Jim Carrey To Star In Live-Action THE JETSONS Movie From Director Colin Trevorrow

Warner Bros. is developing a live-action movie based on classic animated sci-fi sitcom, The Jetsons, and the project has Jim Carrey attached to star...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 15, 2025 10:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Via Toonado.com

A live-action feature based on classic Hanna-Barbera animated series, The Jetsons, is officially moving forward at Warner Bros., and the movie already has a director and star attached.

According to multiple trade sources, Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow in talks to helm and pen the script with Joe Epstein. Jim Carrey (Sonic the Hedgehog, The Mask) is in negotiations to play the lead role (George Jetson, presumably).

Carrey, who plays Doctor Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, has previously claimed that he is seriously considering retiring from acting.

“Well, I’m retiring…Probably. I’m being fairly serious, yeah,” he said at the time. “It depends if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says it’s really going to be important for people to see. I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break. I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas. I really love my spiritual life and I feel like… and this is something that you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists, ‘I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.’”

“You can’t be definite about these things," he'd later tell ComicBook.com. "I said I’d like to retire but I think I was talking more about power resting. Because as soon as a good idea comes your way, or a group of people you really enjoy working with, things tend to change.”

The original animated sitcom focused on George and Jane Jetson, their children Judy and Elroy, dog Astro and robot Rosie, and their adventures in the space-age styled Orbit City. There have been several attempts to adapt The Jetsons for the big screen in the past, including a 2003 version that was set to be directed by Adam Shankman, a 2007 live-action/CGI version from Robert Rodriguez. Back in 2017, ABC ordered a pilot for a live-action series from executive producer Robert Zemeckis, but it wasn't picked up.

In a 2011 interview, producer Denise Di Novi explained why the Rodriguez version fell apart.

"Honestly, it wasn't a mainstream studio version. It was kind of his version of what he would shoot at his studio in Texas. He's got a great set-up down there, and I think part of it is that 'it may be fun to play with all those big toys at the studio' but he has a pretty good system going."

"Part of it is that every couple of years, the genre kind of changes," she continued. "I really credit Jeff Robinov at Warner Bros. with this. In choosing Chris Nolan to do Batman, he really exploded the expectations on adapting all these kinds of titles, the pressure is on to really make them the coolest movies, not the cornball cartoon movies. Every couple years it's changed what they thought the movie should be and I'm hoping now we're hitting it at the right time. I've never given up on that movie."

What do you make of this news? Any interest in a live-action Jetsons movie?

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/15/2025, 10:12 PM
Hey just dont portray the future as nazi World ..ITS all i ask..América IS NOT LIKE THAT
captainwalker
captainwalker - 10/15/2025, 10:26 PM
@Malatrova15 - If they didn't want " Nazis " then they shouldn't have brought back Weimar.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/15/2025, 10:16 PM
THIS JUST IN: Jared Leto has been confirmed to play the role of Astro.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 10/15/2025, 10:21 PM
@Feralwookiee - He's stealing everyone's shoes and shitting on the carpet. "Method Acting"
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/15/2025, 10:23 PM
@Wahhvacado - Don't forget that he's always trying to give Rosie the Robot a bone!
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 10/15/2025, 10:30 PM
What are the odds that Danny DeVito plays Spacely Sprocket?
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 10/15/2025, 10:33 PM
@WruceBayne - EDIT: His name is actually Cosmo Sprockets “Mr. Sprocket”. The company is Spacely Sprockets. 🤷🏾‍♂️
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/15/2025, 11:00 PM
@WruceBayne - not high but certainly is a possibility.
Huskers
Huskers - 10/15/2025, 10:36 PM
This long overdue! Hope he can pull it off at 64!
thedrudo
thedrudo - 10/15/2025, 10:41 PM
He weirdly does feel about 20 years too old for George.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 10/15/2025, 10:49 PM
If this is true, it will be Jim's first non-Sonic role in about seven years.
FlixMentallo21
FlixMentallo21 - 10/15/2025, 10:59 PM
Wonder if they'll take cues from the 2017 comic.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Jetsons_(comics)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/15/2025, 11:04 PM
@FlixMentallo21 - I doubt it but would be cool if they did.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/15/2025, 11:17 PM
Well , that’s surprising…

It will be interesting to see this take considering a lot of how The Jetsons portrayed in the future in the show has come true with smartwatches & video calls so I could perhaps see them satirizing that with the family bond being the heart of the story.

Anyway , the jury’s out in regards to Trevorrow directing this for me since I haven’t seen his work (not even the JW films) but I’m on the fence for Jim Carrey as George possibly…

I could see him pull it off but I feel he would have to reign himself in and be the straight everyman character rather then go full over the top as great as he is at doing that so we’ll see.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 10/15/2025, 11:33 PM
@TheVisionary25 - besides Jim Carrey, who’s your pick for George Jetson? I like John Krasinki for George Jetson.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/15/2025, 11:31 PM

It seems like acting is considering retiring from him.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/15/2025, 11:32 PM
After how good he was at Robotnik, I'm glad he's not hanging it up yet.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 10/15/2025, 11:38 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - while he certainly seems to be having fun with robotnik and thus is fun to watch, it feels like it’s a baseline performance for him. I somehow doubt George jetson will be any different. I’m glad he’s not retiring, but it’d be nice if he flexed his acting and/or comedy muscles a little more. I miss that Jim.

