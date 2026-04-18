Doctor Strange Will Have A "Redemption Arc" After Avengers: Secret Wars, Reveals New MCU Rumor

The last time we saw Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, the former Sorcerer Supreme had developed a third eye and set off alongside the newly introduced Clea. Their mission? To deal with an Incursion she claimed had been caused by his actions earlier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Previously, Cumberbatch said he would appear in Avengers: Doomsday, only to backtrack shortly after. The actor later hinted that he'd have a big role in Avengers: Secret Wars, and rumours continue to swirl about Strange potentially breaking bad as one of Doctor Doom's supposed masked allies.

While that does somewhat line up with the comics, it's a bold move on Marvel Studios' part and one a new report suggests will have a huge impact on where the character goes in the MCU's next Saga.

According to The Cosmic Circus's Alex Perez, "The way Secret Wars sets him up will definitely put him in an interesting position that very few characters in the MCU have been in. It’ll be an interesting redemption arc for sure."

In the Secret Wars comic book, Strange accompanies Doom when he confronts The Beyonders and stands by as he steals their power and remakes the Multiverse in his image. It was that or allow everything to perish.

The result is Battleworld, a world comprised of parts of the worlds destroyed in Incursions. Strange remains loyal to Doom for years, but betrays his God Emperor upon being reunited with some familiar faces from Earth-616. Ultimately, he pays for that with his life.

Addressing Marvel Studios' tentative plans for Doctor Strange 3, Perez said, "Mordo is definitely involved in the future. Nightmare...not sure."

We haven't seen the MCU's Mordo since 2016's Doctor Strange. An Earth-838 Variant factored into the sequel, and Marvel Studios cut scenes with the Earth-616 version being decapitated by the Scarlet Witch in an alternate opening.

Last year, Cumberbatch addressed rumours that he's pushing for Skyfall helmer Sam Mendes to direct Doctor Strange 3. "I, honestly, it's just not worth the backlash, trouble, and the boring nature of any answer following me around forever."

He did say that he loves "the amount of collaborative input I'm allowed to have in that universe" and stressed, "Collaboration is collaboration. You're working with the most amazing people and in the most extraordinary original IPs."

"So yeah, bring it on. I love being part of a creative process," Cumberbatch added, perhaps going some way in confirming those rumours. "So yeah, where I can contribute, I do. And it's exciting to see where he's going to go next."

Whatever form Doctor Strange 3 might take, it's easy to imagine Stephen regaining the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme for a fresh approach to the character that makes him pivotal to the post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU.

What would you like to see from the next Doctor Strange movie?