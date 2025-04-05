WANDAVISION Star Elizabeth Olsen Explains Why Marvel Is "Not Really The Art That I Consume"

WANDAVISION Star Elizabeth Olsen Explains Why Marvel Is &quot;Not Really The Art That I Consume&quot;

Avengers: Endgame and WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen has explained why, despite being grateful for her role as the Scarlet Witch, Marvel fare isn't necessarily "the art that I consume." Check ot out...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 05, 2025 04:04 AM EST
Filed Under: WandaVision

Elizabeth Olsen first played Wanda Maximoff in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. That was only a post-credits scene cameo, and she took centre stage in Avengers: Age of Ultron the next year. 

From there, Olsen has become an MCU mainstay, appearing in both those franchises and as the lead of Disney+'s critically acclaimed WandaVision. The Scarlet Witch was last seen going rogue in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Olsen has never hidden her gratitude for the opportunities Marvel Studios has offered, but we know she's more inclined to star in indie fare. The actress acknowledged that in a recent interview with NPR

"I think I haven’t always successfully made choices in my work that are aligned with my personal taste and that is something I feel like I’m still trying to prove when I meet people," she said of how her role as Scarlet Witch has changed the way people perceive her. "Especially if it’s a work type meeting and be able to express my personal taste in films and literature, and so I still think I have that to prove."

Olsen continued, "Because I have spent so many years doing Marvel that I feel like all the other jobs I have to do have to really reflect my personal taste because as much as I love being a part of this world - and I’m proud of what I’ve been able to do with the character - it’s not really the art that I consume. Which I have been very honest about."

The Captain America: Civil War star has received plenty of acclaim for her work as Wanda in the MCU, including an Emmy nomination for WandaVision. That's not lost on Olsen, and elsewhere in the interview, she talked about what drew her to Marvel in the first place. 

"I thought they were such great Greek-type scale stories that reflected politics, culture in a really lovely way," she recalled. "And so I felt really proud to jump into it. And then, within the last 10 years, it’s taken on this narrative of like, it’s like a hot take, whether an actor says they want to, they would never do a Marvel movie or not."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' approach to Wanda following her evolution into the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision didn't sit well with many fans. Writer Michael Waldron turned Wanda into a villain and enraged countless fans by seemingly killing the Avenger during the action-packed final act.

Rumours continue to swirl about a potential Scarlet Witch movie, and it's previously been reported that Wanda will make her MCU return in Avengers: Doomsday. Olsen has repeatedly denied that, though we'd imagine the character's return will be handled as a "surprise," seeing as she is meant to be dead. 

It's hard to fathom the Scarlet Witch not playing a role in the next Avengers movies, especially as she's immensely powerful and has already torn through the Multiverse. It's been said that Wanda will be aligned with Doctor Doom, with Marvel Studios taking inspiration from the Avengers: The Children's Crusade comic. 

You can watch the full interview with Olsen in the player below.

Elizabeth Olsen Hints At - But Still Won't Confirm - MCU Return As The Scarlet Witch
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/5/2025, 4:33 AM
Glad to see her call out that trendy hot take of "Oh I'd never do a comic book movie that's beneath me," it's such a snobbish response. It's good to see that, even though it's not the art she consumes day-to-day (she called it "Art"😁) that she respects the material and recognises it's significance.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/5/2025, 4:42 AM
If you’re a carpenter, building IKEA furniture can always be exceptionally rewarding and terribly fun, but building the real deal furniture from scratch is probably your passion. There is difference in the kind of acting she gets to do with these different sorts of movies, and the real fulfilling in-depth work often doesn’t come with these Marvel blockbusters just by nature of the productions.
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 4/5/2025, 5:07 AM
Fans will unnecessary be up in arms if some actors, writers or directors say that they don't care about their comicbook characters.

Everyone one does some job which is just paycheck and there is nothing wrong with it.

Only 5-10% comicbook movies are good, rest are just garbage. Recent Spider-Man made bank but that movie was garbage and there is nothing wrong if some writer or director points that out.

