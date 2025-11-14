DOCTOR STRANGE 3 Said To Be In Active Development; Benedict Cumberbatch Wants Sam Mendes To Direct

DOCTOR STRANGE 3 Said To Be In Active Development; Benedict Cumberbatch Wants Sam Mendes To Direct

According to a new report, a third Doctor Strange movie is now in active development at Marvel Studios, and Benedict Cumberbatch is involved in the search for a new director...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 14, 2025 04:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Doctor Strange

We've been hearing that Marvel Studios was in the process of developing a third Doctor Strange movie for quite some time, and it sounds like things are finally moving forward as the search for a director begins.

According to Nexus Point News - who has become a very reliable source for movie news, often breaking major stories before the trades - Doctor Strange 3 is now in active early development.

Despite previous reports claiming that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi has "all-but closed a deal" to helm the threequel, the Evil Dead and Spider-Man filmmaker is not expected to return. Star Benedict Cumberbatch is said to be taking a more active role behind the scenes this time, and is involved in the search for a new writer and director.

Apparently, the Sherlock star is interested in bringing Sam Mendes on board.

"Benedict Cumberbatch is becoming more involved behind the scenes this time around, particularly in the search for a new writer and director. One name Cumberbatch is said to be interested in is Sam Mendes, though that seems unlikely given Mendes has four Beatles biopics on his plate. Neither Sam Raimi nor Michael Waldron are expected to return for the third installment."

In the Multiverse of Madness was met with pretty good reviews (73% on Rotten Tomatoes), and while it did prove to be somewhat divisive among MCU fans, it went on to take in over $950 million worldwide, meaning a third film was always a strong possibility.

Plot details for Doctor Strange 3 are still a mystery, but Charlize Theron's Clea did show up at the end of the last movie, making her return highly likely. There are rumors that the movie will adapt the "Time Runs Out" storyline from the comics, which would make sense given the events of the last film.

Cumberbatch was asked about potentially returning as the (former) Sorcerer Supreme in an interview last year.

"I hope so. I would love to do another one. Doctor Strange is such a complex character and it feels like there is so much more to explore with him. He is such a brilliant character and I’m still having a wild time playing him."

In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

The Doctor Strange sequel is now streaming on Disney+.

Goldboink
Goldboink - 11/14/2025, 4:12 PM
MOM was a great movie.

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/14/2025, 4:15 PM
@Goldboink -

A lot of people here griped it, but I really enjoyed it. Gimme more!!
Goldboink
Goldboink - 11/14/2025, 4:19 PM
@DocSpock -
Cumberbund owns that role. It was a great Sam Rami joint.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 11/14/2025, 4:33 PM
@Goldboink - I loved the Scarlet Witch being the villain. Even though the story transition from Wandavison could have been more cohesive I though her turn to the darkside was pretty much baked in considering evrything she went through in Wandavison.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 11/14/2025, 4:55 PM
@krayzeman -
It was set up well and paid off.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/14/2025, 4:14 PM
Eva Green for Umar. And bring Dormammu back too.
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/14/2025, 4:14 PM

Totally glad they are getting back to this. Such a great character with great enemies and story lines. Gotta have him in Doomsday/Secret Wars vs Dr Doom.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 11/14/2025, 4:20 PM
Lets do the character justice. Cumberbatch is good casting
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/14/2025, 4:21 PM
Sam Mendes could be an interesting choice tbh.

I have liked/enjoyed his work from the projects I’ve seen of his which are ,Skyfall ,Spectre , Road to Perdition & 1917 so I would be intrigued to see him out his stamp on Strange which would be likely be a more dramatic & methodically paced film then the others…

However given he’s busy with the four films about The Beatles , it’s unlikely he’ll be able to take DS 3 on if interested since those would require his attention on their own till 2028 when they are set to come out for now.

User Comment Image

If not him then I do hope perhaps Raimi can come back since he elevated MoM with his filmmaking style imo!!.
Luke8
Luke8 - 11/14/2025, 4:22 PM
Sam Mendes? Fine, I’ll see it.
theprophet
theprophet - 11/14/2025, 4:24 PM
rall those scoops saying all these variants were gonna show up and at the end they didnt really screwed the movie up, it was a great movie.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/14/2025, 4:26 PM
I wonder what super friends will join him this time?
Marvel literally can't make a solo movie anymore. Gotta have team-ups

Dr. Strange ....and friends
The Hulk ....and friends
Spiderman ....and friends
Scarlet Witch ....and friends
Amish Clan ....and friends
Kevin the Robot ....and friends
Madisynn And Wong ....and friends
Super Porn Star ....and friends (I'd audition for that!)
Little Stevie ....and friends
All the X-Men ....and all of their friends
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/14/2025, 4:39 PM
@lazlodaytona - 🙄
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 11/14/2025, 5:01 PM
@lazlodaytona - midnight sons.
Franshu
Franshu - 11/14/2025, 4:56 PM
No Sam Raimi though? Such a shame.

