AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Will Reportedly See The Return Of Charlize Theron As Clea

This probably won't come as much of a surprise, but we are hearing that Charlize Theron will reprise her Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness role as Clea in Avengers: Doomsday...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 21, 2025 02:03 PM EST
We haven't seen Clea (Charlize Theron) since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but - perhaps not too surprisingly - the powerful sorceress is expected to return for Avengers: Doomsday.

Theron made her MCU debut as the character in the Sam Raimi-directed sequel's post-credits scene. She only makes a brief appearance and isn't actually named, but after convincing the Master of the Mystic Arts (Benedict Cumberbatch) to accompany her to the Dark Dimension in order to fix an Incursion he caused, it always seemed pretty clear that Marvel Studios had big plans in place for the niece of the Dread Dormammu.

Now, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez is claiming that Clea will be a part of the already jam-packed MCU event movie. He also notes that America Chavez, She-Hulk, and - just in case the last dozen or so "confirmations" weren't enough - the Scarlet Witch will have significant roles to play in Doomsday.

"We were really excited to introduce Clea," said writer Michael Waldron in a 2022 interview. "Getting Charlize Theron to play that character, holy crap! In the comics, Clea is Doctor Strange’s great love so to speak. The alternate Christine Palmer, as she says goodbye to our Doctor Strange, tells him to face his fears, to be willing to love someone else and to face that fear connecting with someone else."

"It felt like the perfect time to finally introduce this very pivotal character in Doctor Strange's canon," he continued. "Strange went to the Multiverse and tampered with it as much as you probably possibly could. I don’t think it’s any surprise per the rules that Reed [Richards] laid out that he caused an Incursion. So now there’s an oncoming collision of universes. But what does that mean for the MCU? We’ll find out. But we've got a semi-corrupted Doctor Strange and Clea on the case! So it's going to be a lot of fun."

Cameras are scheduled to begin rolling on Doomsday next month in the UK, and sets are currently under construction. We haven't seen any photos (nothing revealing, at least) yet, but several actors have been spotted in London over the past few weeks.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/21/2025, 2:33 PM
Sounds good to me and it makes sense since her mission appears to be about handling any ongoing Incursion that showed up. A lot more of potential ones are bound to manifest in the following Avengers films, so her presence is gonna be required.
kg8817
kg8817 - 3/21/2025, 2:35 PM
Give her some character development and make audiences care about her since you only showed her for 30 seconds.

Flip her dynamic with her and strange to be like strange and Christine. Strange loves Christine in every universe, but Clea loves strange in every universe. But she’s angry at him for being a great threat to the multiverse and made it her mission to clean up incursions that his variants caused.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/21/2025, 2:36 PM
Waldron is a hack. And of course Dr Strange will be blamed for the universe imploding. They've botched the characterization of all the best characters in the MCU.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/21/2025, 2:45 PM
@McMurdo - Neither Strange or Spider-Man or whoever should be blamed, they should be seen merely as instruments of fate.
Arishem and the Celestials have decided to destroy the world as judgment because the Eternals aborted Tiamat.

The Eternals are to blame.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/21/2025, 3:04 PM
@ObserverIO - Strange breaking reality for a bratty kid is in itself heretical. Hard to recover from that.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/21/2025, 3:42 PM
@ObserverIO -
In-universe the multiverse always existed but had no interaction until the first multiverse war which was between Kang and his variants.

After which the first multiverse war, a surviving Kang variant created the TVA which would keep things in check and they selected a primary timeline. This timeline was created by winding time streams together using a loom. It's unclear why this specific timeline is valued as the main timeline, but effectively every branch from this timeline was destroyed.

At the end of Loki Season 2, Loki becomes a replacement for the Loom and funnels the timelines into a world-tree of sorts, meaning each branching timeline would come to its own natural conclusion as opposed to being trimmed.

It was revealed at the end of Ant-Man 3 that this is a lie, the TVA were never in charge and that a lot of the Kang variants survived the first multiverse war and acted as the true arbiters of the multiverse deciding which timelines would continue and which would be erased to work towards an unknown goal. As part of this they destroyed the timeline that the main Kang from Ant-Man 3 existed in and exiled him, this was originally going to be the story of Kang Dynasty seeing this guy have his entire world destroyed before him to turn him into the villain we would have seen in Ant-Man 3 and then reveal he survived Ant-Man 3.

As per the rules established by the writers it is either Kang or America Chavez who are the primary cause of incursions and multiverse problems in the MCU. Kang in the sense of them messing with the multiverse to create 'order' while Chavez in the sense of her being scared by a bee on a planet of lesbians and warping through countless multiverses with her unexplained powers.
TheRealMandarin
TheRealMandarin - 3/21/2025, 3:50 PM
@Scarilian - that you Jeff loveness?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/21/2025, 2:39 PM
Who? Just bring back Sabrá
thedrudo
thedrudo - 3/21/2025, 2:39 PM
This is someone I haven’t thought about since debuting.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/21/2025, 2:39 PM
Originally the Doctor Strange 3 was gonna lead into Kang Dynasty right, so if that's no longer coming out then that plot thread will probably be tied up in Doomsday, possibly nearer the beginning.
Maybe it's a hook opening as Doctor Strange and Clea deal with whatever villain they would have been facing in that movie (Umar would have made the most sense, considering how the first movie ended).
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/21/2025, 2:41 PM
Hopefully she's as wooden as she was last time.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 3/21/2025, 2:42 PM
But will it see the return of viewers?
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/21/2025, 3:46 PM
@TheyDont -
The Avengers brand might attract some attention, but I doubt people are invested enough in the new characters so they are really relying on spectacle. The theory at the moment is that Doctor Doom will have his own warped version of the Avengers with him as the Leader - enabling them to have returning actors playing warped versions of the heroes we knew.

Effectively the new Young Avengers would defeat warped portrayals of the Avengers we actually cared about. The returning actors would probably be what they'd sell Doomsday on and then Secret Wars would be the multiverse fest that people expect.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/21/2025, 2:43 PM
Makes sense given that her & Strange went to go deal with an Incursion in the first place so it would be nice to see more of her aswell as hopefully learn about this version of Clea.

Speaking of the mid credits scene , I also hope we get clarification about Strange’s third eye in these films too…

The ending scene of the film was him screaming in pain due to it showing up but then he seemed to be fine and in control of it which felt jarring imo so I hope we get an update on how he’s dealing with that since it is a consequence of him messing with dark magic.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 3/21/2025, 2:46 PM
3 years later? No one cares.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 3/21/2025, 2:48 PM
I've seen Snapchat filters better than the CGI on Strange's 3rd eye 😬😬
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/21/2025, 2:49 PM
@BraveNewClunge - which is worse lol
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/21/2025, 2:48 PM
They should have used their tv shows to follow up on characters like this or something. I forgot all about her lol
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 3/21/2025, 2:48 PM
Strange 2 should have led into Kang dynasty.

Jeez, post EG was butchered and mismanaged so badly it’s insane.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/21/2025, 3:00 PM
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/21/2025, 3:07 PM
Glad to hear it, I like how they portrayed her character in the Multiverse of Madness.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 3/21/2025, 3:15 PM
Do we even care anymore?
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/21/2025, 3:29 PM
This is the core problem with Avengers: Doomsday/Secret Wars - it's going to be bringing in characters that have had no development at all. We haven't even heard this characters name in the movie. She showed up in a single post-credit scene and if she's in this movie a lot of people won't know who she is or why she is there, let alone that she showed up before or the context for if/when Stephen Strange suddenly reveals he has a third eye.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 3/21/2025, 3:42 PM
OT: 6 weeks to Thunderbolts*!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/21/2025, 3:49 PM
Charlize Theron is a liberal who likes policies that make Americans less safe.

