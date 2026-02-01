THE LAST OF US Expected To End After Season 3 According To HBO Boss

THE LAST OF US Expected To End After Season 3 According To HBO Boss

Though nothing has been made official, HBO's Casey Bloys has indicated that the upcoming third season of The Last of Us will serve as the acclaimed adaptation's final run...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 01, 2026 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Last of Us
Source: Via GameFragger.com

Though this probably won't come as too much of a surprise following some recent developments, it sounds like the planned third season of HBO's The Last of Us might well end up being the last.

Season 2 did cover about half of the second Naughty Dog video game, but showrunners Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have always been adamant that two more seasons would be required to adapt the rest of the story in a satisfying manner.

Of course, this was before Druckmann decided to step away from the series.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to step away from my creative involvement in The Last of Us on HBO,” Druckmann said in a statement at the time. “With work completed on Season 2 and before any meaningful work starts on Season 3, now is the right time for me to transition my complete focus to Naughty Dog and its future projects, including writing and directing our exciting next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, along with my responsibilities as Studio Head and Head of Creative.”

“Co-creating the show has been a career highlight. It’s been an honor to work alongside Craig Mazin to executive produce, direct and write on the last two seasons,” he added.

Whether Druckmann's departure was a direct factor in the show's run being cut short is not clear, but HBO boss Casey Bloys said the following when asked if season 3 would be the last during an interview with Deadline.

"It certainly seems that way, but on decisions like that, we will defer to the showrunners. So you can ask them."

In the closing moments of the season 2 finale, Abby catches up with Ellie and her crew in the theater they've been holed up in. Jesse is killed almost immediately (mirroring his shocking death in the game), and Abby holds her gun on Tommy while demanding that Ellie tosses her weapon and face her.

Ellie admits that she was the one that killed Abby's friends, pleading for Tommy's life. Furious that Ellie "wasted" the mercy she was shown when Joel was murdered, Abby turns her gun on the teen, and we hear a shot ring out as the screen cuts to black. We then flash back to "Seattle, Day One," with Abby waking up in her WLF barracks. Just like the game, most of season 3 will play out from Abby's perspective.

Season 3 will follow the game's narrative, but that doesn't mean there won't be any surprises for those who already know the story.

“We’re telling you that next season, one, there’s an epic nature to everything that’s about to happen,” Druckmann said during a 2025 interview. “But this other story is going to be really important coming backing to Joel and Ellie and everything we’ve seen so far.”

Added Mazin: “All I can say is we haven’t seen the last of Kaitlyn Dever, and we haven’t seen the last of Bella Ramsey, and we haven’t seen the last of Isabela Merced, and we haven’t even seen the last of a lot of people who are currently dead in the story.”

With a few tweaks, the rest of the story could quite easily be told in one more season, so we can't imagine many fans being too up in arms about this.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
THE LAST OF US Season 3 Is Recasting AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Danny Ramirez's Role
Related:

THE LAST OF US Season 3 Is Recasting AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Danny Ramirez's Role
TRAP HOUSE Star Tony Dalton On His Surprise THE LAST OF US Season 2 Cameo And BETTER CALL SAUL (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

TRAP HOUSE Star Tony Dalton On His Surprise THE LAST OF US Season 2 Cameo And BETTER CALL SAUL (Exclusive)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder