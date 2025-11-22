DOCTOR STRANGE Star Benedict Cumberbatch Says He's "Depressed" By AI; Talks Playing Heroes And Villains

DOCTOR STRANGE Star Benedict Cumberbatch Says He's &quot;Depressed&quot; By AI; Talks Playing Heroes And Villains

Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up on why he's "depressed" by the increased usage of AI in the film industry, and weighs in on the differences between playing a hero and villain...

By JoshWilding - Nov 22, 2025 09:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Doctor Strange

AI remains a divisive topic, particularly in Hollywood. Many studios are looking for ways to implement the technology into movies and TV shows, both to save money and streamline production (even if it comes at the cost of real artists losing their jobs).

For actors, the concern is that their likenesses and voices will be used in ways they disapprove of. Plus, can a series of prompts fed into a computer ever truly replicate what a real actor can do on screen?

Doctor Strange and Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch recently took part in a Reddit AMA and was asked for his thoughts on AI usage in the film industry. 

Here's his full, unedited take on an issue, he admits, leaves him feeling "pretty depressed": 

"Pretty depressed, to be honest. I feel we are in danger of vanilla-fying and perfecting and asphalting over the thing that makes us human, which are our fallibility, our mess, and our inaccuracy, all of which creates the tension, conflict, and necessary friction for original creative thinking to occur. Our need for immediate results and our appetites are being overrun by the plentitude and of course the need for immediate gratification, which are all dangerous I feel for the human creative mindset."

"But look, I'm not a Luddite. I understand these tools can be used while maintaining the analog mess of the biochemistry wielding them and still have a great impact that isn't to the detriment of authenticity. I also feel like Nick Cave, who if you haven't read his letter he articulates it so perfectly, that our limitations are what make us human and stories are how we understand our humanity. The blank page, the challenge of slow thinking, failing, and thinking better, and the difficulties of the grind of our creative act are what make it so, so rewarding."

"This answer was brought to you by ChatBTCC."

While Cumberbatch did touch on Sherlock a few times, the actor, unfortunately, didn't answer any MCU questions during what was still a very insightful AMA with fans. 

Interestingly, though, he did share his take on playing either a hero or villain on screen, and which of them he most enjoys exploring. "I think it's definitely more fun to play a villain, but if you have a character arc in a hero that challenges them to be compromised with obstacles that are delightful and as brilliant as the best villains can be, it's often fun to play the hero."

"Inhabiting a villain is a license to take vicarious thrills in the worst of our nature, letting rip," Cumberbatch added. 

Fake AI images have revealed a "first look" at Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in Avengers: Doomsday, a movie he previously denied being part of. He has confirmed that he'll star in Avengers: Secret Wars, but is rumoured to be among those making surprise appearances in its predecessor.

Let us know your thoughts on Cumberbatch's comments in the usual place.

DOCTOR STRANGE Writer Explains How Nightmare Was Going To Factor Into The Movie Before Plans Changed
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/22/2025, 9:39 AM
Hollywood seems pretty into the idea of destroying itself for a number of reasons.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/22/2025, 10:24 AM
@thedrudo -

Modern Prometheus.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/22/2025, 9:39 AM
It's easy to get depressed when you're becoming obsolete and are being replaced by technology.
At the same time, it's hard to feel bad for soft millionare actors when factory workers and others with real dirty jobs have been pushed into obsolesence by robotics and technological advancements for decades.

You WILL be replaced.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/22/2025, 10:04 AM
@Feralwookiee - honestly, we all will be replaced, eventually. If not by technology,then even by newer model humans.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/22/2025, 9:41 AM
butt why? AI may actually help in making that third i look real
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 11/22/2025, 9:53 AM
Love when rich out of touch nepo baby actors complain!

AI will be catastrophic for the world, no doubt.

But I’ll be glad if it devalues Hollywood acting jobs. People like Cumberbatch get paid too much. They’re so out of touch and need a wake up call.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 11/22/2025, 11:11 AM
@RichardGrayson - The term nepo is overused, kids going down the same career path as their parents is the norm in ALL industries and types of jobs not just acting and fairly oft actor parents try to talk their kids out of doing so for a variety of reasons and the children will sometimes go out of their way to earn roles rather than trading on their name by hiding who their parents are (his folks stage names WERE Carlton and Ventham after all and never realy BIG names outside the UK realy at that).

Regardless who his parents were Benedict spent years in low pay theatre roles first before even starting with low pay British TV then low budget film (his first movie was made on a total budget of $10M) thus finaly making it to the big money and is HIGHLY talented. The fact his Mum and Dad were both actors should be irrelevant so save the nepobaby stuff for actors who display little talent and ONLY seem to get work due to Hollywood connections and not down to being actualy good at the job.
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 11/22/2025, 9:55 AM
AI is inevitable and the sooner everyone gets on board, the easier it will be. Might as well hop on the train because this is the internet 2.0, this train ain’t stopping.

I think it’s shitty, and problematic for the entire world and potentially the universe. But me standing in the way of AI is only going to hurt me. The world will keep moving on and those who ignore AI will be left behind.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/22/2025, 10:06 AM
Everyone with an entry level job or a menial manual labor job like at a fast food place will be replaced. The thing that pisses me off is these clowns say they'll pay a universal income for those to do nothing. They've never helped us out before.. why would they help now? Don't believe [frick] faces like Elon. They're lying to you. They'll use your body as a battery before that even happens
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 11/22/2025, 11:37 AM
I do believe AI is likely going to result in unimaginable pain, suffering and listlessness for the modern west. We have already been discovering how awful an atheistic vision of life is for the past 20 years or so… take away the need to work and people or going to go batty

