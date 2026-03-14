Razzie Award Winners 2026: WAR OF THE WORLDS And SNOW WHITE Are This Year's Big Losers

The 98th Academy Awards take place this evening, and as is now tradition, the Razzie Awards have just been held ahead of the annual Oscars ceremony.

Celebrating what some consider the worst that Hollywood has to offer—others feel that the whole thing is a little mean—this year's Razzies saw Universal Pictures' War of the Worlds remake walk away with "Worst Picture" at the 46th edition of the show.

The sci-fi screenlife movie (which was dumped on Prime Video last summer) "won" in four more categories, including "Worst Actor" for Ice Cube.

As the Razzies put it, War of the Worlds became "a cult hate-watch classic almost immediately. [The movie] has been cemented in Razzie history as a near sweeper of our $4.97 trophy winner."

"Utterly destroying H.G. Wells' classic novel, director Rich Lee (maybe inspired by Ed Wood) chose a goofy gimmick, hack dialogue and a particularly hilarious performance by its lead, Ice Cube, to seize 2025's biggest number of statues."

Ouch.

Snow White walked away with some prizes (as the organisers of the Razzies put it, "It cost a fortune and lost a fortune, perhaps cursed by Walt [Disney] himself for having ignored his dying wish for it never to be remade"), as did Rebel Wilson and Scarlet Rose Stallone.

On a slightly more positive note, Kate Hudson, who the Razzies have previously singled out for Music, Mother's Day, and My Best Friend's Girl, was given the Razzie Redeemer Award for her "pitch-perfect performance" in Song Sung Blue.

Here's a full list of winners (losers?) from this year's Razzie Awards:

Worst Picture

The Electric State

Hurry Up Tomorrow

Disney’s Snow White (2025)

Star Trek: Section 31

War of the Worlds (2025) (WINNER)

Worst Actor

Dave Bautista / In the Lost Lands

Ice Cube / War of the Worlds (WINNER)

Scott Eastwood / Alarum

Jared Leto / Tron: Ares

Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye / Hurry Up Tomorrow

Worst Actress

Ariana DeBose / Love Hurts

Milla Jovovich / In the Lost Lands

Natalie Portman / Fountain of Youth

Rebel Wilson / Bride Hard (WINNER)

Michelle Yeoh / Star Trek: Section 31

Worst Supporting Actress

Anna Chlumsky / Bride Hard

Ema Horvath / The Strangers: Chapter 2

Scarlet Rose Stallone / Gunslingers (WINNER)

Kacey Rohl / Star Trek: Section 31

Isis Valverde / Alarum

Worst Supporting Actor

All Seven Artificial Dwarfs / Snow White (2025) (WINNER)

Nicolas Cage / Gunslingers

Stephen Dorff / Bride Hard

Greg Kinnear / Off the Grid

Sylvester Stallone / Alarum

Worst Remake / Rip-Off / Sequel

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Smurfs (2025)

Snow White (2025)

War of the Worlds (2025) (WINNER)

Worst Screen Combo

All Seven Dwarfs / Snow White (2025) (WINNER)

James Corden & Rihanna / Smurfs (2025)

Ice Cube & His Zoom Camera / War of the Worlds (2025)

Robert De Niro & Robert De Niro (as Frank & Vito) / The Alto Knights

The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego / Hurry Up Tomorrow

Worst Director

Rich Lee / War of the Worlds (2025) (WINNER)

Olatunde Osunsanmi / Star Trek: Section 31

The Russo Brothers / The Electric State

Trey Edward Shults / Hurry Up Tomorrow

Marc Webb / Snow White (2025)

Worst Screenplay

The Electric State / Screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Adapted from the illustrated novel by Simon Stalenhag.

Hurry Up Tomorrow / Screenplay by Trey Edward Shults, Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim

Snow White (2025) / Screenplay by Erin Cressida Wilson and a bunch of others too numerous to mention. Drawing from the original fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm.

Star Trek: Section 31 / Screenplay by Craig Sweeny with original story concept developed by Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt

War of the Worlds (2025) / Screen story and screenplay by Kenny Golde and screenplay by Marc Hyman, adapting (or destroying) the classic novel by H.G. Wells (WINNER)

Razzie Redeemer Award

Kate Hudson / Song Sung Blue (WINNER)