, especially with Doctor Doom taking over as the Multiverse Saga's big bad.

Check out Serkis and Vellani's exchange in the Instagram post below. We've also included our recent Animal Farm interviews with them both at the bottom of this article.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.



