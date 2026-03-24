REACHER Star Alan Ritchson's Bodycam Footage Shows New Side To Neighbor Fight

Yesterday, footage surfaced of Reacher star Alan Ritchson seemingly attacking a neighbour after a heated exchange about the actor riding his motorcycle down the street.

Out of context, it wasn't a good look for Ritchson, especially as the video made it seem as if he was violently attacking the much smaller man. Well, TMZ has now published the Titans alum's bodycam footage, and it might be just what he needed as police continue to investigate the incident.

In the video, we see Ronnie Taylor attempt to block Ritchson and his children from passing his house. The actor pushes him to the ground, which leads Taylor to shout profanities at him (his main argument seems to be that Ritchson was driving dangerously fast in a neighbourhood with a lot of children).

A heated argument follows, and when Ritchson revs his bike several times, Taylor loses his cool and appears to push him and his motorcycle to the ground twice. That prompts the Reacher star to, as the gossip site puts it, "[open] a can of whoopass and pounds on Ronnie, ordering him to stay down."

While a police investigation is ongoing, it seems there was fault on both sides, and it's hard to imagine this being taken too much further. Ultimately, it's not a great look for the actor and, as a Hollywood star, it probably would have been wise of him to walk away from the situation.

Of course, Ritchson likely wouldn't have released this video had he not felt it proved he wasn't in the wrong. Still, even if this case doesn't reach a criminal court, Taylor may end up seeking damages in a civil one.

Taylor has been talking to the press and, as you can see below, even shared a photo of his black eye with TMZ. Seemingly in response to that, Ritchson posted a Napoleon Bonaparte quote on Instagram, reading, "Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake."

What, if any, impact this will have on Ritchson's career is hard to say. His star has been on the rise in recent years, with Prime Video's Reacher helping to put him on the map. He's also emerged as a fan-favourite choice to play Batman, and while DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn isn't eyeing him for that role, we know they've met to discuss others.

You can check out this new footage of Ritchson and Taylor's altercation in the X posts below.