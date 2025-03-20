Elizabeth Olsen Talks DOCTOR STRANGE Sequel Reshoots And Pitch She Made To Marvel About Scarlet Witch's Return

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is another MCU movie that was in a constant state of flux while shooting. Neither director Sam Raimi nor writer Michael Waldron had seen WandaVision when work on the sequel began, leading to a take on the Scarlet Witch that disappointed many fans.

The last time we saw Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, she had broken bad and was seemingly crushed beneath Mount Wundagore. The expectation is that she'll return in Avengers: Doomsday and rumour has it the hero will be allied with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

The Playlist recently spoke with Olsen for her new movie The Assessment and wondered whether the Scarlet Witch's villainous turn was always planned or whether it was a decision made during additional photography.

"I actually wasn’t a part of the reshoots," she confirmed. "I was filming [HBO’s limited series] 'Love and Death.' So, what I did is what stayed. I think that there were a lot of reshoots, but not really pertaining to what I did."

"It was an interesting turn, but one that I was excited to take and and really kind of relish in it instead of tiptoe into it," Olsen continued. "I thought it was kind of something delicious. I thought it was a fun opportunity."

This lines up with what we've previously heard as the reshoots were mostly for the Illuminati's shifting roster and changes to the movie's opening (which originally saw the Scarlet Witch behead the Earth-616 Variant of Karl Mordo).

As for what her MCU future looks like, Olsen shared her take on where Wanda could go next and revealed it's an idea she's taken straight to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

"You know, when I think about my dream version [of Wanda], it’s like 50 years later, and I have white hair - such a big, massive white wig - and gnarly face of wrinkles doing like a Tracy Ullman thing," the actor said. "And I am just like a creature that they find. And that’s how I imagine Wanda’s next journey."

"It’s something I have quite literally pitched," Olsen added. "Because it would be so fun to get to do that to me. I mean, I guess in one of the comics, she ages quite quickly, and I think those are the images that are implanted in my brain next because I haven’t done it."

Asked whether she's spoken to the Russo Brothers about it, all Olsen would say is, "Yeah."

Rumours continue to swirl about the Scarlet Witch's future beyond the next Avengers movies. The character is still expected to take centre stage in a feature of her own for what we've heard could be a new take on "The Children's Crusade" storyline, meaning it would double up as an adventure for the MCU's Young Avengers/Champions.

What do you think about Olsen's Scarlet Witch pitch?