TVA Issue #4 Reveals That This IS The MCU's Scarlet Witch... But There's A Twist - SPOILERS

The latest issue of Marvel Comics' TVA hits shelves tomorrow, and it confirms that the Wanda Variant we saw in issue 3's epilogue is indeed the MCU's Scarlet Witch... kinda!

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 18, 2025 05:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Last month, the third issue of Marvel Comics' TVA (Time Variance Authority) prompted a lot of discussion online due to what appeared to be a last-minute cameo from a Marvel Cinematic Universe character.

At one point, Ghost-Spider is seen wandering the halls of the "Department of Deferment," where she comes across what looks a lot like the MCU's take on the Scarlet Witch trapped in some sort of stasis.

Did this issue reveal that the TVA captured or revived Wanda following the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, effectively serving as a prequel to Avengers: Doomsday?

Spoilers follow.

Cover artist Pere Pérez seemed to confirm that this was indeed Elizabeth Olsen's MCU take on Wanda Maximoff, although he would later delete the post and share the following clarification.

"Okay, I think I must clarify this: the Scarlett Witch that appears in our TVA book is NOT the MCU Wanda. That's a very similar variant, please check out the next issues of the book for further information. I'm sorry if I brought any confusion with my previous post (which I have taken down to avoid more confusion). So, that was me putting my foot in my mouth, as I do most of the time. MCU and Marvel Comics are not the same thing."

Issue #4 hits shelves tomorrow, and some preview pages have now found their way online. In the comic, Gwen acknowledges that this does appear to be the same Wanda that was "squished by a mountain after a showdown with Doctor Strange," but there is a twist in the tail. 

As it turns out, this is not the Scarlet Witch at all, but Nightmare in disguise.

Even so, the fact that Marvel Comics characters are aware of the MCU's Scarlet Witch is a fairly significant reveal, and does at least suggest that the character is still very much alive.

A TIME TO FIGHT! The R&D Team is circling in on the cause of the Madness and its connection to the TVA's not-so-nonexistent Department of Deferment. But as they dig deeper into the TVA's secrets, they'll find that some dangers should never be uncovered.

TVA #4 Written by KATHARYN BLAIR, RYAN NORTH

Art & Cover by PERE PEREZ On Sale 3/19

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/18/2025, 5:42 PM
"Okay, I think I must clarify this: the Scarlett Witch that appears in our TVA book is NOT the MCU Wanda."

