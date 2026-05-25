PlayStation's State Of Play Broadcast Promises New Marvel's Wolverine Details Next Week

PlayStation's State Of Play Broadcast Promises New Marvel's Wolverine Details Next Week

Insomniac Games will be sharing some new details for Marvel's Wolverine during PlayStation's State of Play broadcast next week on June 2nd.

News
By MattThomas - May 25, 2026 09:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

With just a few more months until the release of Marvel's Wolverine, Sony and Insomniac Games are planning to show off more of the highly anticipated game during a special broadcast slated for next week.

PlayStation's State of Play, which will be held on June 2, promises more than 60 minutes of "updates, announcements, and gameplay reveals from top studios around the world." The focus, however, appears to be Marvel's Wolverine, the upcoming third-person action adventure game from Insomniac Games.

"To kick things off, you’ll get a closer look at Marvel’s Wolverine," PlayStation's blog post teases. "Insomniac Games will share more from its upcoming third-person action-adventure game showing off Logan’s brutal and relentless combat along with some new details."

First revealed during the PlayStation Showcase back in 2021, Marvel's Wolverine is one of the most anticipated games of the year. Marketing for the game has only just started to pick up following a massive ransomware leak in late 2023, where gameplay footage, story details, concept art, and internal development materials were leaked online.

Last year, however, Sony and Insomniac were finally ready to fully reveal the game to the public. During Sony's State of Play last September, we finally got a full trailer and gameplay footage, showing off actual in-game combat and story details.

Marvel's Wolverine continues the cinematic storytelling approach that Insomniac Games became known for with the Marvel's Spider-Man series, but with a noticeably darker and more violent tone than anything seen in the Spider-Man games. Combat remains fast and fluid, but with a more brutal style that reflects the ferocious nature of Wolverine.

As he searches for answers about his past, Wolverine will do whatever it takes – unleashing brutal claw combat, violent rage and relentless determination – to cut through the mystery of the man he used to be. 

In this original story, Wolverine is on the hunt to uncover the secrets of a dark past that keeps eluding him.

His search for answers will send him on perilous excursions to exotic locales, including the island nation of Madripoor, the frosted wilderness of Canada and the narrow city streets of Tokyo – all potential battlegrounds for fierce, bloody, destructive action.

Marvel's Wolverine is scheduled to release exclusively on PlayStation 5 on September 15, with Sony reportedly no longer planning to bring its single-player console exclusives to PC. The PlayStation State of Play broadcast will stream live on Tuesday, June 2 at 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET / 11:00pm CEST | June 3 at 6:00am JST on YouTube and Twitch.

About The Author:
MattThomas
Member Since 10/11/2017
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Evansly
Evansly - 5/25/2026, 9:27 AM
Meh, not coming to PC.
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 5/25/2026, 9:30 AM
I really wish they would stop announcing these games so far in advance.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 5/25/2026, 9:56 AM
@LeBronStan - this game has been coming out for 5 years. 😆🤣
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 5/25/2026, 9:38 AM
Let's go baby!!! September cant come quicker!! Shit looks like it is gonna be some much fun.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/25/2026, 9:50 AM
007 First Light, is set to release on May 27. I'll be playing this during the summer.
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 5/25/2026, 10:25 AM
One of the reasons I'm grabbing a PS5 this summer. I'm an Xbox guy and was going to make the jump to PC, but then Sony announced no more exclusives going to PC... So looks like PS5 it is so I can play this, Spider-Man 1 & 2, Ghost of Tsushima & the second one, Venom when it comes out, plus so I'm not running GTA6 on a Series S lol.

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