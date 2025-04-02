IRON MAN Star Faran Tahir Talks VISION Return, Working With James Spader, And 2008 Movie's Legacy (Exclusive)

WandaVision concluded with the original Vision, rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. to do as they command, attempting to kill Wanda Maximoff and his Hex double. The latter seemingly restored his doppelganger's memories during their clash, prompting the presumably emotionless "White Vision" to fly away to parts unknown.

Marvel Studios and Marvel Television will continue that story in Disney+'s upcoming Vision series, and there's a great deal of intrigue surrounding the project.

We know that James Spader will return as Ultron, while it's been widely reported that the Disney+ series will adapt elements of West Coast Avengers and Tom King's Vision series. There have even been rumblings that we'll see James D'Arcy and Kerry Condon play human versions of Edwin Jarvis and F.R.I.D.A.Y.

By far one of the most intriguing additions to the cast is Iron Man star Faran Tahir. He starred as the villainous Raza in the 2008 movie and, after playing a key role in Tony Stark's superhero transformation, was last seen being incapacitated by Obidiah Stane.

Talking to us about his role in The Martial Artist - we'll bring you the rest of our interview soon - Tahir opened up on returning to the MCU and shared some intriguing Vision hints.

"I think it's a very exciting project to return as a character that I played 17 years ago. When you play a character, you create a history for [them]. What we have decided is that this is seven years after the fact of when Tony Stark [died] and all that happened. How does this character evolve, and what has he become? Does he become something more? He is not static in this universe and has also gone on with his life, and with where he ends up, how does he place himself in this universe? It's a great challenge. There are some great surprises in there, especially for Marvel fans."

The Ten Rings factored into movies like Iron Man 3 and Ant-Man before taking centre stage in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. There was no sign of Raza in those projects, so how did Tahir feel about finally getting the call?

For him, it was exciting to reunite with some familiar faces from the past. The actor also revealed how much work he has left to do on the Marvel Television series.

"It was sort of a reunion for us as the showrunner [Terry Matalas] was someone I worked with on a series called 12 Monkeys. We had already worked together nine years ago, and there's another cast member who was on that show who is also in this one. James Spader and I did a couple of episodes of The Blacklist, so there was a nice reunion of people who had worked together before. It was nice to have the team back in a different way, setting, and reality. It was a lot of fun. I have one more stunt to do, which I will do in about a month; that's going to be a lot of fun."

We'll have to see what's in store for Raza, though the fact he helped "create" Iron Man - who created Ultron, who created Vision - is bound to come into play. Tahir has been part of the MCU since the start, so is he shocked to see how the franchise has expanded since those early days on Iron Man's set?

"Yes, I am, but I'm pleasantly surprised. When we were doing that film, the idea was it would be the flagship that would launch the Marvel Universe. It's very gratifying for me to see that longterm goal has come to fruition. It's very gratifying to see where this has gone. They had a dream, a vision, and, of course, a strategy, but for that vision to become a reality and for the strategy to have worked is a very satisfying thing for me."

Vision is expected to premiere on Disney+ next year. As for The Martial Artist, it arrives in theaters on April 4; you can watch the trailer below.