Elizabeth Olsen Hints At - But Still Won't Confirm - MCU Return As The Scarlet Witch

Elizabeth Olsen Hints At - But Still Won't Confirm - MCU Return As The Scarlet Witch

We'd be very surprised if Elizabeth Olsen didn't return to the MCU as Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, but it's still not something the WandaVision star is willing to confirm outright...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 13, 2025 10:03 AM EST
Filed Under: WandaVision

We haven't seen Wanda Maximoff (alive, at least) since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, when the powerful former Avenger found some redemption for her villainous deeds by destroying every copy of the Darkhold and bringing a mountain down on top of herself.

A lot of fans were of the opinion that this "heel turn" didn't really feel earned, and that the character's switch to a full-on villain between the events of WandaVision and the Doctor Strange sequel didn't make complete sense. This is certainly debatable (Wanda's actions in the Disney+ series were highly questionable, after all), but Elizabeth Olsen has shared similar sentiments herself.

In a recent interview, the actress was asked about potentially reprising the role in the MCU, and responded with the following.

“It's a character I love going back to when there's a way to use her well and I think I've been lucky when I started I was used well... and they kind of didn't know what to do with me for a second there! If there's a good way to use her, I'm always happy to come back.”

Since then, rumors have persisted that Wanda will have a major role in Avengers: Doomsday and beyond, and there has also been talk of a solo Scarlet Witch movie (though still nothing official). Rumors aside, we'd be very surprised if we didn't see Maximoff in the MCU again, and Olsen has now hinted at her return - while stopping short of confirmation - during an interview with Collider.

"It’s really unusual," said Olsen when asked how it feels to play a character for so long in live-action and animation. "It’s something that’s been incredible. I assume it’s how people feel when they get to do a TV show for a long time. To be able to return to a character and continue to move them forward has been so much fun for me, especially because they gave me something like WandaVision to really blow it all up. And from there, Doctor Strange was such a wild and crazy turn. I do feel very lucky that I’ve been able to play a character for over 10 years of my life, and I’d love to keep doing more. But the animation thing, I feel like it’s a parallel world. I don’t really know how it intersects with what we do. But I’ve really enjoyed getting to play her over 10 years, and I continue to feel lucky that I have the opportunities I did, creatively."

Wanda's body did show up in Agatha All Along, but only as part of a magical construct to keep Harkness trapped. "Ghost Agatha" joined Billy Maximoff on his quest to locate his brother Tommy in the finale, so we assume a family reunion is on the cards at some stage.

Russo Brothers Explain How Helming THE ELECTRIC STATE Has Prepared Them For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS
Related:

Russo Brothers Explain How Helming THE ELECTRIC STATE Has Prepared Them For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS
VISION TV Show's Directors Have Been Revealed Following Possible Tommy Maximoff Casting
Recommended For You:

VISION TV Show's Directors Have Been Revealed Following Possible Tommy Maximoff Casting

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/13/2025, 10:28 AM
they ruined her.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/13/2025, 10:31 AM
@harryba11zack - the ending to Wandavision was embarrassing.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/13/2025, 10:43 AM
@harryba11zack - While im not a fan that she wasn't part of the brotherhood of evil mutants first obviously that can't be helped. I don't see how they ruined her. She's had one of the most dynamic arcs if not the most in the MCU and none of it felt forced. She was an anti villain to start just like the comics, she joined the avengers, left the avengers with cap because Tony was pretty much keeping her a captive and fell in love with vision at the same time, Vision was killed and after losing her love and brother she went a little crazy (just like she went crazy in the comics), then she got ahold of the darkhold book which is maybe the most forced thing about her arc and went even more crazy. Strange wasn't powerful enough to stop her and she only stopped because she was forced to see the error of her ways. It's a complete analogue to the comics and Olsen is one of the best actors in the MCU. Yeah it sucks that she wasn't magnetos daughter but they didn't have the ability to do that from a legal standpoint. What would you have preferred? Make her a full avengers movie villain? that might have been more true to the comics but id prefer to get that with a House of M x men movie arc after the MCU is rebooted from secret wars.
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/13/2025, 10:31 AM
I hope she comes back.

Holding out for a House of M something, just as long as it's not like how Secret Invasion was handled.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/13/2025, 10:51 AM
@ARegularCrab - She'll be back but I doubt for house of M. Im guessing she'll be back for one of the next avengers movies. House of M would be great but it depends on how they cast the rest of the x men. She's only 36 now so she's got time but after multiverse of madness id think they would have to reboot her completely with a different actress for them to go that route
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/13/2025, 10:32 AM
They absolutely butchered this character turning her from one of the more likable characters into an utter disaster. Having the 'sacrifice' of MoM be removed is also stupid, though admittedly they hinted at her potentially surviving and death at this point is meaningless in the MCU (Agatha became a ghost, LMFAO)
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/13/2025, 10:34 AM

She will be back. She is a great character with a lot more to do.

Plus she is still under contract for 1 more movie.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 3/13/2025, 10:37 AM
Magic died when Stan Lee stopped doing cameos
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/13/2025, 10:40 AM
Elizabeth Olsen really has has become an MVP of the MCU post EG imo with WV & even MOM where she was allowed to lean into the darker side of the character with her turn to villainy…

She’s one of the characters to who this renewed focus & development has really benefited imo given she was mainly an ensemble player before hand in films such as AOU , Civil War & IW where she had to share screen space & time with others though they still I feel developed her fairly well.

I definitely think we’ll see her in Doomsday & Secret Wars though beyond that is anyones guess , especially with mutants showing up very soon.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder