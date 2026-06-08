MCU Rumor Roundup: Margot Robbie In Talks For Marvel Role, Avengers: Doomsday Adds Young Actor As...[Spoiler]?

MCU Rumor Roundup: Margot Robbie In Talks For Marvel Role, Avengers: Doomsday Adds Young Actor As...[Spoiler]?

Our latest MCU rumour roundup brings some big casting updates for Avengers: Doomsday and beyond, including an exciting claim about The Suicide Squad and Barbie star Margot Robbie.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 08, 2026 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

It's an exciting time to be an MCU fan, and while the next eighteen months or so will be dominated by Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, what lies beyond those is perhaps even more exciting.

A soft reboot of the franchise is expected, creating a world inhabited by the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man. The X-Men franchise, in particular, will bring a lot of new faces into the MCU, but will The Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie be among them?

According to insider @MyTimeToShineH, the Barbie actress is in talks for a "big" Marvel role. We don't have any additional context, but she'd be a great fit for any number of characters. Remember, Robbie was previously rumoured to be on Kevin Feige's radar for The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Sue Storm/Invisible Woman.

The insider has also shared some minor Avengers: Domsday updates. Apparently, Steve Rogers and Thor "will have their own arc," which involves them travelling to the TVA together.

Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, meanwhile, has the biggest role for a female character in the movie, with Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm right behind her. As key members of the New Avengers and Fantastic Four, that makes sense.

Avengers: Doomsday's IMDb page has also been updated, revealing that young actor Pacino Khan (Waffle's After School Club) has booked a role in the movie. There's speculation that he's playing Steve Rogers' young son, though some believe he could be Franklin Richards.

We'll have to wait and see, but as always, ComicBookMovie.com will keep you updated when more is revealed.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/8/2026, 11:49 AM
I wish I could permanently ban MTTSH from the internet. People like them are the reason we've fallen so far. Low effort grifters who are given the spotlight because other people are so desperate for clicks, even when 99% of it is made up and/or rage bait
soberchimera
soberchimera - 6/8/2026, 11:49 AM
I think when you name a kid ‘Pacino’, you’ve pretty much mapped out his future as a child actor.
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ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/8/2026, 11:50 AM
I always thought she would've been good for Emma Frost, but Betsy Braddock wouldn't be a bad choice either.
hainesy
hainesy - 6/8/2026, 11:52 AM
I don't see a new to waste budget on a high end actress like Margot Robbie. And I don't see a role that she would be needed for. We have a Captain Marvel, we have a Sue Storm, and we have a Scarlett Witch. She can't play Storm. Who else is there? Maybe Emma Frost. I just don't see a need.
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 6/8/2026, 11:52 AM
KEEP MARGOT IN DC MARVEL DONT NEED THAT WITCH
Repian
Repian - 6/8/2026, 11:57 AM
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