THE LAST OF US Season 3 Adds AQUAMAN And WATCHMEN Star Patrick Wilson In Key Role

THE LAST OF US Season 3 Adds AQUAMAN And WATCHMEN Star Patrick Wilson In Key Role

The Last of Us Season 3 begins shooting later this year, and a new report reveals that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Patrick Wilson has boarded the HBO series in a key role.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 16, 2026 01:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Last of Us
Source: TheInSneider (via SFFGazette.com)

Aquaman and The Conjuring star Patrick Wilson is no stranger to horror and science fiction, and it sounds like he'll get to sink his teeth into both with The Last of Us Season 3.

According to The InSneider (via SFFGazette.com), the actor has joined the HBO series in a key role. While not confirmed, it's believed that he'll play Jerry Anderson, the father of Kaytlin Dever's Abby. With Pedro Pascal's Joel Miller no longer part of The Last of Us, it makes sense that the cable network has turned to a big-name actor as its new male co-lead. 

Season 3 will shift the spotlight to Abby's story, both in the present and the time she spent with her father before he was gunned down by Joel (Jerry was the surgeon the protagonist murdered in the Season 1 finale, when he saved Ellie).

Wilson will likely appear in multiple episodes of The Last of Us, which recently saw Spider-Man franchise star Jorge Lendeborg Jr. take over the role of Manny from Avengers: Doomsday's Danny Ramirez.

Back to Wilson, and he's best known for his roles in Watchmen, The A-Team, The Conjuring Universe, and the Insidious movies. He played Ocean Master in Aquaman and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and on television, counts A Gifted Man and Fargo among his credits.

HBO CEO Casey Bloys has confirmed that, despite Season 4 speculation, The Last of Us will end with Season 3. "It certainly seems that way, but on decisions like that, we will defer to the showrunners. So you can ask them," he said last month.

One of the biggest changes when The Last of Us returns is the departure of co-showrunner Neil Druckmann, leaving Craig Mazin in sole control of the series.

Explaining that it was "quite challenging to be as involved as a co-showrunner on Season 1 and Season 2, while running a studio and working and directing and writing a game," Druckmann confirmed in September that he decided to step down just as work was beginning on Season 3. 

"I looked at what's in front of me, what would the next season might look like, and with all the various Last of Us things I'm working on - not just the show - with all the various games I'm working on," he said. "The biggest one that takes up most of my time is Intergalactic: The Heretic Profit, our next big IP for Naughty Dog and PlayStation. It felt like I could better serve all of my responsibilities if I stayed at a higher level."

The Last of Us Season 3 will likely premiere on HBO in 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
SPIDER-MAN Actor Steps In To Replace Danny Ramirez As Manny In THE LAST OF US Season 3
Related:

SPIDER-MAN Actor Steps In To Replace Danny Ramirez As Manny In THE LAST OF US Season 3
THE LAST OF US Expected To End After Season 3 According To HBO Boss
Recommended For You:

THE LAST OF US Expected To End After Season 3 According To HBO Boss

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder