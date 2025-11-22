DOCTOR STRANGE Star Benedict Cumberbatch Says He's "Depressed" By AI; Talks Playing Heroes And Villains

AI remains a divisive topic, particularly in Hollywood. Many studios are looking for ways to implement the technology into movies and TV shows, both to save money and streamline production (even if it comes at the cost of real artists losing their jobs).

For actors, the concern is that their likenesses and voices will be used in ways they disapprove of. Plus, can a series of prompts fed into a computer ever truly replicate what a real actor can do on screen?

Doctor Strange and Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch recently took part in a Reddit AMA and was asked for his thoughts on AI usage in the film industry.

Here's his full, unedited take on an issue, he admits, leaves him feeling "pretty depressed":

"Pretty depressed, to be honest. I feel we are in danger of vanilla-fying and perfecting and asphalting over the thing that makes us human, which are our fallibility, our mess, and our inaccuracy, all of which creates the tension, conflict, and necessary friction for original creative thinking to occur. Our need for immediate results and our appetites are being overrun by the plentitude and of course the need for immediate gratification, which are all dangerous I feel for the human creative mindset." "But look, I'm not a Luddite. I understand these tools can be used while maintaining the analog mess of the biochemistry wielding them and still have a great impact that isn't to the detriment of authenticity. I also feel like Nick Cave, who if you haven't read his letter he articulates it so perfectly, that our limitations are what make us human and stories are how we understand our humanity. The blank page, the challenge of slow thinking, failing, and thinking better, and the difficulties of the grind of our creative act are what make it so, so rewarding." "This answer was brought to you by ChatBTCC."

While Cumberbatch did touch on Sherlock a few times, the actor, unfortunately, didn't answer any MCU questions during what was still a very insightful AMA with fans.

Interestingly, though, he did share his take on playing either a hero or villain on screen, and which of them he most enjoys exploring. "I think it's definitely more fun to play a villain, but if you have a character arc in a hero that challenges them to be compromised with obstacles that are delightful and as brilliant as the best villains can be, it's often fun to play the hero."

"Inhabiting a villain is a license to take vicarious thrills in the worst of our nature, letting rip," Cumberbatch added.

Fake AI images have revealed a "first look" at Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in Avengers: Doomsday, a movie he previously denied being part of. He has confirmed that he'll star in Avengers: Secret Wars, but is rumoured to be among those making surprise appearances in its predecessor.

Let us know your thoughts on Cumberbatch's comments in the usual place.