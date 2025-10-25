More Never-Before-Seen Photos Of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch In AVENGERS, DOCTOR STRANGE Movies Revealed

We first met Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff in Captain America: The Winter Soldier's post-credits scene. In the stinger, we learned that the remnants of HYDRA had used Loki's sceptre to unlock Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch's powers (with the intention of using them to kill The Avengers).

A team-up with Ultron followed in Avengers: Age of Ultron, though the twins soon saw the error of their ways. Pietro fell in battle protecting Hawkeye, and Wanda later joined the team and fell in love with Ultron's "son," The Vision.

He died at Thanos's hands in Avengers: Infinity War, pushing Wanda over the edge. In WandaVision, she created a new "Hex" Vision and even two twin sons after trapping Westview, New Jersey, in her idealised sitcom reality. Eventually releasing the locals she'd inadvertently made her prisoners, Wanda unlocked her true power as the Scarlet Witch and, corrupted by the Darkhold, went on a rampage through the Multiverse.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the last time we saw the character, though Olsen is expected to return as Wanda in Avengers: Doomsday.

Now, thanks to Elizabeth-Olsen.com, we have some never-before-seen photos of the actress suited up in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and the Doctor Strange sequel. Marvel Studios uses shots like these for posters and promotional pieces.

These newly surfaced efforts are a mix of some familiar shots and those which, for whatever reason, ultimately weren't used or needed for marketing these MCU blockbusters. There are plenty of cool poses, however, and some terrific, detailed photos of the costumes themselves.

During a recent interview, Olsen was asked about the appeal of the MCU and explained why playing the Scarlet Witch on the big and small screens is a "joyful" experience for her as an actress.

"And goofy. It’s ridiculous," she said of playing the fan-favourite Avenger. "We're grown people behaving like children on a playground. We're flying. We're shooting things out of our hands. And it’s a character that I've gotten to return to so many times over 10 years. It’s good to put her down and then I miss her and I want her back. I'd jump at the opportunity to be in her shoes again."

"It's the consistency of a community and a job, which is hard to find. The insane camera movement, stunt work, and special effects, visual effects that are happening in real time. It’s a lot of coordination, it's hundreds and hundreds of people on set, and it's a powerful thing to be a part of all those people working towards one goal. The people doing the visual effects are artists."

You can view these photos by following the links below or by visiting Elizabeth-Olsen.com.