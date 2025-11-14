DOCTOR STRANGE 3 Said To Be In Active Development; Benedict Cumberbatch Wants Sam Mendes To Direct

We've been hearing that Marvel Studios was in the process of developing a third Doctor Strange movie for quite some time, and it sounds like things are finally moving forward as the search for a director begins.

According to Nexus Point News - who has become a very reliable source for movie news, often breaking major stories before the trades - Doctor Strange 3 is now in active early development.

Despite previous reports claiming that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi has "all-but closed a deal" to helm the threequel, the Evil Dead and Spider-Man filmmaker is not expected to return. Star Benedict Cumberbatch is said to be taking a more active role behind the scenes this time, and is involved in the search for a new writer and director.

Apparently, the Sherlock star is interested in bringing Sam Mendes on board.

"Benedict Cumberbatch is becoming more involved behind the scenes this time around, particularly in the search for a new writer and director. One name Cumberbatch is said to be interested in is Sam Mendes, though that seems unlikely given Mendes has four Beatles biopics on his plate. Neither Sam Raimi nor Michael Waldron are expected to return for the third installment."

In the Multiverse of Madness was met with pretty good reviews (73% on Rotten Tomatoes), and while it did prove to be somewhat divisive among MCU fans, it went on to take in over $950 million worldwide, meaning a third film was always a strong possibility.

Plot details for Doctor Strange 3 are still a mystery, but Charlize Theron's Clea did show up at the end of the last movie, making her return highly likely. There are rumors that the movie will adapt the "Time Runs Out" storyline from the comics, which would make sense given the events of the last film.

Cumberbatch was asked about potentially returning as the (former) Sorcerer Supreme in an interview last year.

"I hope so. I would love to do another one. Doctor Strange is such a complex character and it feels like there is so much more to explore with him. He is such a brilliant character and I’m still having a wild time playing him."

In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

The Doctor Strange sequel is now streaming on Disney+.