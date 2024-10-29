Megan Thee Stallion Leaves Little To The Imagination To Transform Into Comic-Accurate Starfire For Halloween

It's that time of year again when celebrities don all manner of impressive Halloween costumes. However, Megan Thee Stallion may have already won this spooky season with her jaw-dropping take on DC Comics' Starfire.

Donning a comic-accurate version of one of the character's more revealing outfits, she's sure to make a lot of fans very happy with this interpretation of the superhero (especially as we wouldn't bank on anything like this ever making it into theaters).

For those of you who haven't been keeping up, Megan is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter who put herself on the map with hits like "Hot Girl Summer," "Savage," and "WAP."

Her bold personality and advocacy for women's empowerment have made her a cultural icon, and she's won six BET Awards, five BET Hip Hop Awards, four American Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, a Billboard Women in Music Award, and three Grammy Awards.

Megan is also no stranger to comic books after a supporting turn in an episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law which saw her twerk alongside Jennifer Walter's green-skinned alter-ego.

She also recently appeared in a promo video for Venom: The Last Dance alongside Tom Hardy's Lethal Protector.

As for Starfire, Anna Diop portrayed the character to widespread acclaim in the DC Universe/Max series Titans. On the page, Starfire, or Koriand'r, first appeared in DC Comics Presents #26 in 1980. A Princess from the planet Tamaran, she was forced into slavery before escaping to Earth, where she joined the Teen Titans.

Check out Megan's photos in the Instagram/X posts below.