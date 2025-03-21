AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Will Reportedly See The Return Of Charlize Theron As Clea

We haven't seen Clea (Charlize Theron) since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but - perhaps not too surprisingly - the powerful sorceress is expected to return for Avengers: Doomsday.

Theron made her MCU debut as the character in the Sam Raimi-directed sequel's post-credits scene. She only makes a brief appearance and isn't actually named, but after convincing the Master of the Mystic Arts (Benedict Cumberbatch) to accompany her to the Dark Dimension in order to fix an Incursion he caused, it always seemed pretty clear that Marvel Studios had big plans in place for the niece of the Dread Dormammu.

Now, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez is claiming that Clea will be a part of the already jam-packed MCU event movie. He also notes that America Chavez, She-Hulk, and - just in case the last dozen or so "confirmations" weren't enough - the Scarlet Witch will have significant roles to play in Doomsday.

"We were really excited to introduce Clea," said writer Michael Waldron in a 2022 interview. "Getting Charlize Theron to play that character, holy crap! In the comics, Clea is Doctor Strange’s great love so to speak. The alternate Christine Palmer, as she says goodbye to our Doctor Strange, tells him to face his fears, to be willing to love someone else and to face that fear connecting with someone else."

"It felt like the perfect time to finally introduce this very pivotal character in Doctor Strange's canon," he continued. "Strange went to the Multiverse and tampered with it as much as you probably possibly could. I don’t think it’s any surprise per the rules that Reed [Richards] laid out that he caused an Incursion. So now there’s an oncoming collision of universes. But what does that mean for the MCU? We’ll find out. But we've got a semi-corrupted Doctor Strange and Clea on the case! So it's going to be a lot of fun."

Cameras are scheduled to begin rolling on Doomsday next month in the UK, and sets are currently under construction. We haven't seen any photos (nothing revealing, at least) yet, but several actors have been spotted in London over the past few weeks.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.