Hawkeye Is Finally Returning To Television For A New Marvel Show… But It’s Not In The MCU

It's been a long time without Hawkeye in our lives. Having had a healthy run in the MCU since his debut in 2011's Thor, Jeremy Renner's archer crimefighter got a chance at the spotlight on Disney+'s Hawkeye series. The show introduced Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and gave fans a deep dive into Clint Barton's often-messy life.

Nearly four years later, however, the eagle-eyed superhero has, for the most part, faded into the background, with no news on when fans might see him return. Now, however, he's getting a chance to return to television... but before getting your hopes up, it's not for the MCU.

In August 2025, Disney and Marvel recently released Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, an animated children's series focused on the adventures of Tony Stark and... you guessed it, his awesome friends, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho. The show features appearances from various characters across the Marvel Universe, and now, it's time for Hawkeye to make his debut. The hero will be featured in the episode "The Tale of Hawkeye," which will center around Hawkeye and the Iron Friends trying to stop a mall thief. The hero is voiced by Nick A. Fisher.

Disney released snippets of the episode, giving audiences a glimpse into the dynamic the archer will have with Tony and his pals. Similar to his MCU counterpart, this Clint Barton is a no-nonsense type of fella aiming (pun absolutely intended. No, I will not apologize) to get the job done.

The Hawkeye-centric episode will air on Disney Jr. on Friday, November 7. It will then be available to stream on Disney+ on November 12.

For those unfamiliar with the series, Iron Man and His Awesome Friends puts a new spin on the Iron Man mythology. The show's approach to Tony is similar to that of the largely forgotten (but totally awesome) 2010 series, Iron Man: Armored Adventures, depicting Tony as having become a superhero at an early age. It's Marvel's second installment in its new series of pre-school-aimed television shows. The first onewas Spidey and His Amazing Friends, which centers on the day-to-day adventures of Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. Disney and Marvel's slate of children TV shows will continue with Avengers: Mightiest Friends, which is scheduled to release in 2027.

For those outside of the target audience, the shows might not seem interesting. However, Spidey and His Amazing Friends has been a big success for Disney. During an extensive interview in July (via The Hollywood Reporter), Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed that the Spider-Man-centric series, alongside Avengers: Edngame, were Disney Plus' two most popular Marvel offerings, adding: "Kids know these characters from that—and they grow into them."

As for Hawkeye's live-action return, things seem to be moving in the right direction. Speaking to The Playlist in October, Jeremy Renner stated he and Marvel Studios were working toward getting a Season 2 made:

"We got to where we’re trying to do the second season. And I think I'll get strong enough to be able to do it. And we'll work it out. It's gonna be great."

Iron Man and His Awesome Friends is now streaming on Disney+.

What did you think about Hawkeye's debut in Iron Man and His Awesome Friends? Are you a fan of the show? Leave your thoughts in the comments.