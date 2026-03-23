REACHER Star Alan Ritchson Allegedly Beats Up Neighbor In Leaked Video; Police Investigating

Alan Ritchson put himself on the map with comic book fans as Smallville's Aquaman. Later, the actor returned to the DC Universe when he played Hawk in the short-lived Titans TV series, but he's since found mainstream success with Prime Video's Reacher.

The actor also remains a fan-favourite choice to play the DCU's Batman in The Brave and the Bold. While James Gunn has seemingly closed the door on that possibility, Ritchson has confirmed that he and the DC Studios co-CEO have discussed other potential roles.

Well, the actor may soon find himself busy with other things, judging by a new report from TMZ. In a video shared by the tabloid, Ritchson can be seen allegedly attacking one of his neighbours in a sustained, violent assault.

Ronnie Taylor, the alleged victim, told the site that the whole thing started on Saturday when Ritchson rode his Kawasaki bike "through the quiet, well-to-do Nashville suburb." Taylor claims the actor was "flying at excessive speed, revving his engine and disturbing the peace," prompting him to flip the bird at the Reacher star (he supposedly returned the gesture).

Hours later, Ritchson is said to have driven past again, this time with two children on their own motorbikes (while not confirmed, the site believes they were his children). Taylor said he shouted, "Can you f***ing stop this please?", which led to a physical altercation. We don't know whether the actor was defending himself or if this was a heated confrontation that saw him lose his cool.

The report adds, "Taylor says he went to the cops and reported that Alan punched him in the face and kicked him. Taylor claims Alan then fell off his bike, got back up and tried to run him off."

"Taylor also told cops that a tussle ensued, where Alan allegedly hit Taylor in the back of the head. Taylor accuses Alan of hitting him "at least 4 times" while he was on the ground, which has allegedly left him with bruises and swelling."

Law enforcement sources have told the site that an investigation is underway, but no arrests have been made at this time. It's unclear what, if any, impact this alleged attack will have on Ritchson's career, but the video below—which may be missing important context—doesn't paint a pretty picture.