HAWKEYE Star Jeremy Renner Responds To "Totally Inaccurate And Untrue" Harassment Allegations

HAWKEYE Star Jeremy Renner Responds To &quot;Totally Inaccurate And Untrue&quot; Harassment Allegations

Jeremy Renner, who plays Clint Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has responded to accusations of harassment levied against him by filmmaker Yi Zhou...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 08, 2025 02:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Hawkeye

Jeremy Renner has responded to recent harassment accusations levied at him by filmmaking partner Yi Zhou, who claims that the actor sent her “personal and intimate photographs of himself” and then threatened to “call ICE” when she confronted him about his alleged misconduct.

Zhou said that Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sent “unsolicited pornographic images of himself” in a series of Instagram posts earlier this week.

"In June 2025, out of the blue I received 2 photos of Jeremy Renner and then a string of unwanted/unsolicited pornographic images of himself via DM and WhatsApp, that was his introduction to me, in the same way, according to past media reports i subsequently discovered he shared with other women in the past as self-intro.

"When I called him out privately about his past misconduct and asked him to behave properly, to respect me as a woman and as a filmmaker, he threatened to call immigration/ICE on me, an act that deeply shocked and frightened me. Such behavior is unacceptable and emblematic of the imbalance of power that continues to harm women in our industry," Zhou wrote (you can check out her Instagram post in full below).

This isn't the first time Renner has been accused of abusive behaviour, as his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, claimed that the actor threatened to kill her and himself during a messy custody battle for their then-6 year old daughter in 2019.

Variety reached out to Renner's representative for comment, and received the following response.

“The allegations being made are totally inaccurate and untrue.”

This is pretty much the standard response to any allegation of this sort (we've yet to see, "yeah, I did it... my bad!), and very few people are buying it, since Zhou has backed up her claims with screenshots of Renner's messages along with the texts she sent to Disney colleagues asking for help on the night that Renner reportedly lashed out at her.

It remains to be seen if these accusations have any impact on Renner's career, but it's probably unlikely. Renner is expected to return as Clint Barton in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Secret Wars, as well as an eventual second season of Hawkeye.

Zhou and Renner had been working together on several projects, including a documentary titled Chronicles of Disney, about the legacy and history of the studio, and Stardust Future: Stars and Scars, which will reportedly feature Renner as a voice actor.

HAWKEYE Star Jeremy Renner Accused Of Threatening Female Filmmaker With Reporting Her To ICE
Related:

HAWKEYE Star Jeremy Renner Accused Of Threatening Female Filmmaker With Reporting Her To ICE
Hawkeye Is Finally Returning To Television For A New Marvel Show… But It’s Not In The MCU
Recommended For You:

Hawkeye Is Finally Returning To Television For A New Marvel Show… But It’s Not In The MCU

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/8/2025, 2:54 PM
Every picture of Jeremy Renner is a dick pic.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 11/8/2025, 3:08 PM
@Lisa89 -

User Comment Image
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/8/2025, 3:03 PM
Marvel taking a long time to drop him 👀
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 11/8/2025, 3:05 PM
User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 11/8/2025, 3:07 PM
@BruceWayng - LOL!
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/8/2025, 3:08 PM
Bullshit, a woman would never lie...lol. If this takes off then his career is dead.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/8/2025, 3:36 PM
@TheJok3r - um, have you met women?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/8/2025, 3:13 PM
"So disgusted was I by these pornographic images, that I fell immediately onto his..." 😂

Nah, but he does sound like a total skeezebag. There were plenty of stories doing the rounds before this.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/8/2025, 3:37 PM
@MarkCassidy - innocent until falsely accused
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/8/2025, 3:13 PM
best avenger
JFerguson
JFerguson - 11/8/2025, 3:15 PM
“(we've yet to see, "yeah, I did it... my bad!)”

Actually we’ve seen Shia Labouff do exactly that
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/8/2025, 3:40 PM
@JFerguson - sorry, the psychopath who shot stray dogs to prepare for a role aside.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/8/2025, 3:42 PM
@JFerguson - um, it's Shia Labouff.

'Nuff said.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 11/8/2025, 3:25 PM
I'm so confused. Wasn't she talking about dating him in October?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/8/2025, 3:51 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - yes. funny how scorned women all of the sudden have excuses to take a fellow coworker down. In every accusation the woman had some kind of relationship (intimate, coworker, dating, embarrassed in public or rejected to simply go on a date) with the accused. Something went south, especially if it could affect their career, then the accusations start a comin.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/8/2025, 3:38 PM
Yikes.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 11/8/2025, 3:52 PM
Cancel culture is dead. Nobody cares. He’ll be just fine.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/8/2025, 3:53 PM
You know how it is in our society: "innocent until accused."

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder