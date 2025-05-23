VISION QUEST Showrunner Terry Matalas Confirms Show's Place In MCU Timeline; Full List Of Writers Revealed

Vision Quest will finally reveal what became of White Vision in the aftermath of WandaVision. In that series, the Avenger was resurrected (minus his emotions) by S.W.O.R.D., and seemingly regained his memories after crossing paths with the Hex's Vision.

Given his current status quo, there's a ton of storytelling potential with the character. Plus, with Ultron, Jocasta, and Tommy Maximoff all expected to factor into the story, it stands a chance of being one of the most impactful MCU TV shows on Disney+ to date.

During a recent interview with Katee Sackhoff, Vision Quest showrunner Terry Matalas shared what he could about his approach to the WandaVision and Agatha All Along follow-up and how he expanded on what Marvel Studios was looking for from the series.

"There was a kind of logline that was very specific," he started. "Kinda like 'It’s this, this, and this.' But there were a thousand ways to do exactly that. I’m trying to figure out how to vaguely respond to you, but it was an opportunity to be like, 'Okay, if you want to do this, then you kinda also want to do this, this, and this.' And it became this very collaborative experience that’s just been really wonderful."

"And it doesn’t have to be with the biggest, most successful studios of all time. It’s been a really wonderful creative experience, and I think we are making something really special," Matalas added. "It’s also scary because they are like, 'Go do that crazy thing you wanna do.' And I’m, like, 'Oh, wow, it’s a big stage to take a big swing on.' But I think we’re in a really good place."

While he was clearly choosing his words carefully, it's good to hear that the 12 Monkeys and Star Trek: Picard scribe is confident with how Vision Quest is shaping up.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Matalas also confirmed the show's place in the MCU timeline. "The timeline is definitely navigated. At the end of WandaVision, the original Vision was rebuilt and weaponized, and then had a moment of discovery and acceptance of who he was. Then [he] flew off. [Vision Quest] is following that character, and that character’s journey."

So, an obvious explanation, but one that's welcomed nonetheless (after all, no one was asking for a look back at Vision's time under S.W.O.R.D.'s control).

In related news, thanks to the WGAW website, we also have a list of confirmed writers for the show:

Michael Taylor (Star Trek: Deep Space 9, Battlestar Galactica)

Chris Monfette (12 Monkeys, Star Trek: Picard)

Cindy Appel (Star Trek: Picard)

Matt Okumura (Star Trek: Picard, Interior Chinatown)

Terry Matalas (12 Monkeys, Star Trek: Picard)

You can watch the full interview with Matalas below. Vision Quest is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.