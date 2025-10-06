DOCTOR STRANGE 2: Elizabeth Olsen Learned Of The Scarlet Witch's Villainous Turn Three Weeks Before Shooting

DOCTOR STRANGE 2: Elizabeth Olsen Learned Of The Scarlet Witch's Villainous Turn Three Weeks Before Shooting

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that she only learned of plans for the Scarlet Witch's villainous turn three weeks before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness started shooting...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 06, 2025 05:10 AM EST
Source: Popverse

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is another MCU movie that underwent constant changes during production. Neither director Sam Raimi nor writer Michael Waldron had watched WandaVision when work on the sequel began, leading to a take on the Scarlet Witch that disappointed many fans.

The last time we saw Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, she'd taken a villainous turn but made a somewhat heroic sacrifice when she was crushed beneath Mount Wundagore. The expectation is that she'll return in Avengers: Doomsday, and rumours continue to swirl about what exactly she'll get up to

In the meantime, the Doctor Strange sequel continues to divide opinions. While Olsen isn't against where the Scarlet Witch's story went in 2022, she recently revealed that the character's turn to the dark side came as a surprise to her...mere weeks before shooting started! 

"I thought that I was in an ensemble cast, and I thought that I was one of the good guys," the Avengers: Endgame said during a recent LA Comic Con appearance. "And then three weeks before I was sent to London, they said, 'You're our lead villain!' And I had no clue."

"And I finished filming WandaVision, I was like, 'Huh, it would've been helpful to know that,' just so I could have pulled the thread through a bit," Olsen explained. "But I think that the story told itself, and I was able to kind of massage things in Doctor Strange to hopefully tell a different story for her."

The right hand not knowing what the left is doing has been a major issue in the Multiverse Saga, with several projects failing to link up in a way that makes sense. That's changed in the past couple of years, in no small part because Marvel Studios is shifting focus back to quality over quantity.

Back in March, Olsen shared her thoughts on where Wanda's story could go next and confirmed that it was an idea she'd taken straight to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. 

"You know, when I think about my dream version [of Wanda], it’s like 50 years later, and I have white hair - such a big, massive white wig - and gnarly face of wrinkles doing like a Tracy Ullman thing," the actor said. "And I am just like a creature that they find. And that’s how I imagine Wanda’s next journey."

"It’s something I have quite literally pitched," Olsen added. "Because it would be so fun to get to do that to me. I mean, I guess in one of the comics, she ages quite quickly, and I think those are the images that are implanted in my brain next because I haven’t done it."

The Scarlet Witch will likely return in Avengers: Doomsday, though the expectation is that she'll have a much larger role in Avengers: Secret Wars. Whether that's as Doctor Doom's bride, a Variant from the X-Men Universe, or even a Multiversal MacGuffin remains to be seen. 

What are your hopes for Wanda in the MCU moving forward?

Hayley Atwell Talks Captain Carter Being Undermined In DOCTOR STRANGE 2, Negative Interaction With Sam Raimi
Related:

Hayley Atwell Talks Captain Carter Being "Undermined" In DOCTOR STRANGE 2, Negative Interaction With Sam Raimi
Elizabeth Olsen Talks DOCTOR STRANGE Sequel Reshoots And Pitch She Made To Marvel About Scarlet Witch's Return
Recommended For You:

Elizabeth Olsen Talks DOCTOR STRANGE Sequel Reshoots And Pitch She Made To Marvel About Scarlet Witch's Return

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MikeyL
MikeyL - 10/6/2025, 5:28 AM
While they dropped the ball on Wanda’s story in MoM, none of that was on Olsen- her performance was fantastic and she sold it as much as she could
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 10/6/2025, 5:36 AM
@MikeyL - Agreed.

MoM kind of ruins WandaVision when rewatching it, but she still did what she could.

SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 10/6/2025, 5:30 AM
DS2 hottest she's looked
SuperCat
SuperCat - 10/6/2025, 5:49 AM
User Comment Image
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 10/6/2025, 5:54 AM
If she didn't learn that with Wandavision she's not as smart as I thought she was.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder