Megan Thee Stallion Leaves Little To The Imagination To Transform Into Comic-Accurate Starfire For Halloween

Singer, rapper, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Megan Thee Stallion has shared her 2024 Halloween costume and it sees her deliver a risqué take on Starfire based on her controversial New 52 look...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 29, 2024 05:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Titans

It's that time of year again when celebrities don all manner of impressive Halloween costumes. However, Megan Thee Stallion may have already won this spooky season with her jaw-dropping take on DC Comics' Starfire. 

Donning a comic-accurate version of one of the character's more revealing outfits, she's sure to make a lot of fans very happy with this interpretation of the superhero (especially as we wouldn't bank on anything like this ever making it into theaters). 

For those of you who haven't been keeping up, Megan is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter who put herself on the map with hits like "Hot Girl Summer," "Savage," and "WAP."

Her bold personality and advocacy for women's empowerment have made her a cultural icon, and she's won six BET Awards, five BET Hip Hop Awards, four American Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, a Billboard Women in Music Award, and three Grammy Awards. 

Megan is also no stranger to comic books after a supporting turn in an episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law which saw her twerk alongside Jennifer Walter's green-skinned alter-ego.

She also recently appeared in a promo video for Venom: The Last Dance alongside Tom Hardy's Lethal Protector. 

As for Starfire, Anna Diop portrayed the character to widespread acclaim in the DC Universe/Max series Titans. On the page, Starfire, or Koriand'r, first appeared in DC Comics Presents #26 in 1980. A Princess from the planet Tamaran, she was forced into slavery before escaping to Earth, where she joined the Teen Titans.

Check out Megan's photos in the Instagram/X posts below.

TITANS Showrunner Shares First Details About Scrapped RED HOOD Spin-Off Series
TITANS' Latest Episode Takes Beast Boy Into The DC Multiverse And Includes Some Huge Cameos - SPOILERS
HermanM
HermanM - 10/29/2024, 5:06 PM
Starfire isn't black tho. But nice cosplay.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 10/29/2024, 5:10 PM
@HermanM - Yeah, you're right she's of alien decent lol

Btw: Meagan's fine as hell.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 10/29/2024, 5:10 PM
@HermanM - She's not White either, but yeah, it's a great Cosplay
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/29/2024, 5:17 PM
@HermanM - Yeah, she ain't white either she orange! Megan could get it though!
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 10/29/2024, 5:24 PM
@HermanM - These Trump loving nitwits don’t even try to hide their racism anymore. Wild times.
TheStranger
TheStranger - 10/29/2024, 5:48 PM
@TheRationalNerd - Name checks out.
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 10/29/2024, 6:06 PM
@TheNewYorker - why do you have to bring politics into this? What does racism have to do with Trump?
HermanM
HermanM - 10/29/2024, 6:06 PM
@TheRationalNerd - yeah an alien who is a white person in orange paint with white features based off of Red Sonja who is white.

Still better than the awful Titans show tho.

And yes... she is photoshopped as hell.
HermanM
HermanM - 10/29/2024, 6:07 PM
@Lisa89 - no you
HermanM
HermanM - 10/29/2024, 6:07 PM
@JonAwesome - I don't support Trump, I am voting for Kamala
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/29/2024, 6:07 PM
@JonAwesome - User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/29/2024, 5:12 PM
Therman Herman with the big brain comment lmao. I told me wife I'd leave her for Megan. She said same haha. Hate all you want
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 10/29/2024, 5:17 PM
You're hired!!!
SirDuckAlot
SirDuckAlot - 10/29/2024, 5:18 PM
She definitely a baddie
grif
grif - 10/29/2024, 5:25 PM
did she put her nose in vice grips?
FlixMentallo21
FlixMentallo21 - 10/29/2024, 5:28 PM
No green contacts?

I kid, I kid.
xfactor
xfactor - 10/29/2024, 5:33 PM
Wow. She is fine. Like damn fine.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/29/2024, 5:39 PM

She missed her calling. Instead of making vile "music?", she should be a stripper.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 10/29/2024, 5:44 PM
@DocSpock - I concur.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 10/29/2024, 5:43 PM
@JoshWilding...I [frick]in' love you.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 10/29/2024, 5:50 PM
Better than Titans, i'll say that much, heh.
AlphaMarv
AlphaMarv - 10/29/2024, 6:00 PM
The level of racism and misogyny in the comments is embarrassing. She's a beautiful, talented woman who looks ridiculously smokin' in these pics... enjoy it for what it is!
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/29/2024, 6:13 PM
Oh how I've missed these articles. Reminds me of 10 years ago these articles were the norm

