Doctor Strange Star Benedict Cumberbatch Goes Viral Following Altercation With Cyclist In London

Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch has gone viral on social media after finding himself in the midst of a full-blown argument with a cyclist in Central London last week.

The incident took place near King's Cross Station, and footage shared by The Sun shows the British actor getting into a heated argument with a cyclist. It sounds like Cumberbatch was also on a bike, and while we don't know exactly what led to this clash, onlookers have claimed it lasted for at least 10 minutes.

When Cumberbatch points out that the cyclists "verbally abused" him, the masked rider responds, "Oh no, I verbally abused the guy who completely repeatedly broke the law," adding that "you went through a zebra crossing, you went through three lights."

Cumberbatch denied that, but still made time for his fans. "It was crazy. It was such a pompous road rage it almost felt like it had been staged," an onlooker said. "Benedict still managed to charm everyone watching even though he was having a meltdown. They went at each other about five times."

"The masked guy was obviously some kind of vigilante – he was really taken aback when he saw it was Benedict Cumberbatch, but he doubled down on his rage. Everyone was just stood there with jaws dropped. These school kids asked 'Is that Dr Strange?' and asked for a picture with him. Benedict said 'Not at the moment, in a minute'; he was lovely with them, they were awe-struck."

It sounds like a very British disagreement, and one where both parties were at fault to different degrees. It's also a little tamer than the past celebrity altercation we saw, when Alan Ritchson laid into one of his neighbours following a noise dispute.

The last time we saw Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, the former Sorcerer Supreme had developed a third eye and set off alongside the newly introduced Clea. Their mission? To deal with an Incursion she claimed had been caused by his actions earlier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Previously, Cumberbatch said he would appear in Avengers: Doomsday, only to backtrack shortly after. The actor later hinted that he'd have a big role in Avengers: Secret Wars, and rumours continue to swirl about Strange potentially breaking bad as one of Doctor Doom's supposed masked allies.

You can see footage of this altercation in the player below.