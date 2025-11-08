HAWKEYE Star Jeremy Renner Responds To "Totally Inaccurate And Untrue" Harassment Allegations

Jeremy Renner has responded to recent harassment accusations levied at him by filmmaking partner Yi Zhou, who claims that the actor sent her “personal and intimate photographs of himself” and then threatened to “call ICE” when she confronted him about his alleged misconduct.

Zhou said that Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sent “unsolicited pornographic images of himself” in a series of Instagram posts earlier this week.

"In June 2025, out of the blue I received 2 photos of Jeremy Renner and then a string of unwanted/unsolicited pornographic images of himself via DM and WhatsApp, that was his introduction to me, in the same way, according to past media reports i subsequently discovered he shared with other women in the past as self-intro.

"When I called him out privately about his past misconduct and asked him to behave properly, to respect me as a woman and as a filmmaker, he threatened to call immigration/ICE on me, an act that deeply shocked and frightened me. Such behavior is unacceptable and emblematic of the imbalance of power that continues to harm women in our industry," Zhou wrote (you can check out her Instagram post in full below).

This isn't the first time Renner has been accused of abusive behaviour, as his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, claimed that the actor threatened to kill her and himself during a messy custody battle for their then-6 year old daughter in 2019.

Variety reached out to Renner's representative for comment, and received the following response.

“The allegations being made are totally inaccurate and untrue.”

This is pretty much the standard response to any allegation of this sort (we've yet to see, "yeah, I did it... my bad!), and very few people are buying it, since Zhou has backed up her claims with screenshots of Renner's messages along with the texts she sent to Disney colleagues asking for help on the night that Renner reportedly lashed out at her.

It remains to be seen if these accusations have any impact on Renner's career, but it's probably unlikely. Renner is expected to return as Clint Barton in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Secret Wars, as well as an eventual second season of Hawkeye.

Zhou and Renner had been working together on several projects, including a documentary titled Chronicles of Disney, about the legacy and history of the studio, and Stardust Future: Stars and Scars, which will reportedly feature Renner as a voice actor.