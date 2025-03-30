Hayley Atwell Talks Captain Carter Being "Undermined" In DOCTOR STRANGE 2, Negative Interaction With Sam Raimi

Hayley Atwell Talks Captain Carter Being &quot;Undermined&quot; In DOCTOR STRANGE 2, Negative Interaction With Sam Raimi

Hayley Atwell reprised her role as Captain Carter in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and, in a new interview, reflects on seeing herself and the character "undermined." Read on for more...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 30, 2025 11:03 AM EST

Hayley Atwell established herself as a fan favourite in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, leaving Marvel Studios no choice but to bring her back into the fold. 

That started with a fun "One-Shot" short and, following an Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. cameo, Marvel Television launched the Agent Carter TV series (the only one of their shows that Marvel Studios executives were actively involved with).

Years later, Peggy was made the face of Marvel Animation's What If...? as a Variant of the character who took the Super Soldier Serum and became "Captain Carter." She also struck a chord with fans, so her live-action debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was cause for celebration. Until it wasn't. 

She died in short order and, confusingly, the Captain Carter who died at the Scarlet Witch's hands was another very similar Variant and, ultimately, a waste of that long-awaited debut. After all, did the Captain not deserve better than being sliced in half by her shield? 

Talking on Reign with Josh Smith (via Screen Rant), Atwell reflected on her "blink and you miss me" cameo as a member of the Illuminati and said she took "umbrage on the fact that she has that brilliant line, 'I could do this all day,' then she's Frisbee'd to death with her own shield, and I'm like, 'she's so undermined.'''

"It just got...pulled out from her. And it's a kind of...a funny moment," she continued. "I never want to step on anyone's toes and really respect everyone's skill set."

However, when she offered some technical feedback to filmmaker Sam Raimi, it appears the Spider-Man director didn't appreciate one of the movie's actors stepping on his toes. 

"I remember, like, looking at the frame and going, 'Oh, the lighting's [...] quite harsh.' [...] I remember going up to, to a very lovely person who was in a very high position there, and I won't name and shame, but I was like, 'Oh, do you think maybe we could... Can I offer you a possibility that I actually come in from that side and suggest if I did that line there,' and I just came up with an offering technically, which I love doing, because a lot of directors will go, 'Oh, great, try something.'"

"In this particular instance, he went, 'Oh, sure, Hayley, I'll just tell our Oscar-winning editor that you have some choices you'd like to make. And, yeah, don't you worry about that. I'll make sure he gets a memo.' And I went 'Well, considering he's an Oscar-winning editor, he will know a good idea when he sees one, so I'm sure he will enjoy listening to what I have to say to make the scene better.' And the director kind of went, 'Oh, I'm just kidding. I'm just bullying you. Don't worry.' I went, 'You can't bully me. I've got a jetpack on.'"

While it sounds like it was a relatively light-hearted interaction, Atwell's experience on the Doctor Strange sequel sounds largely negative. Despite that, she says it still gave her the confidence to "[be] able to just find a way [to go], 'I'm going to be a little bit bigger here. I'm going to say I've got an idea. I think it's better than the one you've come up with. Respectfully, if you would like it."

You can watch the full interview with Atwell in the player below. 

Gambito
Gambito - 3/30/2025, 11:09 AM
Sam Raimi breaking balls like usual any OG who has seen the behind the scenes of Spider-Man 2 knows what I’m talking about!
Vigor
Vigor - 3/30/2025, 11:13 AM
If we are afraid to kill characters off, especially variants. Then we don't deserve the big comic book character ensembles they're spoiling us with.

Reminds me of...


Walking dead fans: stop changing things and keep it comic accurate
Show: *depicts Glenn's death on screen verbatim how it goes in the graphic novel*
Walking dead fans: no not like that
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/30/2025, 12:10 PM
@Vigor - I think she more so had a problem with saying the famous "I can do this all day" Evans line only to be murdered seconds later. She's got a point

Im a die hard source material accuracy kind of guy, but im also one of the people the stopped watching walking dead around Glenns death (I think). can't remember when I left exactly but id say its because Stephen Yuen's chemistry between the other actors was kinda an anchor. Most of the remaining characters were on the bland side for me. Either that or it was just at the point the show was king of slogging thru
MikeyL
MikeyL - 3/30/2025, 11:14 AM
You say in the title it’s a negative interaction but then in the article say it was a light-hearted interaction. Your title is misleading on purpose. @natebest is there any way the title can be amended?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/30/2025, 11:15 AM
@MikeyL - you forget that this is a josh article, lying is how he pays rent.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/30/2025, 11:18 AM
@MikeyL - Consider the source
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/30/2025, 11:32 AM
@MikeyL - Journalists, pundits and lets face it the entire internet including you and me are drooling through our monstrous teeth waiting for any tasty morsel of negativity.

Yes it seems lighthearted, but lets just refer to it as some horribly serious event from now on, it'll be more juicy that way. We have nothing else to live for, admit it.
DTor91
DTor91 - 3/30/2025, 11:56 AM
@MikeyL - Plus, she never names Sam Raimi once in what the article is pulling from. She says “directors” and it’s probably a safe presumption, but that’s all it is. And there’s different types of “directors” on set. But of course, leading with misleading and presumption is @JoshWilding’s game.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/30/2025, 11:14 AM
she ended up only being half the cap that steve was.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 3/30/2025, 11:27 AM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/30/2025, 11:17 AM
lol Kinda reminds me of Spielberg in Austin Powers

User Comment Image
RedFury
RedFury - 3/30/2025, 11:22 AM
It's a fine line to step across as an actor. The director is there to direct, and the actor is there to act. It's obviously a collaborative environment, but I think actors need to be careful about thinking they know what's best for a scene when the director, and cinematographer have likely but a lot of thought into it ahead of time.

I'm not saying she's wrong, but I think we all need to understand that if we have the confidence to ask someone to change something, we also need to have the ability to take the no, and be okay with that. It does sound like it was a cheeky exchange that probably didn't lead to any bad blood.

And I'd say it goes both ways. Directors need to be careful about telling an actor to change their performance. They were hired for a reason, and they should be able to apply their talents since that's what they were hired to do.
AnEye
AnEye - 3/30/2025, 11:54 AM
Raimi is known for bullying his actors.
Polaris
Polaris - 3/30/2025, 12:03 PM
I'm so tired of Peggy at this point. After what if...? I don't need to see her ever again. She had a good arc in the movies, a show, a happy ending, a role as a multiversal superhero... It's enough imo. Meanwhile they randomly turned Sharon into a villain just to forget about her.

She was in MOM to look cool for a sec and get killed so we understood how powerful Wanda is. Was Patrick Steward undermined too?

