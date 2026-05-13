James Spader Rumored To Return As Ultron Following VisionQuest Supporting Role

James Spader Rumored To Return As Ultron Following VisionQuest Supporting Role

According to a wild new MCU rumour, Marvel Studios has enlisted James Spader to reprise his role as Ultron after his upcoming return in VisionQuest, the final chapter in the WandaVision trilogy.

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By JoshWilding - May 13, 2026 06:05 PM EST

This October, VisionQuest will premiere on Disney+ and conclude the trilogy that started with WandaVision and continued in Agatha All Along. The Avenger will seemingly be on a quest to regain his emotions after being rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D., and later having his memories restored by the Hex Vision (he's seen them, he just can't feel them).

As well as meeting his son, Tommy, Vision will reunite with his "father," Ultron. James Spader is set to reprise his Avengers: Age of Ultron role, both in android and human form. Now, a new rumour suggests this is setting something up for the future. 

According to insider @MyTimeToShineH, Spader will return as Ultron after VisionQuest. There's no word on when or where that will happen, but rumours of The Blacklist actor being enlisted for multiple MCU projects first surfaced from a separate source last summer.

VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas previously promised that we'll see Ultron in all his robotic glory. "You do get to see robot Ultron, but you see a lot of James Spader and a lot of Paul Bettany together," he teased. "They are very much a core dynamic of the show."

He added that the show acts as "a delivery system for Bettany and Spade," and it's apparent that VisionQuest will finally address what happened after Vision and Ultron's final confrontation in the woods at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron

That was left deliberately ambiguous; while it seemed likely that Vision destroyed his "father," it's long been theorised that he might have let him go free (or that Ultron found a way to fake his death). Recently, Paul Bettany suggested that the Avenger has been storing these AIs in his own mind, so perhaps they escaped when he was destroyed in Avengers: Infinity War.

If so, Ultron is free to restore himself and menace any number of heroes. With Marvel Studios mulling over some sort of Vision/Star-Lord team-up based on previously leaked concept art, there's a chance he could go cosmic in an adaptation of Annihilation: Conquest

We'll see, but Spader was phenomenal as Ultron the first time around, so the more we see of him, the better. After all, he's too good a villain to be a one-and-done, so VisionQuest will be a good start when it comes to putting him back in the spotlight.

The announced cast of VisionQuest features Paul Bettany as Vision, Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Maximoff, James Spader as Ultron, T'Nia Miller as Jocasta, James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H., Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E (or Dum-E), Jonathan Sayer as U, Todd Stashwick as Paladin, and Faran Tahir as Raza.

VisionQuest is set to premiere on Disney+ on October 14. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/13/2026, 6:10 PM
Good. Killing off villains is weak writing, especially in a CBM. killing DocOck in Spider-Man 2 was a crime in an otherwise great movie
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/13/2026, 6:12 PM
make look more like the comic,
remove the stupid mouth thingy,
try to make him a real threat this time

and let him win a fight
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 5/13/2026, 6:23 PM
I don’t think we really need more than this tbh. The only thing I really want is to see him interact with Hank Pym, although obv bc of the difference in origin it would have to be changed from the comics relationship but it would still be cool to see Pym confront the legacy of the Stark’s without his help.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/13/2026, 6:48 PM
@Ha1frican - that could be fun given Hanks own distaste of the Stark’s though nowhere near as interesting i feel given he has nothing to do with Ultron in this universe as you said.

Given Michael Douglas has i think pretty much retired , i doubt it happens now though.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/13/2026, 6:55 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Put him in a Guardians of a Galaxy new film as the antagonist after he absorbs a cosmic force of sorts. It was the plot of a comic run called Annihilation Conquest. It's also coincidentally where the now famouse line-up from the MCU involving Star-Lord, Rocket etc teamed-up for the first time.

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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/13/2026, 6:34 PM
After Marvel Studios Huge WINS with Wonder Man, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and The Punisher: One Last Kill. I'm very excited to see VisionQuest.

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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/13/2026, 6:38 PM
Ok. Ht put lalalov
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/13/2026, 6:39 PM
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/13/2026, 6:47 PM
Been an AWESOME YEAR 2026 for Marvel Studios Disney Plus television shows.

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NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/13/2026, 7:00 PM
I'm down to see more Ultron, especially as we head towards a reboot in Secret Wars.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/13/2026, 7:03 PM
Didn't mind Ultron nearly as much as some people. Yeah, his jokes didn't always land, but as a dark reflection of Stark, he was great.
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 5/13/2026, 7:11 PM
I want to see What if Ultron not AOU version

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