MCU Rumor Roundup: Margot Robbie In Talks For Marvel Role, Avengers: Doomsday Adds Young Actor As...[Spoiler]?

It's an exciting time to be an MCU fan, and while the next eighteen months or so will be dominated by Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, what lies beyond those is perhaps even more exciting.

A soft reboot of the franchise is expected, creating a world inhabited by the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man. The X-Men franchise, in particular, will bring a lot of new faces into the MCU, but will The Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie be among them?

According to insider @MyTimeToShineH, the Barbie actress is in talks for a "big" Marvel role. We don't have any additional context, but she'd be a great fit for any number of characters. Remember, Robbie was previously rumoured to be on Kevin Feige's radar for The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Sue Storm/Invisible Woman.

The insider has also shared some minor Avengers: Domsday updates. Apparently, Steve Rogers and Thor "will have their own arc," which involves them travelling to the TVA together.

Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, meanwhile, has the biggest role for a female character in the movie, with Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm right behind her. As key members of the New Avengers and Fantastic Four, that makes sense.

Avengers: Doomsday's IMDb page has also been updated, revealing that young actor Pacino Khan (Waffle's After School Club) has booked a role in the movie. There's speculation that he's playing Steve Rogers' young son, though some believe he could be Franklin Richards.

We'll have to wait and see, but as always, ComicBookMovie.com will keep you updated when more is revealed.

Pacino Khan has been cast in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/eCUWjVzwQf — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) June 8, 2026

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.