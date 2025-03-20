Elizabeth Olsen Talks DOCTOR STRANGE Sequel Reshoots And Pitch She Made To Marvel About Scarlet Witch's Return

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen has talked candidly about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' reshoots and reveals her pitch for the Scarlet Witch's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe...

By JoshWilding - Mar 20, 2025 02:03 PM EST
Source: The Playlist

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is another MCU movie that was in a constant state of flux while shooting. Neither director Sam Raimi nor writer Michael Waldron had seen WandaVision when work on the sequel began, leading to a take on the Scarlet Witch that disappointed many fans.

The last time we saw Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, she had broken bad and was seemingly crushed beneath Mount Wundagore. The expectation is that she'll return in Avengers: Doomsday and rumour has it the hero will be allied with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. 

The Playlist recently spoke with Olsen for her new movie The Assessment and wondered whether the Scarlet Witch's villainous turn was always planned or whether it was a decision made during additional photography. 

"I actually wasn’t a part of the reshoots," she confirmed. "I was filming [HBO’s limited series] 'Love and Death.' So, what I did is what stayed. I think that there were a lot of reshoots, but not really pertaining to what I did."

"It was an interesting turn, but one that I was excited to take and and really kind of relish in it instead of tiptoe into it," Olsen continued. "I thought it was kind of something delicious. I thought it was a fun opportunity."

This lines up with what we've previously heard as the reshoots were mostly for the Illuminati's shifting roster and changes to the movie's opening (which originally saw the Scarlet Witch behead the Earth-616 Variant of Karl Mordo). 

As for what her MCU future looks like, Olsen shared her take on where Wanda could go next and revealed it's an idea she's taken straight to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. 

"You know, when I think about my dream version [of Wanda], it’s like 50 years later, and I have white hair - such a big, massive white wig - and gnarly face of wrinkles doing like a Tracy Ullman thing," the actor said. "And I am just like a creature that they find. And that’s how I imagine Wanda’s next journey."

"It’s something I have quite literally pitched," Olsen added. "Because it would be so fun to get to do that to me. I mean, I guess in one of the comics, she ages quite quickly, and I think those are the images that are implanted in my brain next because I haven’t done it."

Asked whether she's spoken to the Russo Brothers about it, all Olsen would say is, "Yeah."

Rumours continue to swirl about the Scarlet Witch's future beyond the next Avengers movies. The character is still expected to take centre stage in a feature of her own for what we've heard could be a new take on "The Children's Crusade" storyline, meaning it would double up as an adventure for the MCU's Young Avengers/Champions. 

What do you think about Olsen's Scarlet Witch pitch?

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/20/2025, 2:39 PM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/20/2025, 2:39 PM
that dr strange cameo was pretty nice
Vigor
Vigor - 3/20/2025, 2:56 PM
The best I've seen of Wanda was as the Dr strange 2 villain

She really sold it. I know ppl didn't care for her villainous turn but I just feel she nailed it. Her unrelenting pursuit of her children, and Chavez, and slightly unhinged view of things.

I also like that it meant 616 has some heavy hitters who could combat the xmen and anything other universes throw at them. Well now she's under a rock. But still...
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 3/20/2025, 3:00 PM
Introduce the X-Men in the MCU and then have Wanda come back just to say...

User Comment Image
TheLobster
TheLobster - 3/20/2025, 3:00 PM
MoM was easily one of the best films post Endgame (not a high bar) and a good amount of that is thanks to Lizzy. Would be happy to see her back as long as it’s not to wash away her sins and make her 100% “good” again.
Cass
Cass - 3/20/2025, 3:01 PM
The concept of her being the villain was ok. It was just everything around it and that pretty ridiculous script.

Also I’ve seen a lot of people not like it, but up until the disastrous fight scene, John Krasinski’s Reed Richards was spot on for me. Best moment of the film.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 3/20/2025, 3:07 PM
The dr strange franchise where it is slowly becoming less about dr strange. They took Nightmare away from us. Hopefully the 3rd one will give us back 616 Mordo
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/20/2025, 3:25 PM
I hope they get her to interact with Magneto in the MCU, it feels like her arc would be missing something until she does.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 3/20/2025, 3:30 PM
RARELY does an actor know what they’re talking about when they pitch ideas for their own characters, that have decades of established history in the comics. Unless she’s done her homework, I wouldn’t listen to a damn thing she said.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/20/2025, 3:33 PM
what is dead may never die

