Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Wraps Production With A New Look At Metal Sonic

After a little over two months of filming, director Jeff Fowler has announced the end of production on his highly anticipated Sonic the Hedgehog 4!

Filming initially began on March 2, with Fowler sharing a photo of himself with Amy Rose's hammer, and now he's announced the end of filming with a brand-new look at the film's primary antagonist, Metal Sonic.

In the video games, Metal Sonic is an evil robotic version of Sonic created by Dr. Robotnik. He possesses a variety of abilities, including enhanced strength, a laser cannon, a jet engine, and a force field device. He also usually only communicates through a series of electronic noises, which suggests he likely won't have a speaking voice in the film.

The previous film ended with Dr. Robotnik and Shadow sacrificing themselves to save the world. Now, while Robotnik's fate was left ambiguous, a post-credits scene revealed that Shadow survived the ordeal.

We were also given a huge cliffhanger to set up the fourth film, as we saw Sonic get attacked by an army of Metal Sonic robots, only to be saved by Amy Rose, who is expected to play a big role in the next film.

Ben Schwartz returns to voice the titular blue hedgehog, with a supporting voice cast featuring Kristen Bell ("Amy Rose"), Colleen O'Shaughnessey ("Miles 'Tails' Prower"), Idris Elba ("Knuckles the Echidna"), Keanu Reeves ("Shadow the Hedgehog").

The live-action cast will return Jim Carrey ("Dr. Ivo Robotnik"), James Marsden ("Tom Wachowski"), Tika Sumpter ("Maddie Wachowski"), and Lee Majdoub ("Agent Stone").

Newcomers to the franchise include Ben Kingsley, Nick Offerman, Matt Berry, and Richard Ayoade. Berry and Ayoade will appear in live-action parts, while Kingsley and Offerman have been tapped for voice roles, although the identity of their characters remain a mystery for now.

In addition to this fourth film, Paramount has also dated an untitled "Sonic Universe Event Film" for December 22, 2028. Whether this is the rumored Shadow the Hedgehog spinoff or something much bigger remains to be seen, but we're betting on the latter, especially with the studio already booking that prime holiday release window.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 hits theaters on March 19, 2027!

Check out the new look at Metal Sonic below: