VISION QUEST Showrunner Terry Matalas Confirms Show's Place In MCU Timeline; Full List Of Writers Revealed

VISION QUEST Showrunner Terry Matalas Confirms Show's Place In MCU Timeline; Full List Of Writers Revealed

Vision Quest showrunner Terry Matalas has talked about his approach to the upcoming Disney+ series, revealing where it falls in the MCU's timeline. We also have a list of confirmed writers for the series.

News
By JoshWilding - May 23, 2025 05:05 AM EST
Filed Under: WandaVision

Vision Quest will finally reveal what became of White Vision in the aftermath of WandaVision. In that series, the Avenger was resurrected (minus his emotions) by S.W.O.R.D., and seemingly regained his memories after crossing paths with the Hex's Vision.

Given his current status quo, there's a ton of storytelling potential with the character. Plus, with Ultron, Jocasta, and Tommy Maximoff all expected to factor into the story, it stands a chance of being one of the most impactful MCU TV shows on Disney+ to date. 

During a recent interview with Katee Sackhoff, Vision Quest showrunner Terry Matalas shared what he could about his approach to the WandaVision and Agatha All Along follow-up and how he expanded on what Marvel Studios was looking for from the series.

"There was a kind of logline that was very specific," he started. "Kinda like 'It’s this, this, and this.' But there were a thousand ways to do exactly that. I’m trying to figure out how to vaguely respond to you, but it was an opportunity to be like, 'Okay, if you want to do this, then you kinda also want to do this, this, and this.' And it became this very collaborative experience that’s just been really wonderful."

"And it doesn’t have to be with the biggest, most successful studios of all time. It’s been a really wonderful creative experience, and I think we are making something really special," Matalas added. "It’s also scary because they are like, 'Go do that crazy thing you wanna do.' And I’m, like, 'Oh, wow, it’s a big stage to take a big swing on.' But I think we’re in a really good place."

While he was clearly choosing his words carefully, it's good to hear that the 12 Monkeys and Star Trek: Picard scribe is confident with how Vision Quest is shaping up. 

Elsewhere in the conversation, Matalas also confirmed the show's place in the MCU timeline. "The timeline is definitely navigated. At the end of WandaVision, the original Vision was rebuilt and weaponized, and then had a moment of discovery and acceptance of who he was. Then [he] flew off. [Vision Quest] is following that character, and that character’s journey."

So, an obvious explanation, but one that's welcomed nonetheless (after all, no one was asking for a look back at Vision's time under S.W.O.R.D.'s control).

In related news, thanks to the WGAW website, we also have a list of confirmed writers for the show:

  • Michael Taylor (Star Trek: Deep Space 9, Battlestar Galactica)
  • Chris Monfette (12 Monkeys, Star Trek: Picard)
  • Cindy Appel (Star Trek: Picard)
  • Matt Okumura (Star Trek: Picard, Interior Chinatown)
  • Terry Matalas (12 Monkeys, Star Trek: Picard)

You can watch the full interview with Matalas below. Vision Quest is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.

RUMOR: VISION QUEST TV Series Has Cast The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Bride Of Ultron, Jocasta
Related:

RUMOR: VISION QUEST TV Series Has Cast The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Bride Of Ultron, Jocasta
WANDAVISION Star Elizabeth Olsen Explains Why Marvel Is Not Really The Art That I Consume
Recommended For You:

WANDAVISION Star Elizabeth Olsen Explains Why Marvel Is "Not Really The Art That I Consume"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/23/2025, 5:38 AM
Meh
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/23/2025, 5:54 AM
So it takes place after WandaVision? Totally unexpected.

Anywau, wonder when we'll see this. My guess is early 2027. That'd put roughly three years between each entry in the Westview trilogy (if we can call it that).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/23/2025, 6:05 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I’m assuming we see it sometime next year tbh.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/23/2025, 6:15 AM
@TheVisionary25 - could be the case too. Aside from Vision, only new seasons of Daredevil, X-Men '97 and Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will premiere, so it's not really a packed slate anymore
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/23/2025, 6:27 AM
@bkmeijer1 - yeah , I think the new yearly output is said to be…

3 movies maximum

1-2 live action shows

2 animated.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/23/2025, 6:36 AM
@TheVisionary25 - wasn't that already the case? Thought they confirmed it would go to 3-2-2.

Either way, I think that's a solid output. Could throw in a special presentation here and there too.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/23/2025, 6:00 AM
Will this series assemble the Young Avengers with Star Lord?

"It’s also scary because they are like, 'Go do that crazy thing you wanna do.' And I’m, like, 'Oh, wow, it’s a big stage to take a big swing on.' But I think we’re in a really good place."

That could be a Young Avengers/Chris Pratt thing. And we have seen the Young Avengers (or Champions) in concept art with Star Lord, whether that was for this show or Doomsday/Secret Wars we don't really know. Maybe they're doing that on this show. It would make sense since the newly created "Young" Vision was a founding member of the Young Avengers in the comics.
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 5/23/2025, 6:12 AM
Freakin love 12 Monkeys and Terry Matalas. Interested to find out if this means Todd Stashwick is joining the MCU.
Canon108
Canon108 - 5/23/2025, 6:24 AM
I could see it being like Dr. Manhattan reflecting on his place in the world before Vision finally settles somewhere, and the plot moves forward.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/23/2025, 6:41 AM
Another marvel character looking to find themselves

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder