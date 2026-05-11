Doctor Strange Star Benedict Cumberbatch Goes Viral Following Altercation With Cyclist In London

Doctor Strange Star Benedict Cumberbatch Goes Viral Following Altercation With Cyclist In London

Avengers: Infinity War star Benedict Cumberbatch has gone viral on social media after he was recorded getting into a heated argument with a fellow cyclist in Central London last week.

News
By JoshWilding - May 11, 2026 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Doctor Strange
Source: The Sun

Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch has gone viral on social media after finding himself in the midst of a full-blown argument with a cyclist in Central London last week.

The incident took place near King's Cross Station, and footage shared by The Sun shows the British actor getting into a heated argument with a cyclist. It sounds like Cumberbatch was also on a bike, and while we don't know exactly what led to this clash, onlookers have claimed it lasted for at least 10 minutes. 

When Cumberbatch points out that the cyclists "verbally abused" him, the masked rider responds, "Oh no, I verbally abused the guy who completely repeatedly broke the law," adding that "you went through a zebra crossing, you went through three lights." 

Cumberbatch denied that, but still made time for his fans. "It was crazy. It was such a pompous road rage it almost felt like it had been staged," an onlooker said. "Benedict still managed to charm everyone watching even though he was having a meltdown. They went at each other about five times."

"The masked guy was obviously some kind of vigilante – he was really taken aback when he saw it was Benedict Cumberbatch, but he doubled down on his rage. Everyone was just stood there with jaws dropped. These school kids asked 'Is that Dr Strange?' and asked for a picture with him. Benedict said 'Not at the moment, in a minute'; he was lovely with them, they were awe-struck."

It sounds like a very British disagreement, and one where both parties were at fault to different degrees. It's also a little tamer than the past celebrity altercation we saw, when Alan Ritchson laid into one of his neighbours following a noise dispute.

The last time we saw Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, the former Sorcerer Supreme had developed a third eye and set off alongside the newly introduced Clea. Their mission? To deal with an Incursion she claimed had been caused by his actions earlier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Previously, Cumberbatch said he would appear in Avengers: Doomsday, only to backtrack shortly after. The actor later hinted that he'd have a big role in Avengers: Secret Wars, and rumours continue to swirl about Strange potentially breaking bad as one of Doctor Doom's supposed masked allies.

You can see footage of this altercation in the player below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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GComix85
GComix85 - 5/11/2026, 12:57 PM
Yipeee, tabloid journalism
Gambito
Gambito - 5/11/2026, 1:03 PM
One step closer to TMZ!!!!
Skestra
Skestra - 5/11/2026, 1:04 PM
He went through a zebra crossing?!?! That son of a... give him the chair!! 😡
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 5/11/2026, 1:05 PM
Bicyclists… first to site the rules of the road for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians but also the first to break every rule they claim to know out of convenience for themselves.
CrimmLives03
CrimmLives03 - 5/11/2026, 1:08 PM
@slickrickdesigns -

Its relieving that this seems to be a universal truth.

Cyclists always preach "share the road" but what they really mean is "Im using the road so cater to me".
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/11/2026, 1:26 PM
@slickrickdesigns - Big Nothing Burger here.
CaptainEire
CaptainEire - 5/11/2026, 1:08 PM
Surely his eye of Agamotto can double job as a bike cam & clear this whole mess up. The gig has three eyes, how could he miss a red light
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/11/2026, 1:10 PM
Imagine being British.
SCOTTHZ972
SCOTTHZ972 - 5/11/2026, 1:19 PM
@InfinitePunches - lol ehhh ya bloddy fk. Ya fkin hit me with ya bicycle!

I must have missed the part where this article had anything whatsoever to do with a Comic Book. Where is the Doctor Strange Rides a Bicycle Comic? I need to buy it.
FinnFangFoom
FinnFangFoom - 5/11/2026, 1:44 PM
@InfinitePunches - imagine being a dumbass
FinnFangFoom
FinnFangFoom - 5/11/2026, 1:44 PM
And I didn't mean you.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 5/11/2026, 1:47 PM
@InfinitePunches -

User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/11/2026, 1:25 PM
User Comment Image
rcd3d
rcd3d - 5/11/2026, 1:27 PM
slow news day.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/11/2026, 1:27 PM
Another overhyped headline. This was pretty mild.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/11/2026, 1:40 PM
I picture a high brow British exchange that’s loud but strangely civil.
SATW42
SATW42 - 5/11/2026, 1:42 PM
I'm telling you, wait until they find out Tatiana was on Comedy Bang Bang and makes jokes about her "feud" with Marvel and Disney and then publishes it as fact.

It happens EVERY time. If they don't do it this time, it'll be a first.

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