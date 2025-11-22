"Bring It On...": Benedict Cumberbatch Responds To DOCTOR STRANGE 3 Rumors About Creative Control, Sam Mendes

&quot;Bring It On...&quot;: Benedict Cumberbatch Responds To DOCTOR STRANGE 3 Rumors About Creative Control, Sam Mendes

Following reports that Benedict Cumberbatch is looking for a greater level of creative control with Doctor Strange 3, the actor has been asked about those rumours and claims he wants Sam Mendes to direct.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 22, 2025 04:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Doctor Strange
Source: Screen Rant

It was recently reported that Marvel Studios is moving forward with Doctor Strange 3. At the same time, we learned that Benedict Cumberbatch is supposedly looking to be a little more hands-on, particularly when it comes to who writes and directs the threequel.

With neither writer Michael Waldron nor director Sam Raimi expected to return for the third instalment, Skyfall director Sam Mendes is said to be high up on the Sherlock star's wish list.

Screen Rant recently spoke with Cumberbatch for The Thing with Feathers and started by asking the actor about Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige's comments that Stephen Strange is "the anchor of the MCU." To that, he simply replied, "You have to ask Kevin." 

As for those Mendes rumours, he replied, "I honestly, it's just not worth the backlash, trouble, and the boring nature of any answer following me around forever." Cumberbatch did say that he loves "the amount of collaborative input I'm allowed to have in that universe" and stressed, "Collaboration is collaboration. You're working with the most amazing people and in the most extraordinary original IPs."

"So yeah, bring it on. I love being part of a creative process," he added, perhaps going some way in confirming those rumours. "So yeah, where I can contribute, I do. And it's exciting to see where he's going to go next."

For now, Cumberbatch has Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon. Despite denying that he appears in the former, we've heard that the former Sorcerer Supreme will be front and centre and a crucial part of how the Multiverse Saga ends. 

Original plans called for Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson to return for the sequel. The 2016 movie boasted visuals unlike anything we'd seen in the MCU before and delivered a clever final act, which, while still heavy on VFX, played around with the concept of time in a way that largely bucked the trend of Marvel Studios' expected VFX-dominated third-act battles. 

Unfortunately, creative differences—in place of the Multiverse, the filmmaker had hoped to tell a story about Nightmare—led to Derrickson parting ways with Marvel Studios. Fans didn't have long to be disappointed, though, as Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi was soon enlisted to replace him.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness grossed $955.8 million at the worldwide box office, even with so-so reviews (73% on Rotten Tomatoes) and a mixed response from fans who were unhappy with how it dealt with the fallout from WandaVision.

Whatever form Doctor Strange 3 might take, it's easy to imagine Stephen regaining the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme for a fresh approach to the character that makes him pivotal to the post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

DOCTOR STRANGE Star Benedict Cumberbatch Says He's Depressed By AI; Talks Playing Heroes And Villains
Related:

DOCTOR STRANGE Star Benedict Cumberbatch Says He's "Depressed" By AI; Talks Playing Heroes And Villains
DOCTOR STRANGE 3 Said To Be In Active Development; Benedict Cumberbatch Wants Sam Mendes To Direct
Recommended For You:

DOCTOR STRANGE 3 Said To Be In Active Development; Benedict Cumberbatch Wants Sam Mendes To Direct

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/22/2025, 4:14 PM

Get the right writer and director, and Dr Strange could be one of the best movie runs the MCU has. There are so many epic stories to tell.
YonnyLayna
YonnyLayna - 11/22/2025, 4:28 PM
I would prefer a Raimi following, the part were Strage did necromacy was when his style really shined.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 11/22/2025, 4:30 PM
Give him Bats.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/22/2025, 5:57 PM
I never read those “anchor” comments by Kevin so that’s interesting…

Anyway , Marvel has always been a collaboration because that is what filmmaking is so it makes sense that they would consider his input especially the more he plays the character since no one gets to know his version better then him given writers & directors come and go.

I think a Sam Mendes Strange film would be intriguing given it’s likely more dramatic nature where I think he would be interested in exploring what makes Strange tick going black to his sisters death which is mentioned in MOM and something Derrickson wanted to explore in his sequel.

User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/22/2025, 5:59 PM
Jesus H they've dropped the [frick]ing ball so many times at this point I've lost count.

MoM could have been [frick]ing epic and it was MID AF at best and a DEI Space Lesbian Bee Sting Travesty at worst.

Now, Victor Von Stark is going to have Franklin Richards as HIS son or some bullshit reason for [frick]s sake, I just can't gin up ANY give a shit for this stuff anymore.

THANK GOD FOR BRONZE AGE COMIC SCANS

I'll be in the summer of 1977 if you need me...
YonnyLayna
YonnyLayna - 11/22/2025, 7:48 PM
@Batmangina - I dont even get why they are bypassyng Valeria, she is a great female character For a young actress

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder