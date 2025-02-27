TVA #3 Artist Pere Pérez Confirms Comic Book Does Feature Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch

The third issue of Marvel Comics' TVA (Time Variance Authority) hit shelves on Wednesday, and one particular page ended up gaining a lot of interest and attention from Marvel Cinematic Universe fans.

At one point, Ghost-Spider is seen wandering the halls of the "Department of Deferment," where she comes across what looks a lot like the MCU's take on the Scarlet Witch trapped in some sort of stasis.

Now, cover artist Pere Pérez has confirmed that this is indeed Elizabeth Olsen's MCU take on Wanda Maximoff.

Marvel Comics artist Pere Pérez confirms that the Scarlet Witch in the TVA comic is indeed Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda! pic.twitter.com/sH4jpaYq1A — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) February 27, 2025

Though her "body" did appear in the first episode of Agatha All Along, we haven't seen Olsen's Wanda since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, when the powerful former Avenger found some redemption for her villainous deeds by destroying every copy of the Darkhold and bringing a mountain down on top of herself.

Does this mean that the TVA somehow rescued or revived the Scarlet Witch and are now keeping her prisoner? Not necessarily.

Though the TVA comic does feature characters and reference events from the second season of Loki and Deadpool and Wolverine, the nature of the Multiverse means not everything we see here will automatically be considered MCU canon. While it's entirely possible that the TVA will be involved with Wanda's reintroduction during or in the buildup to Avengers: Doomsday, we don't anticipate the Scarlet Witch's eventual return playing out exactly how it's depicted on the page.

The Scarlet Witch is expected to have a significant part to play in Doomsday and Secret Wars, even though Olsen has expressed some trepidation about reprising the role due to how her character was utilized in the Doctor Strange sequel.

“It's a character I love going back to when there's a way to use her well and I think I've been lucky when I started I was used well... and they kind of didn't know what to do with me for a second there," she said in a 2024 interview. "If there's a good way to use her, I'm always happy to come back.”

A KILLER OUTSIDE TIME?! A murderer stalks the halls of the TVA! Is anyone safe? Or perhaps more importantly, can anyone be trusted? The answers could lie in the secret floors below the R&D department. But with the TVA denying their existence, the field team has to question: Are they simply rumor? Hallucination? Or is the TVA hiding something far darker than any of them could possibly imagine?