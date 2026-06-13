The Last Of Us Season 3 Filming Goes On Hiatus As Green Lantern Star Peter Sarsgaard Joins Cast

Deadline (via SFFGazette.com) has revealed that The Batman star Peter Sarsgaard is joining the cast of The Last of Us Season 3 in a recurring role. Interestingly, the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor will play a newly created character who did not appear in the Naughty Dog video game.

Instead, Sarsgaard is taking on the role of Amon, one of the leaders of The Seraphites. This suggests we'll spend a little more time with the group also known as Scars, as their war with the Washington Liberation Front (WLF) for control of Seattle continues.

The trade has also learned that The Last of Us has gone on a "mid-shoot hiatus." The trade explains, "The planned production break, believed to be around a month, coincides with the FIFA World Cup. Vancouver, where The Last Of Us films, is one of the host cities of the tournament."

The trade confirms that, after the hiatus, shooting will continue through the rest of 2026 for a planned 2027 premiere on HBO. The plan is still for that to serve as The Last of Us' final season.

Sarsgaard is also known for his work in Jarhead, Green Lantern, The Bride!, The Killing, Dopesick, Presumed Innocent, and DTF St. Louis. He's a prolific actor, and someone we have to believe will get a role he can sink his teeth into in the popular video game adaptation.

As noted, HBO CEO Casey Bloys has confirmed that, despite Season 4 speculation, The Last of Us will end with Season 3. "It certainly seems that way, but on decisions like that, we will defer to the showrunners. So you can ask them," he said earlier this year.

One of the biggest changes when The Last of Us returns is the departure of co-showrunner Neil Druckmann, leaving Craig Mazin in sole control of the series.

Explaining that it was "quite challenging to be as involved as a co-showrunner on Season 1 and Season 2, while running a studio and working and directing and writing a game," Druckmann confirmed last September that he decided to step down just as work was beginning on Season 3.

"I looked at what's in front of me, what would the next season might look like, and with all the various Last of Us things I'm working on - not just the show - with all the various games I'm working on," he said. "The biggest one that takes up most of my time is Intergalactic: The Heretic Profit, our next big IP for Naughty Dog and PlayStation. It felt like I could better serve all of my responsibilities if I stayed at a higher level."

Starring Kaitlyn Dever, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Spencer Lord, Tati Gabrielle, Ariela Barer, Michelle Mao, Kyriana Kratter, and Patrick Wilson, The Last of Us Season 3 is expected to premiere on HBO next year.