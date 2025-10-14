SEND HELP: Rachel McAdams Is The Boss Now In First Trailer For Sam Raimi's Survival Horror Movie

Spider-Man and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi returns to the horror genre for his next feature, Send Help, and the first trailer is now online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 14, 2025 01:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

20th Century Studios has unveiled the first poster and trailer for Sam Raimi's Send Help, which marks the Spider-Man and Evil Dead director's return to the horror genre following his stint in the MCU on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The movie, which is described as a darkly funny psychological horror thriller, stars Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien as Linda Liddle and Bradley Preston, "two co-workers who become the sole survivors of a plane crash while on a business trip. Stranded on a deserted island, they have to work together to survive, which means overcoming past grievances."

"I found the two lead characters, Linda and Bradley, to be complex, human, and constantly at odds with each other in often conflicting situations," Raimi tells EW. "The pitch was outrageous and original, all the while tracking these two in their conflict as their power dynamic changed dramatically. I knew right away that I wanted to direct this picture."

The synopsis mentions that Linda and Bradley will enter "a battle of wills and wits to make it out alive." Will the pair discover that they are not as alone on the island as they first thought, or will they ultimately turn on each other in a Lord of the Flies-like situation?

Given what we see play out towards the end of the trailer, we'd day the latter is the more likely scenario, as Linda appears to turn the tables on her injured boss while channelling Misery's Annie Wilkes.

"What I really love about this story is that it's an underdog tale at its core. Not only is it about survival on a deserted island, but it's also a story of female empowerment and transformation," Raimi continues. "Watching a once-powerful boss find himself dependent on someone he underestimated is satisfying. Our story is universal! We need to encourage our society to treat people with respect and kindness, regardless of status. It's especially rewarding to see our heroine, Linda, come into her own in such an unexpected environment."

Produced by Raimi and Zainab Azizi (Locked, Don't Move), the movie was written by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, who previously cowrote the 2017 Baywatch reboot, Friday the 13th (2009), and Freddy vs. Jason.

Send Help is set to hit theaters on Jan. 30, 2026. Check out the trailer, poster and first official stills at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

