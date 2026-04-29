Avengers: Doomsday Rumor May Reveal Bonkers Alternate Origins For Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom - Spoilers

Avengers: Doomsday Rumor May Reveal Bonkers Alternate Origins For Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom - Spoilers

According to a new rumor, Marvel Studios had some pretty out-there ideas in mind for Doctor Doom's (Robert Downey Jr.) origin story in Avengers: Doomsday...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 29, 2026 05:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

We still don't know much about how Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) will be introduced or the villain's motivations in Avengers: Doomsday, but several different sources have reported on the same details of the character's backstory.

Possible spoilers follow.

Apparently, Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) decision to remain in Peggy Carter's timeline at the end of Avengers: Endgame caused a Multiversal incursion that resulted in the deaths of Victor Von Doom's wife and child. This leads to Doom seeking revenge on the former Captain America at the beginning of Doomsday (this may be teased in Endgame's re-release).

It sounds like a relatively simple and effective explanation for why Doom would target Rogers and his fellow heroes, but if a new rumor is to be believed, Marvel Studios had a few alternate scenarios in mind before the story fully came together - some of which were pretty out there!

Doomsday didn"Doom’s origin story in’t always involve him having a family," writes MTTSH. "Other versions included his parents dying, one where he believed he was a reincarnation of Tony and that he 'belonged' in the MCU, and one of the most insane ideas had him working for Mephisto, who was the real bad guy. Another version had him obsessed with either Pepper Potts or Sue Storm."

The scrapped Tony Stark reincarnation origin is arguably the most intriguing, since it would seem to indicate that the studio was considering introducing a more direct connection between Iron Man and Doom.

From what we've been told, Doomsday will not address the reason both characters look so similar, and Downey will only be seen without his mask once or twice when no other characters are around.

It's entirely possible that some of the potential plot points mentioned above could still find their way into this movie, Avengers: Secret Wars, or future MCU projects.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/29/2026, 5:37 PM
Just cast jonatan Majors

Crapolite OUT!
MV081199
MV081199 - 4/29/2026, 5:45 PM
Am I misremembering but wasn't there a rumor saying that his wife was an alternate Sue?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2026, 5:48 PM
@MV081199 - yes

Or that she just looked like Sue and was actually Valeria who was a love interest of Doom’s in the comics.

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dragon316
dragon316 - 4/29/2026, 6:06 PM
@MV081199 - I remember wife part sure part pass me
MuadDib
MuadDib - 4/29/2026, 6:10 PM
Meh. Seems lazy and convoluted. That Marvel has as much success as they have filming while still writing has been very lucky for them. But that luck will run out at some point and they’ll learn not to rush these gigantic tentpole films. They should have had a well thought out plan before they rushed the Russos into making these mega expensive movies. Maybe this turns out to be on par or better with endgame. Only time will tell, but I’ve lost a lot of interest in this Doom movie. In part bc of RDJ which is not a great casting choice imo, and because it seems so haphazardly put together. I sincerely hope I’m wrong and it’s amazing, but I’ve got low expectations.

The highlight of the movie will be seeing Steve Rogers again.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2026, 6:15 PM
If true then I’m glad they went with the one they did since I don’t like the Tony reincarnation idea or him being obsessed with Pepper or Sue (even though he has had a thing for the latter in the comics).

Not particularly fond of him working for Mephisto either but that could have worked depending if it was more of a quid pro quo situation given that in the comics , Victor’s mother Cynthia was a practitioner of the dark arts who made a pact with Mephisto for her soul in exchange to help her people which led to her being damned to hell so if they had gone that route , perhaps Doom was willing to help Mephisto in whatever cause the latter desired in order to free his mother but oh well…

Also seeing RDJ & Sacha Baron Cohen together could have been fun too!!.

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Anyway given that Doomsday seems to be somewhat about father/parenthood , i guess it makes sense for this Doom (akin to Iron Man:Armored Adventures) having had a family aswell!!.
JayBarrick
JayBarrick - 4/29/2026, 6:35 PM
Anything but giving him his comic-accurate origin. Marvel's greatest villain reduced to another generic bad guy.

Thanos worked so well, not only because he was teased for years, but because he was not a petty powerful being looking for revenge. His motivation was unique, bringing balance to the universe. Imagine if Thanos was after Spider-Man because yet again he was wronged by Stark somehow. It would have been way less interesting.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/29/2026, 6:43 PM
He wasn't in college with Pedro sucking on glo stiks?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/29/2026, 6:59 PM
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