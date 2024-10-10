RUMOR: Scarlet Witch's Surprising Relationship With Doctor Doom In Next AVENGERS Movies Revealed

A new rumour claims to reveal Elizabeth Olsen's role as the Scarlet Witch in the next Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars, and it sounds like she'll be Doctor Doom's love interest! Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 10, 2024 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

Most MCU fans are still unhappy with how the Scarlet Witch was treated in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though all signs currently point to Wanda Maximoff returning in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

Today, we have some news on what her role in those movies could look like. 

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, the Scarlet Witch will be a "main player" in both Doomsday and Secret Wars and is set to share a lot of screentime with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom... "as his lover."

This has since been corroborated by The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez who has strongly hinted that Wanda's title will be "Baroness" in these movies. Yes, it appears the Scarlet Witch will be Doom's love interest, likely so he can use her abilities to reshape and traverse the Multiverse

In the comic books, Avengers: The Children's Crusade saw Wiccan and Speed attempt to find their mother, the Scarlet Witch. In the wake of House of M, she'd lost her memory and was found living alongside Victor in Latveria's Castle Doom. 

They were very much in love and legitimately happy (the former Avenger had come to him for help; he never forced her to love him), but when Wanda regained her memories, it quickly became clear their relationship was - no pun intended - doomed. 

It's revealed that Wanda is a Nexus Being, "a living focal point for Earth's mystical energies," and Doom's attempt to help her get the power she needed to resurrect her children is what led to her going mad years earlier. 

In the present, Doom took the Scarlet Witch's reality-altering powers and refused to give them up even for her. Despite his promise to reshape the world, it didn't pan out for the villain, and we're sure you can see how this could be combined with what we saw in Jonathan Hickman's Secret Wars series.

On a related note, Daniel Richtman has taken to X to explain, "The reason they decided to drop Kang wasn’t just because of [Jonathan] Majors. When they were looking to recast the role they realized there wasn’t much hype around the character so they went with a gimmick casting of [Downey] as Doom to get people excited for the Avengers [films]."

"To be fair I think it worked. The [Downey] announcement is the most viewed video on [Instagram]."

Are you excited to see Doom and Wanda interact in the next Avengers movies? 

Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/10/2024, 11:16 AM
User Comment Image
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 10/10/2024, 11:17 AM
Vision gonna be pissed
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/10/2024, 11:18 AM
Blah blah [frick]ing blah. Also Richtman saying it wasn't because of the Majors scandal is absolute horse shit. This is Disney trying to act like they give a shit what the audience thinks, phase 4 proved that. And they get RDJ for damage control. The writing is on the wall dumbasses
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/10/2024, 11:21 AM
@bobevanz - That's not what it s. ys. It says going to doom wasn't just Majors. Majors happened and they had to make a change. They were going to recast a Kang but decided he had no juice. and then went the gimmick route with Downey.

It's honestly the most believable rumor going.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/10/2024, 11:19 AM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/10/2024, 11:20 AM
@harryba11zack - great, now I have to see trash ai alongside this made up garbage lmao
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 10/10/2024, 11:19 AM
Anytime i see "this comes from MTTSH":

User Comment Image

however, the Majors and Downey piece absolutely sounds real and something i believe.. even if i think casting Downey as Doom is a mistake
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/10/2024, 11:28 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - I believe that bit about Kang as well, but mostly because it just makes sense and not because a scooper is claiming it
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/10/2024, 11:19 AM
It'd be funny if other people started posting these rumors on here before others, I'm considering it haha
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/10/2024, 11:30 AM
@bobevanz - I see other users speculate on or share their hopes of what will come, and it happened more than once I saw it show up as a "scoop" later
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/10/2024, 11:24 AM
Downey is 59 and Olsen is 35.

RDJ was 20 years old in 1985 in Weird Science. Olsen was 4 years away from being born
mountainman
mountainman - 10/10/2024, 11:28 AM
@SATW42 - I mean at least it isn’t as bad as DiCaprio or Anthony Keidis.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/10/2024, 11:32 AM
@SATW42 - well Bettany is 53 yet they did a romance with him

Maybe Wanda just likes older men lol?.
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/10/2024, 11:40 AM
@TheVisionary25 - ya know, I don't know if it was because he wasn't human, I never thought of the age difference, but yeah
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/10/2024, 11:41 AM
@SATW42 - yep. It’s giving Magneto Rogue from X-men 97 vibes
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/10/2024, 11:42 AM
@SATW42 - I get yah

I didn’t think of it at that time either and probably didn’t register for me because he was an Android
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 10/10/2024, 11:29 AM
Yea, whatever.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/10/2024, 11:34 AM
@WakandanQueen - great reveal and perfect song for it!!

?si=0GvsTwv3b4v0u-9c
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/10/2024, 11:31 AM
Honestly , I can buy these…

Perhaps Wanda ended up in Dooms reality somehow after she brought down Mount Wundagore without no memory of her own during which she atleast falls in love with him as he takes care of her while Victor might also feel the same or could just be manipulating her for his own ends.

Also in terms of the Kang situation , I can understand that because of the low interest in the character that they pivoted from him but you could always build that with subsequent appearances like you did with Thanos (granted in a longer amount of time but still),

Plus , it just feels so reactionary which is unlike Marvel Studios…

I understand they have taken some hits in recent years but things are still more positively received/successful then not so it’s unfortunate that because if some apparent lack of confidence , they pivoted and just seemed to abandon the Kang storyline (which I’m honestly more upset about then the RDJ Doom casting).

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/10/2024, 11:34 AM
@TheVisionary25 - feels like Kang played his part already. Doom was always necessary for Secret Wars, so I'm glad they went with the "gimmick" casting.

I can buy Wanda teleporting herself to another dimension, but instead I can see her use Doom to get back to her own reality (who uses her for his own needs as well).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/10/2024, 11:39 AM
@bkmeijer1 - idk ,the Kang stuff still feels incomplete to me but oh well.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/10/2024, 11:32 AM
Yeah, I don't believe it. This feels more like a good guess based on what happened in the comics.

Could see her show up as one of Doom's lieutenants in Secret Wars though, although it'd be cooler if Doom instead uses her as a Molecule Man-bomb on the Council of Kangs.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/10/2024, 11:33 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I could see Loki taking the Molecule Man position
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/10/2024, 11:36 AM
@TheVisionary25 - in terms of being the battery to Battleworld, definitely. And I'm hoping Star-Lord sticking in a Groot toothpick into the World Tree return control to Loki.

As for the Molecule Man-bomb, I think it'd be cool if Doom used on the Council instead of the Beyonders like in the comics. And Wanda could fill that role.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/10/2024, 11:41 AM
@bkmeijer1 - all that woukd be cool!!.

Honestly that might all be reasonably in it more or less.

Maybe Doom finds out about the Council and their plans to conquer all the universes so he kills them all via Wanda which establishes him as a threat and ties that plot line up.
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/10/2024, 11:44 AM
@bkmeijer1 - it's gunna be so weird having only some of the guardians pop up in these Avengers movies. Like Batista is adamant he's done, so it's gunna seem like Drax just doesn't give a shit lmao

