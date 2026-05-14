The Legend Of Zelda Live-Action Movie Sets New Theatrical Release Date

The live-action The Legend of Zelda video game adaptation will now arrive in theaters on April 30, 2027, earlier than its previously announced release date of May 7. It's only a week, but it's always better to hear the news that a movie has been moved forward rather than pushed back!

Co-creator Shigeru Miyamoto shared the following update on social media.

"This is Miyamoto. I would like to let you know that the worldwide theatrical release date for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda has been moved up to April 30, 2027, from May 7. The team is working hard to deliver the film to everyone as soon as possible. There’s less than a year to go until release, so thank you for waiting."

Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth are set to play Princess Zelda and Link, respectively.

Bragason has previously appeared in the likes of Three Girls, The Jetty, Renegade Nell, and recent vampire comedy The Radleys. Ainsworth provided the voice of Pinocchio in Robert Zemeckis’ live-action movie, and also had a key role in Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Miyamoto took to Nintendo’s official X account to confirm that the project was in development back in 2023.

“This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films. I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”

The movie will be helmed by Wes Ball, who directed The Maze Runner and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Derek Connolly (Jurassic World) penned the script.

Ball actually sent out the following Tweet back in 2010.

Since I could never even hope to have the chance to direct it... the next big mo-cap Avatar-like movie should be... THE LEGEND OF ZELDA. — Wes Ball (@wesball) January 29, 2010

For the uninitiated, the series is set in the fictional land of Hyrule, and tell the story of an adventurer named Link (who looks a lot like an Elf but is actually a member of the Hylian race) as he attempts to rescue Princess Zelda from the clutches of the evil wizard, Ganon.

The games have spawned everything from comics, to toys, to a short-lived animated series, and Zelda is one of the most popular, revered properties out there.

There have been several earlier attempts to adapt the property, and back in 2018, we heard that a live-action series from Castlevania's Adi Shankar was in the works for Netflix, but the project has evidently fallen by the wayside.