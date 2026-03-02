SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 4 Officially Begins Filming As Director Jeff Fowler Wields Amy Rose's Hammer In BTS Photo

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 director Jeff Fowler has confirmed that production is officially underway on the upcoming movie. Making the announcement, the filmmaker shared a photo of himself holding Amy Rose's iconic hammer.

Fowler captioned the post, "Ready 4 Action 🎬 #SonicMovie4 now filming. In Theaters Worldwide March 2027." The official Sonic movie account replied with, "it's hammer time."

In Sonic the Hedgehog 3's mid-credits scene, the title character found himself surrounded by an army of Metal Sonics. Things looked bleak for the speedster until he was saved by Amy Rose, his iconic love interest from the games.

She didn't have a voice in the stinger, but we recently learned that Frozen star Kristen Bell will be voicing the character.

The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has attracted top-tier voice talent from the start, with Idris Elba as Knuckles and Keanu Reeves as Shadow. Colleen O'Shaughnessey, meanwhile, reprised her role from the games as Tails.

The human cast is rounded out by James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Lee Majdoub. Jim Carrey is expected to return as the villainous Dr. Robotnik, though that's yet to be confirmed, given how sporadically the actor now stars in movies.

Amy is an anthropomorphic pink hedgehog with a crush on Sonic. Since meeting him, she's declared herself his girlfriend and has attempted to win his heart by any means in many of their adventures. She wields the Piko Piko Hammer and never leaves home without it.

Amy is a cheerful, though slightly erratic, girl with a positive attitude and nature and boundless energy. However, she has a fiery temper, and her infatuation with Sonic makes her short-sighted and a bit obsessive about him, having followed him everywhere since meeting him.

In 2024, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 writer Pat Casey revealed, "We did talk long and hard about including [Amy] in movie three, actually, before ultimately, we all sort of decided that there just wasn't quite enough room to do her justice and Shadow justice. We didn’t wanna crowd the picture."

"I think we have a great plan for what's gonna really make her work as a film character," he added, teasing Amy's future in the upcoming fourth instalment. Writer Josh Miller added, "You don’t want her to be there as a fourth wall running around with the trio. We just want to see her be cool. She's kind of the big female character of the franchise."

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 races into theaters on March 19, 2027.