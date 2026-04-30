Spider-Man: Brand New Day First Test Screening Reactions Swing Online

Spider-Man: Brand New Day First Test Screening Reactions Swing Online

We recently got confirmation that Sony Pictures held a couple of test screenings for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and we now have some reactions to share...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 30, 2026 10:04 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton recently confirmed that test screenings for the movie have taken place, and that he was very pleased with how those in attendance responded.

The filmmaker continued by telling Deadline that the No Way Home follow-up is “a movie about relearning how to connect with people. I'm really excited to put it out in the world right now."

A director saying nice things about his film isn't exactly a major surprise, but a couple of other sources have now shared what they've been told about the screenings, and the feedback has indeed been very positive.

According to John Campea, the reactions were better than the studio higher-ups were hoping for, and "beyond excellent." Scooper MTTSH has also heard that the response was "overwhelmingly positive." 

It's always worth keeping in mind that these reactions are coming from a small group of people, and shouldn't be taken as an indicator of how general audiences will view the movie. That said, test screening reports are often a lot more mixed than this.

Studios hold these screenings to gauge how audiences will respond (obviously), but also to see if any last-minute changes need to be made. Star Tom Holland recently revealed that the planned reshoots would add a little more humor and expand on a certain character's arc, so we can probably take this as a sign that Brand New Day is shaping up pretty well, at the very least.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/30/2026, 10:02 AM
Campea can't be trusted. He thinks everything Disney shits out is good.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/30/2026, 10:07 AM
@FireGunn - This seems like the most “Stuffed” Spidey film which leaves the high potential for things to go wrong. That said, it’s Spidey so I’ll be there
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/30/2026, 10:08 AM
@Bucky74 - I have more hopes for this than Doomsday that's for sure
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/30/2026, 10:09 AM
@FireGunn - you mean MCPoo
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/30/2026, 10:11 AM
@Bucky74 - they can't go back. After the last two avengers films every solo one has to have multiple characters or the audience gets bored.

It's a big catch 22
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/30/2026, 10:22 AM
@FireGunn - You don't really watch his videos if you think that...
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/30/2026, 10:26 AM
@lazlodaytona - It’s not the multiple characters. I’m glad The Punisher is in it. It’s the lack of a clear main villain, the Hand Ninjas, Hulk, Jean. It could be great, but it seems like a lot can go off the rails
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/30/2026, 10:28 AM
@FireGunn - no one opinion can be trust only yours is what matters
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/30/2026, 10:29 AM
@Bucky74 - no different from last they got lucky with that one
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/30/2026, 10:30 AM
@Bucky74 - like leader and kang as villians could have had better choices for them
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/30/2026, 10:34 AM
@dragon316 - I personally loved the nostalgia bait of NWH. Seeing Tom’s Spidey take in the classic Toby villains was a thrill too
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 4/30/2026, 10:08 AM
Campea might be the biggest milquetoast on youtube
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/30/2026, 10:10 AM
Anyone got any ideas on how they could bring Ben Reilly into the MCU without doing the Clone Saga story?
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 4/30/2026, 10:12 AM
@InfinitePunches - variants
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 4/30/2026, 10:12 AM
regardless of how good or bad it is, it will make a billion and the world will keep on spinning
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/30/2026, 10:16 AM
Bring back Madisynn and Wong!

How that hasn't been a D+ show yet blows my mind.

User Comment Image
hue66
hue66 - 4/30/2026, 10:26 AM
I suspect with the combining of world's post secret wars that they'll introduce the Osbornes, JJJ and more that seem missing in this one. Should resurrect Aunt May as well. I think JJJ did appear but maybe he'll be recast and have a bigger presence.
Sominan
Sominan - 4/30/2026, 10:26 AM
Let's see the Hulk already.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/30/2026, 10:31 AM
@Sominan - 😂😂😂😂😂 marvel terrible iteration of grey hulk 😂😂😂😂😂😂
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/30/2026, 10:27 AM
Sweet if true….

The movie has seemed good imo so looking forward to it!!.

User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/30/2026, 10:34 AM
I don’t even need the reviews, the trailers make it look good and I can’t wait to see how Frank and Peter meet each other.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/30/2026, 10:43 AM
Where tf is AllIsGood? WE HAVE NEW HULK



Idgaf about test screening rumors. If it sucks they have little time to fix it. If it's up to their standards, then the audience will decide
MrDandy
MrDandy - 4/30/2026, 10:53 AM
Trailers do look good. Looking forward to it.
jlabatman
jlabatman - 4/30/2026, 10:53 AM
Pretty excited for this one, don't even need test screenings to get my interest, they had me at Punisher!
LSHF
LSHF - 4/30/2026, 10:55 AM
I don't care what any of them say, as it will make no difference as to if I see it, as I've seen and enjoyed them all of the others.

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