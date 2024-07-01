THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE Now Available On Home Video And We're Celebrating With A Giveaway

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is available on digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD! We're celebrating with an awesome giveaway for TWO lucky CBM user!

Giveaway
By NateBest - Jul 01, 2024 07:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Community
Source: ComicBookMovie.com

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is now available digitally for rent or purchase, as well as on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra High Definition, and DVD and we're celebrating with an awesome giveaway for fans of the film!

The swag pack includes a copy of the film in 4K, a dark brown satchel, and one pair of Camper Mugs! You can see what's included and find out how to enter below!

Directed and co-written for the screen by Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes, The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man), and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer (Top Gun: Maverick, Pirates of the Caribbean, National Treasure), The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare stars Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Alan Ritchson (TV’s Reacher), Alex Pettyfer (In Time), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After series), Babs Olusamokun (Dune), Henrique Zaga (Beyond the Universe), Til Schweiger (Inglourious Basterds), with Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) and Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride).

Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Giveaway

The two The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare swag packs include everything seen below! Make sure to take a look at the rules below. Good luck!

history of ungentlemanly warfare giveaway

Three Ways To Win!

  • Like or comment on the giveaway post on Facebook
  • Retweet using the Twitter post below!
  • Comment below on why you would love to win this giveaway (you must have a ComicBookMovie.com account; click here to register!)

Want To Increase Your Odds?

The Rules

  • One (1) The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare themed swag packs for TWO (2) lucky winners!
  • The giveaway will run through 07/09/2024. Winner(s) will be selected and contacted beginning 07/09/2024.
  • US residents only.
  • There is no purchase necessary and void where prohibited.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/1/2024, 7:15 PM
Is this movie good?
NateBest
NateBest - 7/1/2024, 7:18 PM
@TheRogue - I really liked it! My only regret is that I didn't see it in theaters...
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/1/2024, 7:21 PM
@NateBest - I admit I didnt think it looked good, but apparently its better than I thought it would be.
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 7/1/2024, 7:20 PM
I really enjoyed this film so screw it, @NateBest done! I better get a win now!

User Comment Image
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 7/1/2024, 7:22 PM
GIVE IT THE THEATRICAL RELEASE IT DESERVES YOU COWARDS
Origame
Origame - 7/1/2024, 7:22 PM
Gotta say I was really disappointed by the film. Mostly because it was marketed as basically inglorious basterds 2 but really didn't have much violence outside of the rescue scene.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/1/2024, 7:24 PM
@Origame - I take it no gore then?
NateBest
NateBest - 7/1/2024, 7:24 PM
@Origame - The rescue scene was great!
Origame
Origame - 7/1/2024, 7:31 PM
@TheRogue - I think there's like an eye pulled out of a guys head at one point (we just see the eye after though), but other than that it's just some blood.
Origame
Origame - 7/1/2024, 7:31 PM
@NateBest - that was a great scene not gonna lie.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/1/2024, 7:34 PM
@Origame - That does sound guy ritchie to be fair.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/1/2024, 7:25 PM
@NateBest I want to win this. Saw it in theaters. Cavill looked like he had a blast making it. It was like the man from uncle but on steroids. Ritchson stole the show and the fact it was based on true events and inspired James Bond is awesome. Anyways it's one the best movies I've seen this year
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/1/2024, 7:35 PM

I didn't even know it had already come out. But I'm drunk a lot.

