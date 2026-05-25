PlayStation's State Of Play Broadcast Promises New Marvel's Wolverine Details Next Week

With just a few more months until the release of Marvel's Wolverine, Sony and Insomniac Games are planning to show off more of the highly anticipated game during a special broadcast slated for next week.

PlayStation's State of Play, which will be held on June 2, promises more than 60 minutes of "updates, announcements, and gameplay reveals from top studios around the world." The focus, however, appears to be Marvel's Wolverine, the upcoming third-person action adventure game from Insomniac Games.

"To kick things off, you’ll get a closer look at Marvel’s Wolverine," PlayStation's blog post teases. "Insomniac Games will share more from its upcoming third-person action-adventure game showing off Logan’s brutal and relentless combat along with some new details."

First revealed during the PlayStation Showcase back in 2021, Marvel's Wolverine is one of the most anticipated games of the year. Marketing for the game has only just started to pick up following a massive ransomware leak in late 2023, where gameplay footage, story details, concept art, and internal development materials were leaked online.

Last year, however, Sony and Insomniac were finally ready to fully reveal the game to the public. During Sony's State of Play last September, we finally got a full trailer and gameplay footage, showing off actual in-game combat and story details.

Marvel's Wolverine continues the cinematic storytelling approach that Insomniac Games became known for with the Marvel's Spider-Man series, but with a noticeably darker and more violent tone than anything seen in the Spider-Man games. Combat remains fast and fluid, but with a more brutal style that reflects the ferocious nature of Wolverine.

As he searches for answers about his past, Wolverine will do whatever it takes – unleashing brutal claw combat, violent rage and relentless determination – to cut through the mystery of the man he used to be. In this original story, Wolverine is on the hunt to uncover the secrets of a dark past that keeps eluding him. His search for answers will send him on perilous excursions to exotic locales, including the island nation of Madripoor, the frosted wilderness of Canada and the narrow city streets of Tokyo – all potential battlegrounds for fierce, bloody, destructive action.

Marvel's Wolverine is scheduled to release exclusively on PlayStation 5 on September 15, with Sony reportedly no longer planning to bring its single-player console exclusives to PC. The PlayStation State of Play broadcast will stream live on Tuesday, June 2 at 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET / 11:00pm CEST | June 3 at 6:00am JST on YouTube and Twitch.