HAWKEYE And INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Star Hailee Steinfeld Expecting First Child With Husband Josh Allen

After earning an Oscar nomination at just 14 for her role as Mattie Ross in True Grit, Hailee Steinfeld went on to become one of the most renowned young actors in Hollywood. The actress has an impressive filmography under her belt, including The Edge of Seventeen, Bumblebee, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its 2023 sequel, Across the Spider-Verse. She also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021 starring as fan-favorite Kate Bishop in Disney+'s Hawkeye, alongside Jeremy Renner.

More recently, she also gained critical acclaim portraying Mary in Ryan Coogler's Sinners. Indeed, Steinfeld has carved herself an impressive path in Hollywood. Now, the actress is preparing to tackle a brand-new role: That of a mother. On her most recent Substack newsletter, "This is 29!! — BEAU SOCIETY issue #064," Steinfeld listed her 29 favorite moments in the year. For #29, she wrote, "This video..." which was of her and her husband, NFL quarterback Josh Allen, announcing her pregnancy.

In the footage, Allen kissed Steinfeld's stomach. The actress was wearing a "Mother"-branded sweater. At the end of the video, her and Allen held hands and smiled in front of a miniature snowman. Steinfeld and Allen also posted the video on Instagram:

On the joint post, the actress commented a "Heart" emoji. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Kathryn Newton commented: "Congratulations."

In the newsletter announcing her pregnancy, Steinfeld discussed her 29th birthday—which she celebrated on December 11—and talked about the things she experienced in the past year:

"Yesterday was my 29th birthday, and like most birthdays, it made me all sentimental and mushy inside. [...] How lucky are we that we get to grow older? 28 was wild, beautiful, humbling, and full of the kind of moments that sneak up and change you quietly. This year, I've been reminded of how precious life is. I've surprised myself in a thousand different ways. [...] This year, my work challenged me and rewarded me. Stepping into new projects felt like stepping into new versions of myself. I found creativity in unexpected places, like childhood memories and late-night conversations. I found clarity in asking myself what I really want."

In a November 2025 interview with Bustle, the actress was asked if her critically acclaimed performance in Ryan Coogler's Sinners was enhanced by her finding "true, grounding love." Steinfeld confirmed it had, and expressed her gratitude for having met Allen:

"That inner peace that you have, that rock, that solid, consistent part of your life is indescribable. I literally thank God every day that I found my person, and it's the greatest thing in the world. Life makes sense. Everything makes sense. I feel like I am stepping into the version that I've always dreamed of being, having so much to do with being with him."

When asked if she was planning on having kids, Bustle said she replied "without hesitation," "Of course."

Congratulations to the couple on this new chapter in their lives.

Hawkeye, The Marvels (where Steinfeld made a cameo as Kate Bishop) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are all streaming on Disney+.