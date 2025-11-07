HAWKEYE Star Jeremy Renner Accused Of Threatening Female Filmmaker With Reporting Her To ICE

HAWKEYE Star Jeremy Renner Accused Of Threatening Female Filmmaker With Reporting Her To ICE

Jeremy Renner, best known for playing Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been accused by a filmmaker of alleged abuse and threats to report her to immigration authorities.

By DanielKlissmman - Nov 07, 2025 10:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Hawkeye
Source: The Daily Mail

Yi Zhou, a Chinese filmmaker, has accused Jeremy Renner, who portrays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, of abuse and threats to report her to ICE.  The filmmaker, who shared her allegations with the Daily Mail, collaborated with Renner on two projects she developed—Chronicles of Disney, a documentary, and Stardust Future, an AI animated feature.

Zhou wrote the following regarding her allegations on an Instagram post:

"It is with deep regret, sadness, and disappointment that I am compelled to share a truth I have been holding inside for too long. Over the past months, I have lived with fear for my safety and deep distress over the treatment I have endured. No woman, filmmaker, or creative should have to work under such emotional and psychological pressure while trying to protect her name and the integrity of her work."

On another post, Zhou alleged that she first came into contact with Renner in June 2025, when the actor reportedly texted her explicit pictures of himself. Following that, she and the actor reportedly began dating, after which she asked him to be part of her aforementioned film projects. Zhou seemingly claimed that she later found out Renner had reportedly perpetrated a smear campaign against her and her projects:

"In June 2025, out of the blue I received 2 photos of Jeremy Renner and then a string of unwanted/unsolicited pornographic images of himself via DM and Whatspp, that was his introduction to me, in the same way, according to past media reports i subsequently discovered he shared with other women in the past as self-intro."

Per Josh Boswell—who reported on Zhou's accusations for the Daily MailZhou claimed that she and Renner had a falling out after the actor "refused" to promote the movies he collaborated on with her. 

The filmmaker has shared evidence of her knowing Renner through posts on Instagram, which include pictures of her and the actor in a house, and them driving together.

Zhou detailed an alleged incident that reportedly occurred on August 20, at Renner's home. According to the filmmaker, during a meeting to discuss the aforementioned documentary Chronicles of Disney, Renner allegedly became intoxicated, leading to an altercation that reportedly led her to lock herself in a room, fearing for her life. As she told the Daily Mail:

"I was discussing about the doc logistics, then he drank a bottle of wine alone and got angry and angry yelling for two hours. I had to location share to my team, my parents and Disney colleagues in case something happens to me they know where I am. I had to lock myself in a room to be safe praying he would not come into the room at night as he was really angry. I did not say a word, I was so scared for my life."

Zhou provided the outlet with alleged conversations from that night between her and colleagues at Disney. In the purported texts, one of the colleagues wrote: "Can you lock yourself in the bathroom? He sounds crazy." The filmmaker allegedly replied: "I did lock hope he can't open." "I'm [so] worried he yelled for 2 hours with one bottle of wine down alone." 

Zhou's colleague then reportedly answered: "Oh sweetie take care of yourself - I googled the ex-wife's claims and they're very scary. You take good care of yourself and get out as soon as you can.

The last message references allegations made about Renner by his former wife, Sonni Pacheco. During a custody battle in 2019, Pacheco reportedly alleged abusive behavior from Renner, including threatening her life. Later on, Renner denied the allegations while speaking to The Guardian

Zhou, who is from China, also claimed to the Daily Mail that, upon highlighting Renner's purported sharing of explicit photos with women, was reportedly threatened by the actor with reporting her to ICE: 

"When I called him out privately about his past misconduct and asked him to behave properly, to respect me as a woman and as a filmmaker, he threatened to call immigration/ICE on me, an act that deeply shocked and frightened me."

Zhou shared screenshots of said alleged altercation. In them, she reportedly texted "Go to hell." "All names re given." "Ur a pig." "U use all apps to send d— pix." "No one said anything." "So far." 

Renner then reportedly replied, "Immigration has been notified of your --" That is what's visible in the screenshot shared by Zhou. According to the Daily Mail, Zhou "refused" to provide the rest of Renner's alleged message.

Zhou told the Mail she was used by the actor, stating: "I did not reach out to him, he pursued me. I didn't even know his name, never watched a movie of his. He used me and denied me and denied our work."

