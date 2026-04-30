Spider-Man: Brand New Day First Test Screening Reactions Swing Online

Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton recently confirmed that test screenings for the movie have taken place, and that he was very pleased with how those in attendance responded.

The filmmaker continued by telling Deadline that the No Way Home follow-up is “a movie about relearning how to connect with people. I'm really excited to put it out in the world right now."

A director saying nice things about his film isn't exactly a major surprise, but a couple of other sources have now shared what they've been told about the screenings, and the feedback has indeed been very positive.

According to John Campea, the reactions were better than the studio higher-ups were hoping for, and "beyond excellent." Scooper MTTSH has also heard that the response was "overwhelmingly positive."

It's always worth keeping in mind that these reactions are coming from a small group of people, and shouldn't be taken as an indicator of how general audiences will view the movie. That said, test screening reports are often a lot more mixed than this.

Studios hold these screenings to gauge how audiences will respond (obviously), but also to see if any last-minute changes need to be made. Star Tom Holland recently revealed that the planned reshoots would add a little more humor and expand on a certain character's arc, so we can probably take this as a sign that Brand New Day is shaping up pretty well, at the very least.

There was a recent test screening for Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the reaction was overwhelmingly positive 👀 pic.twitter.com/khb4plIL4y — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) April 30, 2026

I only heard about one and it was internal. The people who saw it were very pleased. https://t.co/uRN5ToBo3M — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) April 30, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.